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SCOOP: The Avengers Gossip That's Even Bigger Than Marvel/Star Wars

SCOOP: The Avengers Gossip That's Even Bigger Than Marvel/Star Wars... Spoilers, Spoilers, Spoilers... if it's true

Article Summary Avengers Gossip points to [REDACTED] making a huge Marvel Universe debut in Avengers: Armageddon.

The mystery power behind David Colton and the redacted new Avenger may connect directly to [REDACTED] arrival.

[REDACTED] history explains why this Avengers rumor is massive.

Tom Brevoort called [REDACTED] inevitable, may be proven at last.

Full-blown gossip and rumour time at Bleeding Cool right now. This is rumour. This is gossip. This comes from confirmed people who, as a result of their employment, would have some inside knowledge of Marvel's upcoming plans, but they might have gotten it wrong, they might have made a typo, they might have just gotten the wrong end of the Groot stick. But hey, that's what we are here for. It also means that if this is true, there are spoilers, big spoilers, so it's your call. If you repost this news elsewhere, do so if you preserve an effective spoiler warning. Like this one.

I'll run it again before we get to the big stuff. But this involves the new Avengers launching from Marvel Comics in November by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto. And spinning out of the current event comic, Avengers: Armageddon, also tying in with Captain America. That series has seen David Colton, the Captain America before Steve Rogers and a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, gain powers from an unnamed Origin Box from the Ultimate Universe, giving him the powers of a superhero who never got to be in that world. Sentry seems to be the most obvious, Hyperion the next, but … there is another strong possibility I had not considered. The new Avengers comic also teases a redacted team member, someone who will be revealed in Avengers: Armageddon.

We had seen images such as this. And in reading the comic, it seemed that this was David Colton with a new power base. Would he have a new name? But was I thinking too small? Okay, time for that spoiler again.

There we go. Avengers: Armageddon will introduce Marvelman to the Marvel Universe. Possibly Miracleman, but I am hearing Marvelman. Maybe it's David Colton, maybe it's Mike Moran, maybe it's not. Maybe the Origin Box was indeed for a new Marvelman. I don't know. I've just been told that Marvelman will join the Marvel 616 Universe. For those of you who don't realise quite how big this is… and also why it may also be a first step towards Marvelman movies, let's have a recap.

Marvelman was created by London writer/artist Mick Anglo, via his Gower Street Studios in 1954, for publisher L. Miller & Son as a direct substitute for Fawcett's Captain Marvel. Fawcett had ceased publishing Captain Marvel due to a lawsuit from DC Comics. So Mick Anglo created a lookalike version, with Marvelman, secret identity Micky Moran, who transforms by saying "Kimota!", Young Marvelman and later Kid Marvelman. The strip debuted in Marvelman #25; the numbering continued from the Captain Marvel reprints, with over 700 issues. until it was cancelled in 1963 alongside the rise of Marvel Comics.

In 1982, former Marvel UK editor Dez Skinn revived the character in the black-and-white anthology Warrior. It is said that Dez Skinn believed the rights were available, and that Alan Moore began his first superhero revisionist story with Garry Leach, then with Alan Davis. His first use of "everything you knew was a lie", it was revealed that the Marvelman programme was a Cold War effort by the British government using Nazi scientists to create superheroes, as a weapon programme; the earlier Marvelman stories were created as a fake reality for the subjects of experimentation. Believed to be destroyed, Miek Moran remembers being Marfveklman, while Kid Marvelman had grown up to become a super-powerful CEO. And the government wants all this to go away again. Later would see the aliens who inspired the technology visit Earth, and eventually transform it into a paradise – in some people's eyes at least. Ending on a cliffhanger in 1985 after legal, sales and financial disagreements, an American version was planned to reprise and continue the story. The first planned publisher, Pacific Comics, planned a US edition but went bankrupt. Eclipse Comics acquired the assets/rights claims, and a renamed Miracleman #1 was published in 1985. Alan Moore's story was eventually concluded, with artists such as Chuck Austen, John Totleben, Rick Veitch and Steve Bissette. Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham took over in 1990 and planned three arcs, but Eclipse went bankrupt at the beginning of the second.

Eclipse's assets, including claimed Miracleman rights, were bought by Todd McFarlane in 1996. Mike Moran appeared in Hellspawn, but the title became entangled in his broader legal disputes with Neil Gaiman, primarily over the Spawn characters Gaiman co-created. It later emerged that Dez Skinn may not have properly acquired the underlying rights from Mick Anglo.

In 2009, I broke the news that Marvel Comics licensed/purchased the rights to Marvelman – and Miracleman, from Mick Anglo, via representatives Emotiv. Initially, they reprinted Mick Anglo's 1950s–60s material. Later, Marvel would reprint the Alan Moore issues, with Alan Moore allowing it if the proceeds go to Mick Angelo's family. He also later requested that his credit be omitted, replaced with "The Original Writer". This was followed by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's first arc, The Golden Age.

Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's unfinished Silver Age was long delayed. Mark Buckingham had decided to redraw this arc from the beginning, and for unwritten scripts, took over the writing role, based on their original plans. But despite promises made in 2024, there are no plans to complete their final planned storyline, The Dark Age. We did have a short story by Gaiman and Buckingham for Marvel Comics #1000 in 12019.

And in Miracleman #0 from 2022, which reprinted stories from other creators, they included one written by Jason Aaron, who proposed a multiverse of Miraclemen, from which such a Marvel Universe treatment might spring.

And the final page of Timeless 2022 told us that something was coming.

In 2022, Marvel EVP and Senior Editor Tom Brevoort stated, "We'll have to wait and see what the story is at any point where we decide to intermingle Miracleman with the mainstream Marvel Universe, but at first blush, I think it would be not so different from putting the WATCHMEN characters into the DC Universe. Which is to say, I think it made them less special. The thing that makes MIRACLEMAN noteworthy, which was also true for WATCHMEN, was that its world was consistent. That very structure was necessary for the conceit of both series: how the arrival of a super-powered individual would permanently distort the fabric of human society. While I suppose there's some fannish pleasure to be had in seeing Doctor Manhattan trade barbs with Superman or for Batman to face off against Rorschach, the fact is that, in the DC Universe, those characters just become another set of masks and tights in a veritable sea of them. Likewise, in the Marvel Universe, Miracleman would just be another Sentry, another Blue Marvel, another Hyperion—a guy who could go toe-to-toe with Thor but who wasn't intrinsically any more interesting in that context than that… it was inevitable, in the same way that it's likely similarly inevitable that we'll see Miracleman hanging around with the Avengers one of these days in some manner."

At one point, it was going to be Donny Cates as well, as he threw references to Miracleman into his Crossover comic books. But that was before everything went south. In 2026, will we finally get what Tom Brevoort called "inevitable", Marvelman – or Miracleman – in Avengers? This week's Avengers Armageddon #3 may give us a hint…

…but find out how much of this is true in Avengers Armageddon #4 next month. Until then, here's an idea of what it could look like…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON TPB

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar, Cafu

In the wake of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, "Thunderbolt" Ross, A.K.A the Red Hulk, makes his biggest-ever power play — and the results will be devastating! Red Hulk's tear across the globe must be stopped, but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more! But who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! And who is the mysterious new figure as powerful as the Sentry? There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation! $19.99 Mar 09, 2027

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar, Cafu In the wake of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, "Thunderbolt" Ross, A.K.A the Red Hulk, makes his biggest-ever power play — and the results will be devastating! Red Hulk's tear across the globe must be stopped, but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more! But who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! And who is the mysterious new figure as powerful as the Sentry? There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation! $19.99 Mar 09, 2027 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! $4.99 Aug 19, 2026

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! $4.99 Aug 19, 2026 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026 AVENGERS #1

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and [REDACTED]! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

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