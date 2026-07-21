Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Bad Seeds, gotham, poison ivy, sdcc, Vandal Savage

SCOOP: Sneak Peeks At Batman #13, Bad Seeds: Sunset & Poison Ivy #48

SCOOP: Sneak Peeks At Batman #13, Bad Seeds: Sunset and Poison Ivy #48 ahead of San Diego Comic-Con's Gotham panel on Friday... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman: Bad Seeds begins in Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset #1 as Pamela Isley makes a desperate play to seize Gotham.

Vandal Savage moves against Poison Ivy, turning Gotham into a battleground as the Bat-Family is hunted and cut off.

Batman #13 sends Batman into GCPD to stop a chemical weapon that could kill Ivy and doom Gotham during Bad Seeds.

Poison Ivy #48 raises the stakes as Ivy tightens her grip on Gotham ahead of DC's San Diego Comic-Con Gotham panel.

Bad Seeds is coming to Gotham town… and Bleeding Cool has a few blurry looks ahead at Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset #1 that kicks it off, as well as Batman #13 and Poison Ivy #48 that follow. We have seen a lot of previews, but I think this might be the first time we have seen these pages… even if you have to squint a little. Look for more, much more, much more, at San Diego Comic-Con.

BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNSET #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026

BATMAN #13

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Matteo Scalera

VANDAL SAVAGE PUTS IVY IN THE CROSSHAIRS! Somewhere in the headquarters of the Gotham City Police Department, Vandal Savage hides a chemical weapon designed to kill Poison Ivy…but if Ivy dies, there will be no ending the bad night of Bad Seeds, for Gotham City or anywhere else. No power. No comms. A heavily-armed private militia tasked with bringing him down on orders of the worst person in Gotham. All holed up together within an impenetrable fortress. This sounds like a job for Batman. Eisner winner Matt Fraction and superstar artist Matteo Scalera deliver a crucial chapter of the Batman: Bad Seeds event!

$4.99 9/2/2026

POISON IVY #48

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

MEET YOUR MASTER. With Gotham City firmly in Poison Ivy's grasp, the verdant villainess's powers are at an all-time high. Now that Batman's forces and Ivy's traitorous former allies are all ground down to a pulp beneath her, is there anyone left to stand in Ivy's way? Absolutely not. It's time to get in line or die.

$3.99 9/30/2026

And at San Diego Comic-Con….

DC's Gotham City, Friday July 24, 2026 11:15am – 12:15pm PDT Room 6DE

Top DC creators examine the heroes, villains, and the bad seeds shaping Gotham City's future. The panel includes an early look at what is coming this fall, including a major reveal. Featuring G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Matt Fraction (Batman), Tom Taylor (Detective Comics), Tate Brombal (Batgirl), Christopher Cantwell (Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), and others. Moderated by Rob Levin (group editor, DC).

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