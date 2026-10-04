Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, coverwatch, jock, scott snyder

Scott Snyder Draws His Own Absolute Batman #25 Variant, Jock Inks It

Scott Snyder draws his own Absolute Batman #25 exclusive retailer variant cover and Jock inks it

Article Summary Scott Snyder draws his own Absolute Batman #25 retailer variant, with Jock inking multiple editions for collectors.

Absolute Batman sales have surged from nearly 200,000 to 500,000 copies, fueled by huge retailer-exclusive demand.

Snyder previously called Absolute Batman #19 the peak for variant covers, but #25 shows the exclusive craze still growing.

Mark Brooks’ store sold out signed and remarqued copies fast ahead of Absolute Batman #25’s 10/28/2026 release.

Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta has been selling at levels never considered possible for the title: almost 200,000, then over 200,000, then over 300,000, and up to 500,000, including retailer-exclusive variant covers that no other comic book series has come close to matching. So much so that Scott Snyder said of Absolute Batman #19, "This one has the maximum amount of retailer variant covers", but it seems to have risen since.

And this does impact sales and orders: usually a minimum of 3000 copies per cover, with variants at 2000 and 1000. Which means, for Absolute Batman #19, a conservative estimate of the sales added by retailer-exclusive deals comes to around 70,000 orders for the main 23 covers, and between 60,000 and 30,000 for the remaining covers. Split the difference, and we are looking at 140,000 copies added to the total print run for Absolute Batman #19 alone. There are more retailer-exclusive covers to Absolute Batman than titles published by DC right now.

Well, in for a penny, in for a $5.99 cover price. Scott Snyder has now drawn his first cover for Absolute Batman #25, and a variety of versions inked and coloured by Jock have been made available, too. Mark Brooks' studio website already sold out of all their signed and remarqued versions, but expect copies to be available elsewhere on publication at the end of the month. Here's Scott's solo version featuring the Absolute Joker. And here's how it looks after Jock has done his magic in a variety of forms…

Cover A — Trade Dress. The original trade dress edition featuring the complete cover artwork

Cover B — Pencils Cover. A special edition showcasing Scott Snyder's original pencils

Cover C — Green Foil. Trinity Whatnot Exclusive

Cover D — Silver Foil. Raj Whatnot Exclusive

Cover E — Rose Foil. Dark Lord Whatnot Exclusive

Cover F — Demon Fire Foil. A fiery foil treatment

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!