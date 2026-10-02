Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, IDW, NYCC, Pop Culture, Valiant | Tagged: alex segura, Alien Books, ariel olivetti, ashcan, new york comic con, peter milligan, tarzan, zorro

SCOOP: Peter Milligan's Sick Futures In Alien Books' NYCC 2026 Ashcan

Peter Milligan, Goran Sudžuka, Magenta King and Stewart K. Moore's Sick Futures In Alien Books' New York Comic Con 2026 Ashcan

Article Summary Peter Milligan’s Sick Futures is revealed in Alien Books’ New York Comic Con 2026 ashcan, with horror visions of tech gone wrong.

Sick Futures #1 launches Alien Books’ first original series, with art by Goran Sudžuka, Magenta King and Stewart K. Moore.

The sci-fi horror anthology explores body horror, AI identity loss, synthetic grief and bioengineering nightmares.

Alien Books’ NYCC 2026 ashcan also spotlights new Zorro stories and Tarzan and the Minotaur, exclusive at IDW booth #4451.

Peter Milligan, Goran Sudžuka, Magenta King and Stewart K. Moore's new comic book series Sick Futures debuts and is announced in Alien Books' New York Comic Con 2026 Ashcan. Alongside Alex Segura, Goran Sudžuka, Rodolfo Santullo, Matías Bergara and Magenta King's Zorro and Federico Mele and Ariel Olivetti's Tarzan. And Bleeding Cool has the scoop on all… The physical ashcan will be available exclusively at the IDW booth (#4451) during New York Comic Con

Zorro: Annual #1 (one-shot) by Rodolfo Santullo, Matías Bergara, and Magenta King

When a notorious killer escapes the Santa Bárbara presidio and assumes the identity of a stagecoach passenger, every soul aboard becomes a potential victim! With Bernardo trapped among strangers and a gang of ruthless bandits closing in, Zorro must race across the California desert to stop a massacre before it's too late. In a pure comic book tradition, Zorro Annual #1 welcomes guest writer Rodolfo Santullo and artists Matías Bergara (Absolute Cassandra Cain) and Magenta King (Jenny Zero). And as a bonus, rediscover a classic Zorro short story.

Zorro: Blood of the Past #1 by Alex Segura and Goran Sudžuka.

In this new Zorro adventure, what seems like just another governor trying to discover Zorro's secret identity and end with his weight in Los Angeles, becomes darker than ever. With a mix of corruption, murder and vengeance Diego has to deal with a shaken town while meeting the new governor who has no limits. As if that weren't enough, someone from his past comes back to change everything. An original script written by Alex Segura (Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow) and illustrated by Goran Sudžuka (Y: The Last Man) takes us back to Los Angeles with a new adventure.

Tarzan and the Minotaur #1 (of 2)by Federico Mele and Ariel Olivetti.

Tarzan's routine of protecting the jungle and driving away malicious hunters is shattered one morning when he wakes up to find that all the Mangani have disappeared after the nightly visit of a mysterious woman. Now, Tarzan must embark on an adventure to find his family. Featuring the art of the legendary Argentinian artist Ariel Olivetti based on the story written by Federico Mele.

Sick Futures #1 by Peter Milligan, Goran Sudžuka, and Ezequiel Fernández Roel

ALIEN BOOKS PRESENTS ITS FIRST ORIGINAL SERIES As our technology evolves faster than we can evolve to adapt to it, the future makes many people sick in a lot of new and terrible – and cool! — ways. In this provocative sci-fi horror anthology, you will find nightmarish psychological collapses, extreme bioengineering gone wrong, and shocking body horror: from emotional simulators inducing deadly paranoia (Simulacra Syndrome) and deep mourning for defunct devices (Synthetic Grief Syndrome), to self-detaching synthetic skin repossessing itself, semi-sentient toxic pollution giving birth to monstrous lifeforms, and flesh gradually replaced by AI until humanity itself is questioned (The Ship of Theseus Paradox). In this debut issue, one haunting question rises above all: how much of ourselves can we replace before we cease to be human? Written by legendary comic master Peter Milligan and illustrated by iconic artists such as Goran Sudžuka, Magenta King and Stewart K. Moore (Judge Dredd).



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