Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Apex Comics Group, gordon purcell, Michael Dolce, scott lobdell, sdcc

Scott Lobdell Joins The Apex Comics Group At San Diego Comic-Con

Scott Lobdell Joins The Apex Comics Group At San Diego Comic-Con, alongside Gordon Purcell, Michael Dolce, Jessica Court, and Tom Tonkin

Article Summary Scott Lobdell joins Apex Comics Group at San Diego Comic-Con for a 2026-2027 panel packed with new announcements.

Apex founder Mariano Nicieza appears with Scott Lobdell, Gordon Purcell, Michael Dolce, Jessica Court, and Tom Tonkin.

Scott Lobdell brings major comics cachet, from 1990s X-Men and Generation X to Red Hood and the Outlaws.

The Apex Comics Group SDCC panel teases crossover projects and new titles including Phazer, Sire, and Blackray.

Apex Comics Group was founded in 2015 by Mariano Nicieza as a platform for creator-owned properties, with a penchant for finding well-known comic book creators from a few years ago and finding them a new lease of life. Including the likes of Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz, Brett Breeding, Scott Hanna, Mark Bagley, Larry Lieber, Dan Slott, Tony Isabella, Danny Fingeroth, Jim Salicrup, Al Milgrom, Ariel Olivetti, Darick Robertson, Greg Hildebrandt and Jim Steranko, they always have a fun San Diego Comic-Con panel, and this year looks no exception, including crossovers with American Mythology and Dren. As the Apex Comic Group's Mariano Nicieza is joined by Scott Lobdell, Gordon Purcell, Michael Dolce, Jessica Court, and Tom Tonkin.

Scott Lobdell is best known for writing X-Men for Marvel Comics through the 1990s, including co-creating Generation X, Maggott, Marrow, Cecilia Reyes, Dark Beast, and outing Northstar, then writing Red Hood and the Outlaws, Superman, and Teen Titans for DC's New 52, and for writing the film Happy Death Day.

is best known for writing X-Men for Marvel Comics through the 1990s, including co-creating Generation X, Maggott, Marrow, Cecilia Reyes, Dark Beast, and outing Northstar, then writing Red Hood and the Outlaws, Superman, and Teen Titans for DC's New 52, and for writing the film Happy Death Day. Gordon Purcell is best known for his Star Trek work comics, as well as The X-Files, Xena: Warrior Princess, Lost in Space, Godzilla, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Barb Wire, and The Terminator.

is best known for his Star Trek work comics, as well as The X-Files, Xena: Warrior Princess, Lost in Space, Godzilla, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Barb Wire, and The Terminator. Michael Dolce was a Wizard Magazine editor who co-created the comic book Descendant from Image Comics.

I wonder what they will all have to announce?

Apex Comics Group 2026-2027 Exclusive Previews

Thursday July 23, 2026 4:00pm – 5:00pm PDT Room 23ABC

Mariano Nicieza, writer/artist/publisher, with Scott Lobdell, Gordon Purcell, Michael Dolce, Jessica Court, and Tom Tonkin present CCI-SD exclusive premiere announcements; crossover projects with American Mythology, Dren, Philbo, and Section 8 Publishing; ColecoVision: Air Raiders, Venture, and Cosmic Avenger; and new comics including American Patriot, Phazer, Sire, Biomek, Breath of the Dragon, Agent Three Zero, Blackray, Blue Sultan, The R.I.G.H.T. Project, The Outer Space Men, and more. Featuring work from Ralph Macchio, Mark Bagley, Scott Hanna, Al Milgrom, Ariel Olivetti, Darick Robertson, Greg Hildebrandt, and more.

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