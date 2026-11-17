Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: Fero Pe, Godtail, Ito, Julie Sakai, Last Ronin, Soo Lee, stan sakai, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

SCOOP: The Full Official Solicits For TMNT: First Ronin #1 For 2027

Solicits for TMNT: First Ronin #1 by Stan Sakai and Soo Lee with covers by Ito, Godtail, Andrew K. Currey and Fero Pe

Article Summary Full official solicits for TMNT: First Ronin #1 reveal Stan Sakai and Soo Lee’s feudal Japan TMNT epic for 2027.

TMNT: First Ronin is a spiritual predecessor to The Last Ronin, but not part of the established Roninverse timeline.

The 52-page debut follows General Kameyama in 1600 as he becomes a ronin and leads turtle yokai to save the world.

March 17, 2027 release, $8.99 cover price, January 11 preorder deadline, with covers by Sakai, Lee, Ito, Fero Pe, and Godtail.

TMNT: First Ronin is an upcoming "spiritual" and conceptual predecessor to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin and is not actually part of their Roninverse timeline. Instead, this is the glorious Stan Sakai getting to do his own take on TMNT mythology in 1600s Feudal Japan with Soo Lee. As if there was ever any possibility it could have been set anywhere or anywhen else. A couple of covers were dropped when announced, but this morning I discovered the whole shebang. So here, for the first time, are the official full solicits and solicitations for TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 for March 2027 with ALL the covers… including from Soo Lee, Stan Sakai, Julie Sakai, Ito, Fero Pe, Andrew K. Currey and Godtail.

TMNT: First Ronin #1 (of 5)

Writing & layouts by Stan Sakai

Art by Soo Lee

From the jaws of defeat, an opportunity to save the mortal realm.

In the year 1600, General Kameyama (translated into English: "turtle mountain") prepares to lead his army into battle. Like any good samurai, he fights in the service of his lord. What Kameyama doesn't know is that after the battle, he will become ronin— a samurai with no master. He doesn't know yet that he will lead an army of turtle yokai ("monsters") in a war to save the world. And he never guessed that the decision he makes after the battle will make him the most powerful man in the world. Living legend Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo) teams with comics superstar Soo Lee (The Perfectly Monstrous Life of Adam Frankenstein) to tell the story of The First Ronin. And it's even wilder than you think it will be. 52 pages, $8.99 On sale March 17. Pre-orders due January 11 2027

Who wants a copy?

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