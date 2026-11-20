Posted in: Comics, Image, Solicits | Tagged: 8-Opus, avengylene, content, D'Orc, Electric Smoke, feral, Ghost Machine, Impaler, massive-verse, Roam, Royal Blood, savage dragon, spawn, transformers

SCOOP: Official Full Image Comics February 2027 Solicits/Solicitations

Image Comics February 2027 Solicits with new G.I. Joe #1, Content, Roam, Impaler, Electric Smoke, 8-Opus, Royal Blood, Feral & Avengelyne

Article Summary Image Comics February 2027 Solicits debut Roam #1, G.I. Joe: Dr. Mindbender, Royal Blood, and Impaler #1.

Full Image Comics February 2027 Solicits include Content OGN, Electric Smoke #1, 8-Opus #1, and Radioactive Revolution.

Ongoing Image February 2027 solicits spotlight Spawn, Transformers, Void Rivals, Radiant Black, G.I. Joe, and more.

Collected editions in Image Comics February 2027 Solicits feature Aria, Crowbound, Feral, Sunstone, Void Rivals, and more.

Image Comics' February 2027 solicits and solicitations is led by major launches including Roam #1 by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, the Content graphic novel by Curt Pires and Ryan Quackenbush, Electric Smoke #1 by Jordan Thomas and Chris Matthews, G.I. Joe: The Island of Dr. Mindbender #1 by Karl Kerschl and Doug Mahnke, Impaler #1 by William Harms and Christian DiBari, The Myth of 8-Opus #1 by Tom Scioli, Royal Blood #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Rossi Gifford, Radioactive Revolution #1 by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, and Bryan Hitch, plus the Feral #1 D'Orc'd Edition, Li'l Dragon #1 by Scott Shaw, and the full range of ongoing series and collections. Oh yes, and The Official Image Comics Timeline 2027 Revised Edition from Jim Valentino… rewriting history?

Roam #1

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A/C) Cliff Chiang

Cover C Blank Sketch Variant ($5.99) | Cover D (1:2000) Cliff Chiang Original Sketch Variant

In the future, everyone gets to be a superhero… but only when they're young. From the Eisner Award-winning team behind Paper Girls, Roam reunites Saga writer Brian K. Vaughan and Catwoman: Lonely City creator Cliff Chiang, and launches with this extra-length 50-page first issue! Exploring the power and peril that come with new adulthood, Roam is a timeless adventure about the quest we each take in life to finally find our team.

56 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Content OGN

(W) Curt Pires (A/C) Ryan Quackenbush

In a near-future ruled by streaming services, Trip Cruise is the most valuable mind in entertainment and the visionary architect behind the world's biggest platform, Content. But when an experimental AI helmet meant to extract stories straight from his brain malfunctions, Trip becomes trapped inside the system he built: forced to navigate an endless hellscape of shows and fragmented memories. His only shot at escape? Margot—his junior programmer and the only person with a human connection deep enough to have a chance at saving him. Now, together, they'll have to outsmart the machine designed to replace them. Inspired by Pires' own time in the Hollywood dream factory, Content is a razorsharp sci-fi thriller set in the age of the infinite scroll.

144 pages • $16.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Electric Smoke #1 (of 4)

(W) Jordan Thomas (A/C) Chris Matthews

Cover B Jacob Phillips Variant | Cover C Warwick Johnson-Cadwell Variant | Cover D (1:25) Chris Matthews Variant | Cover E (1:50) Jacob Phillips Virgin Variant | Cover F Chris Matthews D'Orc Team-Up Variant

It all starts with a murder. An Austrian robotics expert is dead. Now Detective Foster J. Lockridge is on the case. Brought in by a mysterious client, Foster thought it was just a protection gig, but now the old guy's dead before he even laid eyes on him. Not one to hand back a client's fee, Foster decides to do what he does best and hit the 1930s New York streets to track down the culprits. Unfortunately for Foster, that decision is going to lead to a world of trouble full of Nazis, shady US military types, dangerous dames and revelations that could rock the wider world, all whilst the city bubbles with tension over the upcoming meeting of the Nazi-sympathizing American Bund. Jordan Thomas & Chris Matthews arrive at Image for the first time for this twisting and turning noir-tinged murder mystery with a shot of science fiction that is guaranteed to be one of the most beautiful looking comics of the year.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

G.I. Joe: The Island of Dr. Mindbender #1 (of 6)

(W) Karl Kerschl (A) Doug Mahnke, Jaime Mendoza & David Baron

Cover A Doug Mahnke & David Baron | Cover B Jorge Molina Variant | Cover C Karl Kerschl Variant | Cover D (1:25) Tan Eng Huat Variant | Cover E (1:50) Joshua Derstine, John Livesay & Simon Gough Variant | Cover F (1:100) Jules Mamone Foil Variant ($5.99) | Cover G Blank Sketch Variant ($5.99)

The last team of Joes sent to the Island of Dr. Mindbender never came back… Now, Codename: Flint must return to active duty to lead a fresh batch of recruits to the isolated compound of a madman. A mad scientist who's grown madder every year—and his creations more monstrous… In the deadliest mission of his career, Flint just wants to rescue his old friends and get back to his family. But on this island, survival isn't just half the battle—it's the whole damn war! Creative powerhouses Karl Kerschl, Doug Mahnke, Jaime Mendoza, and David Baron present the most terrifying G.I. Joe story of all time. Every Skybound Visions limited series is a complete, standalone story featuring your favorite pop culture icons, perfect for new readers and old fans alike.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Impaler (2027) #1 (of 6)

(W) William Harms (A/C) Christian DiBari & Lee Loughridge

Cover B Matt Timson Variant | Cover C Jason Shawn Alexander Variant | Cover D Dani & Brad Simpson Variant | Cover E Blank Sketch Cover Variant ($4.99) | Cover F (1:10) Matt Timson Virgin Variant | Cover G (1:25) Jason Shawn Alexander Virgin Variant | Cover H (1:50) Dani & Brad Simpson Virgin Variant

Vampires have destroyed the world. A group of survivors huddle in the ruins of the Pentagon, and their only hope for survival rests in the resurrection of Vlad the Impaler. But is he their savior, or their destroyer? From BAFTA nominee William Harms, with art by Christian DiBari, and colors by GLAAD Media Award-winning colorist Lee Loughridge, comes the epic return to the world of Impaler!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

The Myth of 8-Opus #1

(W/A/C) Tom Scioli

Cover B Erik Larsen Variant | Cover C Jim Rugg Variant | Cover D Tom Scioli D'Orc Team-Up Variant

Part god, part man…trapped in a hellish world of maniacs and monsters, 8-Opus battles for justice! For centuries, intergalactic peace was kept by the warrior known only as 8-Opus! Ten years ago, he disappeared and chaos reigned supreme. Buried in a technocosmic sarcophagus, within a crimson pyramid on a hellish grailworld, kept alive by a combination of science, sorcery, and spite, 8-Opus breaks free, vowing revenge on whoever put him there. If he's going to survive, 8-Opus will have to fight a host of demi-gargoyles, old foes, and even the old friends who've abandoned him to his fate.

48 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Royal Blood #1

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A/C) Rossi Gifford & Miquel Muerto

Cover B Jenny Frison Variant | Cover C Jenny Frison Foil Variant ($4.99) | Cover D (1:25) David Oluyemi Royal Portrait Variant | Cover E (1:50) Annie Wu Variant | Cover F (1:100) Rebekah Isaacs & Jordie Bellaire Foil Variant ($4.99) | Cover G Red Blank Sketch Variant ($4.99) | Cover H Rossi Gifford & Miquel Muerto Spicy Variant ($4.99) | Cover I Brandt&Stein D'Orc Team-Up Variant

For fans of Saga and Something is Killing the Children comes the new sexy must-read horror series of the year! The dream team of multi-award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and acclaimed artist Rossi Gifford present the seductive new series where the only thing more dangerous than fighting monsters is falling for one. Charlotte's mission is clear: Seduce Prince Oliver. Drink his blood. Kill the Queen. She's planned for every contingency…except finding happily ever after. Now, as Oliver's planning a new life, Charlotte's about to discover that being a vampire doesn't mean she's the only one in her new family fighting a secret war. Don't miss the stunning new horror series where falling in love comes with an unexpected body count.

40 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Feral #1 D'Orc'd Edition

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez & Brad Simpson

Cover A Trish Forstner D'Orc Team-Up Variant | Cover B Trish Forstner Glow in the D'Orc Team-Up Variant ($4.99)

This February, celebrate 35 years of Image Comics with the first of 12 Feral Image Comics 35th Anniversary Team-Up Variants. Every month Trish Forstner will be serving up Feline versions of your favorite Image Comics heroes, starting this month with Brett Bean's smash hit D'Orc! After the shocking end of Feral #30, join Elsie, Lord and Patch back where it all began. Three indoor cats lost in the not-so-great outdoors during a nightmarish rabies outbreak. Without their humans to protect them, the cats rush to find their way home before they're eaten by the forest full of rabid beasts on their tails. Don't get bit. Don't get scratched. Don't become… Feral.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Li'l Dragon #1 (One-Shot)

(W/A/C) Scott Shaw!

Art Scott Shaw! / Mike Kazaleh

Cover B Erik Larsen Variant | Cover C Blank Sketch Variant ($5.99)

Paper heroes don't fold! Captain Carrot? Nope, it's cartoonist Scott (Sonic the Hedgehog) Shaw!'s latest heroes, Captain Ferret and his Sooper Zoo, fighting evil alongside Erik Larsen's Li'l Dragon!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

The Official Image Comics Timeline 2027 Revised Edition

(W/Design/C) Jim Valentino

Cover B Wes Craig & Mike Spicer Double Gatefold Variant | Cover C Blank Sketch Variant ($8.99)

"With this Timeline, Jim has done an excellent job of putting dates on key events in an honest, straightforward manner. It's difficult not to look at the information accumulated here and not be transported back to those days." –Eric Stephenson, from his introduction. The history of Image Comics updated and expanded for Image's 35th Anniversary! Image archivist and Executive Vice-President Jim Valentino chronicles the last 35 years of the company he co-founded, both the ups and the downs in this newly updated edition of The Official Image Comics Timeline. Relive the birth, pratfalls, victories and colorful history of the third largest American comics company in these colorful and informative pages. A must-have for Image fans, collectors and future historians. Featuring a wraparound collage cover assembled by Valentino and a double gatefold cover featuring a chronological cavalcade of Image characters illustrated by superstar Wes Craig with colors by the incomparable Mike Spicer.

72 pages • $7.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Radioactive Revolution #1

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch & Brad Anderson

Cover A Gary Frank & Brad Anderson | Cover B Bryan Hitch & Brad Anderson Variant (Wraparound) | Cover C Francis Portela & Brad Anderson Variant | Cover D (1:50) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, and Brad Anderson Variant | Cover E Brett Bean & Mike Spicer D'Orc Team-Up Variant | Cover F Steven Defendini Cover Contest Winner Variant | Cover G Blank Sketch Cover Variant ($6.99)

An all-new crossover event begins here! Geiger and Simon Pure finally collide in the first-ever Unnamed crossover event! Contracted to hunt down Tariq Geiger, the deadly and dangerous Redcoat must rely on his cunning mercenary instincts—and his immortality—to complete his mission to kill The Glowing Man. As Simon quickly learns he's in for the biggest fight of his over 250-year life span, a dangerous new wildcard enters the fray: Organgrinder, a villain who wants them both! Or, at least parts of each…

40 pages • $5.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Avengelyne #4

(W/C) Rob Liefeld (A) Daniel Maine

Cover B Daniel Maine Variant | Cover C Karl Moline Variant

Avengelyne is ambushed and those around her feel the consequences. Devlin makes his move as Belisle's ultimate power play is revealed.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Blood & Thunder #22

(W) Benito Cereno (A) E.J. Su, Michele "Msassyk" Assarasakorn

Cover A E.J. Su & Dee Cunniffe Connecting | Cover B Rod Reis Variant | Cover C Dillon Snook Variant | Cover D (1:25) Brandt&Stein Variant | Cover E E.J. Su D'Orc Team-Up Variant

What could be worse than an IPPF soldier? The enemy has landed and they're making their way to Blood… but not if Retiq finds her first.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Bug Wars: The Coming of the Wardoom #5 (of 8)

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Mahmud Asrar & Matthew Wilson

Cover A Mahmud Asrar & Matthew Wilson | Cover B Rafael Albuquerque Variant | Cover C Brett Bean D'Orc Team-Up Variant

While squirrels rampage through the grass of the Yard, Slade Slaymaker and his Fellowship flee through the tunnels of the beetles, only to find those under siege by the slithering, hissing, many-fanged Wyrm Riders.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Capes #16

(W) Benito Cereno & Robert Kirkman (A) Mark Englert, Nate Bellegarde & Annalisa Leoni

Cover A Mark Englert | Cover B Conor Hughes Variant | Cover C Nate Bellegarde & John Variant | Cover D Michael Avon Oeming & Taki Soma Variant | Cover E Sweeney Boo Variant | Cover F Mark Englert D'Orc Team-Up Variant

Capes is on the up-and-up. The clock is ticking for Capes, Inc. to turn things around or close up shop. Can Bolt's gamble in Vegas win back the public? Plus, Robert Kirkman and Nate Bellegarde continue the all-new stories featuring Business Baby, with Big Mildew's first appearance. It can talk!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Chainkata #4

(W/A) Daniel Warren Johnson

Cover A Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer | Cover B Daniel Warren Johnson B&W Variant | Cover C Skottie Young Variant | Cover D Daniel Warren Johnson Raw Art Variant | Cover E Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer D'Orc Team-Up Variant

Luma finds herself alone once again with her back against the wall, and now the entire ink is going to find out just how deadly she is wielding her family's generation weapon! RNGNGNGNGNG!!!!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Creature Corps #3

(W) Curt Pires (A/C) Jok

Cover B Jok Booster Bundle ($6.99) | Cover C Bjorn Barends Variant | Cover D Jok Japanese Videogame Magazine Variant | Cover E (1:25) Jok New Mutants Homage Variant | Cover F (1:50) Bjorn Barends Black and White and Blood Virgin Variant | Cover G Jok D'Orc Team-Up Variant

The Calamity Cup intensifies and not all of Dusty's crew will make it to the next round. And outside of the arena, a deadly new threat emerges that threatens not only Dusty and his friends but the entire world. Cover B: Booster Bundle – contains a polybagged secret cover of Creature Corps #3 as well as one of five random trading cards from the Creature Corps TCG. Including a chance to win a holofoil chase card!

48 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #10

(W) Daniel Henriques (A/C) Jonathan Glapion

Cover B Kael Ngu Variant | Cover C Jason Shawn Alexander Variant

Even with the revelations about her past and the implications of her connection to Spawn, Sherlee will stop at nothing to save the Stranger. Even if it means breaking into Beliafon's fortress by herself. And if she fails, Heaven will fall with her.

24 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

The Darkness #11 Resolicit

(W) Marc Silvestri (A) Stefano Raffaele, Agustin Padilla & Arif Prianto

Cover A Raymond Gay & Arif Prianto | Cover B Björn Barends Variant | Cover C Giuseppe Cafaro & Steve Firchow D'Orc Team-Up Variant

The mysterious dimension known as The Harrowing is more than the domain of the Darkness—it is a hell, a very unique hell, and Jackie Estacado faces a few reunions there…

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn #23

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Jordi Armengol

Cover A Marco Failla | Cover B Reese Hannigan Variant

Z and Ryder seek out a shaman who may be able to free her from the demon within, but the demon cannot be removed. Z must now choose her path—embrace this burden as her new purpose, or end her own life before the demon consumes her. Meanwhile, Gunslinger learns more about the man who bore his mantle before him and discovers that one of that Gunslinger's former allies is still alive, hidden deep in the desert. He sets out to find the man and uncover the truth—unaware that the Changing Man has prepared a deadly test, resurrecting an entire ghost town whose inhabitants want him dead. The fight begins.

24 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

D'Orc #13

(W/A/C) Brett Bean

Cover B Scott Hepburn Variant

It's D'Orc's one year anniversary! D'orc, along with Raawk, chicken, and shield, are still being hunted by Gloinspear and his army, which is a real bummer because, you know, dying sucks. Can D'orc fight back the tides of war and the dirt nap everyone wants to give him? Or will he wake up and prove that all Sunderaine should fear his true nature?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Escape #12

(W) Rick Remender (A/C) Daniel Acuña

Cover B Jason Shawn Alexander Variant | Cover C Miki Montlló Variant

Milton's war comes down to one impossible choice. One there's no escape from. Some wars end. Others never do. Remender and Acuña's critically acclaimed Escape concludes in a special oversized finale.

40 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Exquisite Corpses: Lone Gunman #4 (of 5)

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/C) Alberto Ponticelli & Jordie Bellaire

Cover B Rafael Albuquerque Virgin Variant | Cover C Alberto Ponticelli Collectible Card Polybagged Variant ($6.99) | Cover D (1:25) Stephen Green Virgin Variant | Cover E (1:50) James Stokoe Virgin Variant

Laura's life was destroyed by a woman she knows only as Massachusetts—a seemingly unshakable power broker who pulls the strings on the entire country. But decades ago, a conspiracy called the Mad Northwest nearly upended the balance of the 13 forever. Now the Mad Northwest is back…and Laura and Massachusetts have to work together if either hopes to survive its resurrection. Don't miss this essential chapter in the Exquisite Corpses saga!

24 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

The Eye Collector #9

(W) Jonathan Ball & GMB Chomichuk (A/C) GMB Chomichuk

Cover B & C GMB Chomichuk Variant | Cover D GMB Chomichuk D'Orc Team-Up Variant | Cover E Scott Woods Variant

Death of Spalanzani. Nathan and Clara become trapped in a tower of blades — but is it art? With the help of the Eye Collector, Spalanzani mounts "The Greatest Art Show in the Universe!"—a murderous trap that Nathan and Clara struggle to escape. Are these the strands of Olympia's web?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Final Boss #14

(W) Tyler Kirkham (A) David Miller, Tyler Kirkham & Ifansyah Noor

Cover A David Miller | Cover B Bosslogic Variant | Cover C Leon Govender Variant | Cover D (1:25) David Miller B&W Variant | Cover E (1:50) Leon Govender B&W Variant | Cover F (1:100) Bosslogic Variant | Cover G Tyler Kirkham D'Orc Team-Up Variant

With Tommy's allies dropping like dominos, the island's nightmare closes in around him. Surrounded by a cast of crazed demigods and bloodthirsty monsters, he's running out of options. The one figure who seemed like his guardian angel, the Masked Vigilante, has been captured and is now being held prisoner. With his unlikely protector out of the picture, Tommy is left to fend for himself in a place where survival is anything but guaranteed.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Fireborn #8 Resolicit

(W) Curt Pires & Franklin Jonas (A/C) Patrick Mulholland

Cover B Patrick Mulholland Homage Variant | Cover C Patrick Mulholland Spoiler Variant | Cover D (1:25) Patrick Mulholland Variant | Cover E (1:50) Patrick Mulholland Homage Foil ($5.99) | Cover F Patrick Mulholland D'Orc Team-Up Variant

Following the shock revelation of the last issue, Aaron struggles to find his footing. The hunt for fireborn intensifies—and if Aaron's going to survive, he's going to need all the help he can get!

48 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

The Forgotten Five #3

(W) Alex Segura & Sara Century (A) Craig Cermak, Pat Kennedy & Dean Kotz

Cover A Nickolej Villiger | Cover B Dean Kotz Variant | Cover C Creees Lee D'Orc Variant

The ties that bind! We know Polly Napier used to work for the Contingency, but just who is Gilly Stokes? How did the mysterious handywoman get involved with Polly? What past secrets tie them together?! Find out in this flashback tale! Plus: The Contingency makes a new power move!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Gehenna: Lust for Conquest #2 (of 4)

(W) Patrick Kindlon & Marco Ferrari (A/C) Maurizio Rosenzweig

Cover B Chloe Brailsford Variant | Cover C Kerbcrawlerghost NSFW Polybagged Variant ($9.99) | Cover D Aklia Gabriel Variant | Cover E Zawayuki Variant | Cover F Crom Carpenter Variant

Coming down the mountain. It's only a successful hit if the assassin makes it out alive. Gehenna gets a star tour she never asked for as she tumbles down the Hollywood Hills with hired killers in pursuit.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

G.I. Joe #31

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Andrea Milana & Lee Loughridge

Cover A Tom Reilly | Cover B Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim Variant | Cover C Ludo Lullabi Connecting Cover Variant | Cover D (1:25) Andrea Milana Variant | Cover E (1:50) Sunghan Yune Variant | Cover F (1:100) Su Jian Foil Variant ($4.99) | Cover G Blank Sketch Variant ($4.99)

Cobra Commander's revenge… on Cobra-La! With G.I. Joe still reeling from their battle with Zartan, the time is right for Cobra Commander to lead his army to invade Cobra-La! This is the Cobra-focused storyline you've demanded!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #336

(W) Larry Hama (A) Kieran McKeown & Francesco Segala

Cover A Chris Mooneyham | Cover B Chris Mooneyham B&W Variant | Cover C Nimit Malavia Secret Dossier Variant | Cover D Cobra Blank Sketch Variant ($4.99)

The battle for Cobra Island starts here! It's Cobra Commander vs. Destro vs. Alpha-001! Whoever wins… the Joes are in trouble.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero/Tomb Raider #5 (of 5)

(W) Kyle Higgins (A/C) Elena Casagrande & Alex Guimarães

Cover B Nicola Scott & Annette Kwok Variant | Cover C Nicola Scott & Annette Kwok Foil Variant ($5.99) | Cover D (1:25) Chris Mooneyham Vintage Joe Variant | Cover E (1:50) Miguel Mercado Variant

Can Lara Croft leave the past behind? The secret of the Arbco Star revealed! Now, Lara Croft must choose between the past… and her future.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Gunslinger Spawn #63

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Carlo Barberi

Cover A Yildiray Cinar | Cover B Mirko Colak Variant

The Regulators are in turmoil after a betrayal by one of their own. Seeking to maintain the balance of the "Perfect Equation" they seek help from the unlikeliest of allies, The Gunslinger!

24 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Hornsby & Halo #19

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/C) Peter Snejbjerg & John Kalisz

Cover B Francis Portela & Brad Anderson Variant | Cover C Peter Snejbjerg & John Kalisz D'Orc Team-Up Variant

"Deadtones," Part Five. When a soul-devouring Hollowed One tears through Warwick, Rose Hornsby can no longer hide the demon inside her. As her monstrous friends, the rock band called The Deadtones, battle an army of corrupted townspeople, Rose fights to save her parents—and watches one devastating act of courage ignite a terrifying new power, turning daughter into avenger.

24 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

If Destruction Be Our Lot #9

(W) Matthew Rosenberg & Mark Elijah Rosenberg (A/C) Andy MacDonald & Francesco Segala

Cover B Caspar Wijngaard Abe Invades Variant | Cover C (1:25) Ryan Quackenbush Variant | Cover D Andy MacDonald & Francesco Segala D'Orc Team-Up Variant

Everything is finally working out. Abe is getting along with Sparrow's mother. Powell's soldiers are standing down. The farm is growing and might produce enough food to sustain the colony… But nothing comes easy for this troubled team. Not when the Hunter Robots have picked up Abe's scent.

24 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

King Spawn #64

(W) Marc Andreyko (A) Jason Shawn Alexander

Cover A Marco Failla | Cover B Marco Failla Virgin Variant

The Vampire Clans are united against a common enemy…Spawn. But now they have an ace in their pocket; a traitor is working for them. A traitor that Spawn once called a friend.

24 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Lake Totem #2 (of 4)

(W/A/C) Sean Murphy

Art Sean Murphy, Corin Howell & Simon Gough

Cover B Corin Howell Variant | Cover C Christian DiBari Variant

Demons from the past bubble up to the surface! Nib discovers the legend of the deadly Qalupalik, but these new revelations only push her to dive deeper into finding the creature. But what if the creature finds her first?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

M.A.S.K. #9

(W) Dan Watters (A) Nikola Čižmešija & Pierluigi Casolino

Cover A Pye Parr | Cover B Nick Bradshaw & Jim Charalampidis Variant | Cover C Ben Oliver Variant | Cover D (1:25) Fadime Yildirim Streetwear Variant | Cover E (1:50) Don Aguillo Variant

M.A.S.K….who will save you? Destro and The Iron Grenadiers have watched the war between M.A.S.K. and V.E.N.O.M. escalate—and now they strike.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Merciless #3 (of 4)

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Lidia Bolognini & Mirka Andolfo

Cover A Mirka Andolfo | Cover B Lidia Bolognini Variant | Cover C Giovanni Timpano Variant | Cover D Mirka Andolfo D'Orc Team-Up Variant | Cover E (1:25) Mirka Andolfo Virgin Variant | Cover F (1:50) Giovanni Timpano Virgin Variant

The mysterious drug in Woodsburgh seems to be tied to Marion's missing brother. With help from Joel and the sheriff, Rory has to get close to a shady group of hunters and uncover a secret that… could turn everything upside down. Who is behind all these schemes? And where is Betsy hiding?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Odin #7 (of 9) Resolicit

(W) Marguerite Bennett & James Tynion IV (A) Letizia Cadonici & Jordie Bellaire

Cover A Alex Eckman-Lawn | Cover B Letizia Cadonici Variant | Cover C (1:25) David Romero Variant | Cover D Armand Bodnar D'Orc Team-Up Variant

Hate brought these young white supremacists together…but a few of them found love (or something like it) in the process. Now, as death gnashes at their heels with great, monstrous teeth, that love will be put to the test. And the stakes for failing are fouler than they could ever imagine.

24 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Ofiusa #6 (of 6)

(W/A/C) Guillem March

Cover B Guillem March Variant | Cover C (1:25) Guillem March Raw Art Variant | Cover D & E Guillem March NSFW Polybagged Variant ($9.99)

Uncovering a past that should have remained forgotten has consequences for everyone. Has Joan acted selfishly, or are her actions justified by a greater good? Can the deep wounds that were left open between Isla and Mar long ago heal? Will our protagonists ever be reunited? The answer lies in Ofiusa.

48 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

The Power Fantasy #19

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/C) Caspar Wijngaard

Cover B John Pearson Variant | Cover C Chloe Brailsford D'Orc Team-Up Variant

Where we present The Exorcist with a backbeat and our heroes protagonists get around to the taking-over-the-world thing.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

The Princess Murders #3

(W/A) Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley

Cover A Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs | Cover B Stuart Sayger Variant | Cover C Tim Seeley & Allen Passalaqua Sleepaway Camp Horror Homage Variant | Cover D Tim Seeley & Allen Passalaqua Cinderella Animation Homage Variant | Cover E (1:25) Dave Wachter Variant | Cover F Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs D'Orc Team-Up Cover

Buried in the depths of Castle Cosi, a wicked step sister and fairy godmother hunt for a princess killer! And when a shocking encounter with the handsome Prince goes wrong, Edwige must find a shape-shifting psychopath before the love inside her heart is spilled out all over the palace floor.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Radiant Black #47

(W) Kyle Higgins & Joe Clark (A) Marcelo Costa

Cover A Daniel Bayliss | Cover B Kelly McMahon Connecting Cover Variant | Cover C (1:25) Daniel Bayliss Virgin Variant | Cover D Eduardo Ferigato D'Orc Team-Up Variant

For 20 years, Marshall Ward and Nathan Burnett have had each other's backs. Chicago is at a breaking point. So are they.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Savage Dragon #287

(W/A/C) Erik Larsen

Cover B Erik Larsen '70s Retro Variant | Cover C Erik Larsen '80s Retro Variant | Cover D Fernando Pinto Variant

And there shall come a reckoning! In the midst of the all-out Gang War, Malcolm Dragon battles the Master of Courage—the Golden Age Daredevil!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

The Scorched #60

(W) Thomas Healy (A) Raymond Gay

Cover A Reese Hannigan | Cover B Thaddeus Robeck Variant

The new Team struggles to find cohesion as the machinations of the Prince of Cats and his allies are revealed. But who really is the man in the cell and why does his presence harken the end of everything.

24 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Spawn #384

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Stephen Segovia

Cover A Francesco Mattina | Cover B Francesco Mattina Virgin Variant

Following the discovery of Malebolgia's insidious plan, Spawn has shaken off the visions of a desolate future and started preparing for the conflict to come. Malebolgia is heading back into Hell to reclaim his throne, and the bodies he is leaving in his wake are starting to stack up.

24 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Terminal #8

(W) Robert Kirkman & Joe Casey (A) David Finch, Sandra Hope & Dave McCaig

Cover A David Finch & Dave McCaig | Cover B Arthur Adams & Dave McCaig Variant | Cover C Andy Kubert & Dave McCaig Variant | Cover D (1:25) Ben Oliver Variant | Cover E (1:50) Salvador Larroca & Dave McCaig Variant | Cover F (1:100) Whilce Portacio & Dean White Variant

Who are the Mapmakers? A dark secret escapes from an unexpected source and threatens Theed and Maculox's plans.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

The Territory #2 (of 5)

(W) Joe Pruett (A/C) Philippe Xavier

Cover B Goran Parlov Variant | Cover C Philippe Xavier D'Orc Team-Up Variant

In the near future, a global catastrophe has destroyed society and dramatically reduced the population. Those who remain have returned to the harsh, untamed lands of the wild. Cooper and Sara, forced together by circumstance, most survive murderous robot dogs, man-eating cannibals, and a bone-chilling blizzard as they flee from their pursuers. And what is the secret that Sara carries within her subconscious that could change everything?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

That Texas Blood: Hell Comes to Allison Ranch #6 (of 6)

(W) Chris Condon (A/C) Jacob Phillips

Cover B Marcos Martín Variant | Cover C Chris Matthews Variant

The carnage ends here in this explosive, unexpected finale! Outgunned and outmanned, Joe Bob puts himself in harm's way to resolve the senseless bloodshed on the Allison Ranch.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Transformers #41

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Jason Howard & Mike Spicer

Cover A Jason Howard | Cover B Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer Variant | Cover C David Nakayama Variant | Cover D (1:25) Dike Ruan Variant | Cover E (1:50) Pasquale Qualano Variant

Autobots… defeated? After his battle with Megatronus Rex, has the battle for Earth been lost forever?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Transformers: Bumblebee – Lost Planet #2 (of 6)

(W) Tate Brombal (A/C) Matt Emmons & Giovanna Niro

Cover B Ladrönn Variant | Cover C Tom Whalen Variant | Cover D (1:25) Juni Ba Variant | Cover E (1:50) Luke Preece Variant

The biggest Bumblebee story of the year continues here in Skybound Visions. Bumblebee and his new companion discover incredible transformations taking place across this strange planet—including an unexpected one in Bee himself! But there's a hunter on their trail, with dangerous secrets of their own…

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Universal Monsters: The Mummy Black & White Special #1 (of 2)

(W/A) Faith Erin Hicks

Cover A Faith Erin Hicks & Lee Loughridge | Cover B Mark Chiarello Variant

The Mummy rises in glorious black & white. "Dreamy and yet very human, Faith Erin Hicks' The Mummy has all the wrappings of a great monster story." —Tyler Boss. Superstar creator Faith Erin Hicks presents the first two issues of her acclaimed vision of the seminal horror classic in remastered black & white. Helen Grosvenor is a woman born to two worlds and belonging in neither, forever haunted by a cursed encounter as a child. When unknown voices bring her back to an Egyptian dig site from her past, Helen will unknowingly play an unexpected role in the rise of a monster known only as… The Mummy!

56 pages • $6.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Vampire on Aisle 6 #3 (of 3)

(W) Zoe Thorogood & Joe Whiteford (A/C) Zoe Thorogood

Cover B Joe Whiteford Variant

The heroes arrive. The chase begins. With the sun still high and the heavily armed tactical team combing through Memee's for a vicious killer, there's not much left for Luka to do but accept his fate. One way or another, this is the end.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Void Rivals #39

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Frank Mazzoli & Patricio Delpeche

Cover A Lorenzo De Felici | Cover B Conor Hughes Variant | Cover C Miki Montlló Variant | Cover D (1:25) Nate Bellegarde & John Variant | Cover E (1:50) Partha Pratim Sarkar & DC Alonso Variant

"Pit of Destruction," Part Three. Things take a dark turn for Solila. Maybe she wasn't cut out for the Pit of Destruction!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

The Walking Dead Deluxe #154

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, Dave McCaig

Cover A David Finch & Dave McCaig | Cover B Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig Variant | Cover C Wes Craig & Dave McCaig Variant

Led to slaughter. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

The Walking Dead Deluxe #155

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, Dave McCaig

Cover A David Finch & Dave McCaig | Cover B Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig Variant | Cover C Wes Craig & Dave McCaig Variant

The tip of the spear.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

White Sky #10

(W) William Harms (A/C) Marcelo Frusin

Cover B Marcelo Frusin B&W Variant | Cover C JP Mavinga D'Orc Variant

The survivors. The people who managed to escape from the Scribes of Enoch reach the Lawrence Livermore Lab and reveal to Violet that her dad is still alive.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Witchblade #29

(W) Tini Howard (A/C) Giuseppe Cafaro & Arif Prianto

Cover B Yishan Li Variant | Cover C Pat Boutin & Gibran Ferdian D'Orc Team-Up Variant

Superstar writer Tini Howard returns to Top Cow for a two-part New York giallo! Ever since her return from Vatican City, Sara has felt pursued, the Witchblade on edge. Something followed her back, she's sure of it. Something hungry for blood…

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

The Aria Compendium TP

(W) Brian Holguin & Brian Haberlin (A) Jay Anacleto, Lan Medina, Roy A. Martinez, David Yardin, Brian Haberlin & Marc Pajarillo

Cover Jay Anacleto

The groundbreaking, fan favorite fantasy series is back in a deluxe softcover edition. For the first time ever, the entire Aria saga is brought together in a single, definitive volume. Inside, you will experience the full fantasy epic as it was meant to be seen, featuring the lush storytelling of Brian Holguin and the breathtaking artwork of Jay Anacleto.

720 pages • $59.99 • On Sale May 19, 2027

Badrock, Vol. 1 TP

(W/A/C) Rob Liefeld

The youngest and most dynamic member of the world's greatest super squad blasts off in his own solo spotlight! When Badrock's mom is abducted, he is forced to submit to the demands of her mysterious abductors. Collects Badrock #1-5.

144 pages • $16.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Crowbound, Vol. 1: Bedlam Rose TP

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/C) Dustin Nguyen

Cover B Direct Market Exclusive Dustin Nguyen Variant

All is dark. But all is not lost… Rose isn't special. She works in the Factory just like everyone else—a dark, sprawling monolithic structure that runs along the coast and cuts the world in two. All that's left now are desolate settlements that exist in its shadow, made up of submerged villages, derelict woods, and deadly swamps. No one knows what's left of the world on the other side… But when Rose's young daughter Ava is violently taken from their shanty town home a year before she is meant to join the work force, Rose will come face-to-face with the surreal, harrowing forces outside the Factory's walls. From the multiple Eisner Award winning team behind Descender, Ascender, and Little Monsters—Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen—comes a dark new series in Crowbound. Collects Crowbound #1-5.

128 pages • $16.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Eclipse Deluxe Edition HC

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Giovanni Timpano, Chris Northrop, Flavio Dispenza & Troy Peteri

Cover David Mack

What if sunlight turned deadly? In the wake of a cataclysmic solar event, the very sunlight that once fed the human race has turned on us, killing many of the Earth's inhabitants and transforming societal routines. When a killer emerges in the now nocturnal New York City, murdering his victims with sunlight, disillusioned solar engineer David "Bax" Baxter is called in to help stop this new threat, protect the Mayor's daughter and unlock a secret that just might off our world salvation. From writer Zack Kaplan and artist Giovanni Timpano, this oversized hardcover volume collects all 16 issues that blend a murder mystery with a post-apocalyptic wasteland and asks what might be hiding in the dark. Collects Eclipse #1-16.

448 pages • $49.99 • On Sale June 2, 2027

Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy TP

(W) Tyler Boss (A) Dylan Burnett & Jordie Bellaire

Cover Dylan Burnett

The sleepy little town of Aurora Springs, NY, has exactly one claim to fame: it's the birthplace of Rascal Randy. Not the man in the suit—the man has never mattered. He was no one until he put the mascot head on for the first time, until he felt the life leave someone's body through the thickly furred gloves of the suit. No, Aurora Springs is the birthplace of Rascal Randy the rabbit, who, once upon a time, was poised to become the greatest animated character this country had ever seen—until greed and tragedy changed his trajectory forever. Now, before the events of Exquisite Corpses Season 1, witness the final murder spree of this iconic killer, as chaos hops into town with buckteeth bared and ears flopping…and the secret, sordid history of Rascal Randy is finally revealed. Collects Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy #1-5.

144 pages • $16.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Half Past Danger, Vol. 1 TP

(W/A/C) Stephen Mooney

Art Stephen Mooney & Jordie Bellaire

History meets Prehistory in this two-fisted race against time. And there ain't no time like Half Past Danger. Summer, 1943, and in the midst of a war waged by monsters, Staff Sergeant Tommy 'Irish' Flynn never expected to encounter a real one. But on a remote island in the South Pacific, Flynn and his squad come face-to-fanged-face with creatures long thought dead. As the world falls apart, a unique set of characters come together: An embittered Irishman in a war not his own, a beautiful and enigmatic British agent, a U.S. Marine Captain with incredible resilience and a secret and a mysterious operative from the land of the Rising Sun, all served up in a stew of piping-hot Nazi intrigue. Collects Half Past Danger #1-6.

176 pages • $16.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Krishna: A Journey Within TP

(W/A/C) Abhishek Singh

A visionary graphic retelling of one of the world's most enduring spiritual epics, Krishna: A Journey Within reimagines the life and teachings of Krishna through the breathtaking artistry and philosophical depth of creator Abhishek Singh. Through Singh's mesmerizing artwork—praised for its lush colors, cinematic scope, and meditative atmosphere—this immersive work follows Krishna's journey from divine child to cosmic guide, exploring timeless questions of duty, desire, identity, and enlightenment along the way. Krishna: A Journey Within is more than a retelling—it's a spiritual experience that readers return to again and again for its beauty, wisdom, and emotional resonance.

300 pages • $24.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

The Scorched Origins, Book 1 HC

(W) Sean Lewis & Todd McFarlane (A) Stephen Segovia, Paulo Siqueira, Ulises Arreola, Nikos Koutsis, & Arif Prianto

Cover Stephen Segovia

Dive into the exhilarating world of The Scorched, the latest sensation from Todd McFarlane's Spawn Universe, where the unthinkable happens: Hellspawns unite. This unprecedented alliance, forged out of necessity, brings together formidable forces of She-Spawn, Redeemer, Medieval Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, Haunt, and Reaper, all determined to protect humanity from those who wish to dominate it. Collected in an all-new size and format, The Scorched Origins Hardcover Book 1 brings you the art and stories that made this series a classic. Extra features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes art. Collects The Scorched #1-12.

320 pages • $34.99 • On Sale May 19, 2027

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives HC

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/C) Mattia De Iulis

Cover B Direct Market Exclusive Stanley "Artgerm" Lau Variant

Here comes the Bride… Born in the heart of a thunderstorm, made of stolen flesh, electricity, and monstrous desperation, The Bride lives! With no memory of her past or understanding of what she is, The Bride took her first steps into the world and was… displeased. Now, she must discover where and who she came from and begin what every living thing begins… the process of staying alive. Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis reunite once again to deliver the most haunting new horror series of the year. Collects Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1-4.

112 pages • $24.99 • On Sale May 26, 2027

Yumi: 00EX TP

(W) Doug Wagner (A) Hoyt Silva

Cover Nicoletta Baldari

Yumi is in love. Yumi is lethal. And when her MI6 boyfriend disappears, she launches a one-woman war on the global spy network. MI6 falls. Cities burn. Richard's exes die. Yumi is the ultimate anti-spy in this darkly funny, anti-spy thriller where love hits harder than bullets. Collects Yumi: 00EX #1-4.

144 pages • $16.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Copra Master Collection, Book 3 HC

(W/A/C) Michel Fiffe

Michel Fiffe launches Copra into its most ambitious chapter yet. The Ochizon Saga unleashes a supercharged crusade with a dynasty of surreal hellraisers as the team confronts a threat that pushes them to their physical and existential limits. Fierce, stylish, and relentlessly inventive, this is Copra at its boldest. Collects Copra #26-41.

432 pages • $49.99 • On Sale May 19, 2027

Feral, Vol. 6 TP

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez & Brad Simpson

Cover Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner & Tone Rodriguez

Lost in the woods and cut off from everything she knows, Elsie must learn to survive on her own. Even if she can find food and shelter, rabies-crazed animals still lurk in the darkness—and they're not the only monsters hunting her. Collects Feral #26-30.

136 pages • $16.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Ghost Pepper, Vol. 3 TP

(W/A) Ludo Lullabi

Art Ludo Lullabi & Adriano Lucas

Cover A Ludo Lullabi | Cover B Direct Market Exclusive Ito Variant

The world needs a champion… but none remain. Ash never wanted to be a hero. However, his latest battle has broken him… Now, Loloï must rally the Eclipse Makers from far and wide to stop their former ally from unleashing his full power against the world he's fought so hard to save. Will the legend of the Ghost Pepper go down in flames? Ludo Lullabi delivers another thrilling chapter of his acclaimed sci-fi action series, as our heroes try to save the world…one last time. Collects Ghost Pepper #13-18.

128 pages • $16.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Ice Cream Man Sundae Edition, Vol. 3 HC

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/C) Martín Morazzo & Chris O'Halloran

Scoop number three has finally been served! Ice Cream Man: Sundae Edition Vol 3 is the long-awaited third entry in the series' collection of premium, oversized/overstuffed hardcovers. And mushed like gross gelato into this gorgeous doorstopper are some of Ice Cream Man's most celebrated issues: a man climbs down his family tree—literally—through 26 pages that form a single, contiguous image; a classic reverse-Kafka (the Morphometasis!); a father cradles his daughter, and then the other way around; 28 harrowing pages of Doug in rehab; a bestiary of the very necessary monsters that haunt us all! All this and more, in another exquisite exhibition of elation and ennui! How does that make you feel? Collects Ice Cream Man #25-36, and Swan Songs #6.

456 pages • $44.99 • On Sale June 2, 2027

King Spawn, Vol. 8 TP

(W) Rory McConville & Todd McFarlane (A) Yildiray Çinar, Dudu Pansica, Stephen Segovia, Carlo Barberi, Julio Ferreira & Ivan Nunes

Cover Mark Spears

An ancient force, almost as old as time itself, has resurfaced and is targeting Spawn. With no power in Hell or on Earth able to stop Spawn's mission to face the rampaging Wraith, the stakes have never been higher. As different factions of Angels and Demons reclaim their territories, they leave behind a bloody trail. Spawn remains determined to end their relentless expansion once and for all. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects King Spawn #43-50.

208 pages • $19.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

M1: Monster Racing League, Vol. 2 TP

(W) Lily Windom & Robert Windom (A/C) Jae Lee

When 17-year-old Dev moves to Japan, she stumbles into an underground world of illegal street racing, where speed is power and mutation wins championships. This high-octane sci-fi drama, set in a near-future Tokyo burns neon-hot and never looks back. Collects M1: Monster Racing League #5-8.

112 pages • $14.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Rat City, Vol. 3 TP

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Zé Carlos, Jay David Ramos & Ulises Arreola

Cover Daniel Henriques & Robert Nugent

The final showdown between Arif and The Deviant unfolds in the haunting realm of Limbo, where vengeance ignites chaos, and Peter observes the destructive power of hatred. Amidst their struggle for survival, The Deviant finds it difficult to keep control, resulting in a pivotal face-off with a man fueled by revenge. In this fierce fight for his life and soul, The Deviant draws on his soldier background, striving to become the hero he was destined to be. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects Rat City #13-18.

144 pages • $16.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Something Epic, Vol. 3 TP

(W/A) Szymon Kudranski

Cover Szymon Kudranski & Todd McFarlane

When a mysterious tragedy shakes the Land of Horror—the realm of the most legendary monsters ever imagined—Noa and D-Ductive are called to investigate. But the deeper they dig… the less it makes sense. Because in a world ruled by darkness… every monster is a suspect. From the creator of No Man's Land and Blood Commandment—Szymon Kudranski unleashes his most monstrous story arc yet. Collects Something Epic #13-17.

144 pages • $16.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Sunstone, Vol. 7 TP (New Edition)

(W/A/C) Stjepan Šejić

New York Times bestselling writer/artist Stjepan Šejić's beloved series Sunstone continues in this seventh installment, Mercy Part Two with a 6×9 edition featuring all-new cover art. "… The first thought was that I loved her deeply…" The tale of kink and metal continues as Ally and Alan ride their rollercoaster of sexual exploration. Meanwhile, Anne and Laura enjoy their little slice of heaven relationship. Good times all around. Sure would be a shame if addictive behavior and trust issues ruined all that fun. I mean, that would be terrible. Sunstone continues its emotionally charged exploration of love, kink, and the complicated space where the two collide. Mercy Part Two raises the stakes—where desire, dependency, and self-destruction start to blur into something far more dangerous.

152 pages • $14.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Void Rivals Deluxe Edition, Book 3 HC

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Conor Hughes, Andrei Bressan, Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche, Matheus Lopes & Dee Cunniffe

Cover A Lorenzo De Felici | Cover B Direct Market Exclusive Jason Howard Variant

The Quintesson War is here—and nothing will be the same! Just as Solila and Darak think the worst has come…the Quintessons invade the Sacred Ring to wage all-out war in a massive new epic revealing the deepest secrets of the Transformers and more in the Energon Universe. As the Quintessons unleash the entire might of their intergalactic army, Darak and Solilia must rally their two worlds to fight back—and even recruit some dangerous off-worlders to their cause. In the aftermath, everything changes with the arrival of the mysterious Rom, who truly is more than meets the eye… Discover the first appearance of the iconic Rom that shocked fans around the world in the next deluxe hardcover volume from the game-changing team of Robert Kirkman, Lorenzo De Felici, Andrei Bressan, and Conor Hughes. Collects Void Rivals #25-36, Rom Special #1, and a story from the Energon Universe Special 2026.

304 pages • $49.99 • On Sale May 26, 2027

Bissette and Totleben's Swamp Thing Artist's Edition HC

(W) Alan Moore, Rick Veitch, Martin Pasko & Neil Gaiman (A) Stephen Bissette, John Totleben & Rick Veitch

Cover A Stephen Bissette & John Totleben | Cover B Direct Market Exclusive Stephen Bissette & John Totleben Variant

Stephen R. Bissette and John Totleben took the comics world by storm when they were given the reins of Saga of Swamp Thing with issue #16. Alan Moore joined the series with #20, and in the issues that followed the trio completely reinvented Swamp Thing in what is considered to be the seminal horror comic of the 1980s. Bissette's masterful layouts were the perfect springboard for Totleben's finely detailed pen-and-brushwork. Their artistic collaboration was stylishly unique and unlike anything that had come before in mainstream comics. Rick Veitch, a fellow Joe Kubert School alumnus, also provided art for the series, adding his own distinctive take on the tragic hero. Art is included from many issues between #16–73, including spectacular examples from "Anatomy Lesson," "My Blue Heaven," the "American Gothic" storyline, and many others. Additionally, the 10-page "Jack in the Green" story is presented in its entirety – the final collaboration by Bissette and Totleben at DC. An introduction by Bissette and legendary editor Karen Berger offers keen insight into the artistic collaborations that brought these issues to vivid life. Although appearing to be in B&W, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as closely to the original as possible – ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special—are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn.

232 pages • $175.00 • On Sale July 7, 2027

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