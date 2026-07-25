Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, Crisis, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Darkseid Vs The World, DC All-In, sanford greene, scott snyder, sdcc

Scott Snyder And Sanford Greene Launch Darkseid Vs. The World At SDCC

Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene launch Darkseid Vs The World at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene announce Darkseid Vs The World at SDCC as a major new DC All-In one-shot.

Darkseid Vs The World launches a new line of DC All-In specials shaping the DC Universe and Absolute Universe in 2027.

The one-shot follows Darkseid’s rise toward Darkseid Prime, fueled by gathering Omega Energy across realities.

After DC K.O., Darkseid’s return looms as heroes face visions of Absolute Crisis and the fight ahead.

Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene have just announced Darkseid Vs The World, a new DC All-In one-shot at DC's Metropolis and Beyond panel at San Diego Comic-Con. And will set up everything to come for the DC Universe – and Absolute Universe – in 2027. And will be the first in a new series of DC All-In one shots.

In 2024, DC All In saw Darkseid undergo a significant evolution as he discovers a deeper role in the universe to end everything and seeks to become a vastly more powerful Darkseid Prime by gathering aspects of himself across realities. A newly unified Justice League are attacked by Darkseid, whose actions create a rift, as he dies, infecting a parallel reality with Omega Energy and helping establish the Absolute Universe. In the subsequent DC K.O. storyline, Darkseid's influence spreads as Earth risks transforming into a new Apokolips. Heroes, led by Superman, compete in a tournament involving Omega Energy to find a representative to stop him. Superman nearly becomes King Omega but shares the power, defeating Darkseid, but Darkseid now controls more Omega Energy across realities. With DC's heroes giving visions of what they must do ahead of his return… and the Absolute Crisis that is waiting for them all.

DC's Metropolis and Beyond Saturday, July 25, 2026 11:15am – 12:15pm PDT Room 6DE

Top DC creators gather for a conversation about Superman, the next phase of DC's All In comics, and what is on the horizon for the heroes who soar far beyond Metropolis. Featuring Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Action Comics, Justice League Unlimited), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Stephanie Williams (Wonder War: The Matriarch, Warriors and a Wee Wonder), Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern, Emperor Aquaman), Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern Corps), Nicole Maines (Justice League: Dream Girls), and more. Moderated by Paul Kaminski (group editor, DC).

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