Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Batman Day, matt fraction, scott snyder

Scott Snyder, Matt Fraction And eBay On Absolute Batman And Batman Day

Scott Snyder, Matt Fraction and eBay on Absolute Batman, Batman Of Two Worlds and Batman Day on the 19th of September

Article Summary Scott Snyder and Matt Fraction preview Batman Day’s Batman Of Two Worlds, pairing Batman and Absolute Batman.

Snyder says both stories tackle theft and justice differently, highlighting each world without mirroring structure.

Fraction calls it one problem, two solutions, celebrating how DC’s core Batman and Absolute Batman coexist.

Early Batman Day demand is heating up, with posters and advance signed copies of Batman Of Two Worlds selling high.

Twelve days until Batman Day on the 19th of September and the official release (unless some people are naughty) of Batman of Two Worlds. Two eight-page stories, with the standard DC Comics Batman and the Absolute Batman tackling the same problem from their different perspectives, for $2.99…

Batman of Two Worlds #1 One-Shot

Batman by writer Matt Fraction and artist Javi Fernández, with colors by Tomeu Morey and letters by Clayton Cowles, Absolute Batman story by writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Derington, with colors by Frank Martin and letters by Tom Napolitano. From the streets of Gotham City to the bold new landscape of the Absolute Universe, each story offers a unique perspective on Batman's unwavering pursuit of justice. Cover by Jorge Jiménez, Nick Dragotta, and Frank Martin.

And Scott Snyder and Matt Fraction have been talking about the project – and each other…

Scott Snyder: The mission was to do something that showed what's special about each interpretation without making the stories too similar in their structure. Without going too much away, both stories are about theft, what theft means in one world versus the other, and what Batman's form of justice looks like in each. That was the guiding principle that gave us the opportunity to tell two stories that celebrate each interpretation.

The mission was to do something that showed what's special about each interpretation without making the stories too similar in their structure. Without going too much away, both stories are about theft, what theft means in one world versus the other, and what Batman's form of justice looks like in each. That was the guiding principle that gave us the opportunity to tell two stories that celebrate each interpretation. Matt Fraction: At the heart of it, it's really simple. One problem, two solutions. Each version of Batman has his own way of working and his own solution to that problem. The fun was putting them side by side so you can see the similarities, the differences, and the unique flavor and texture of each world.

At the heart of it, it's really simple. One problem, two solutions. Each version of Batman has his own way of working and his own solution to that problem. The fun was putting them side by side so you can see the similarities, the differences, and the unique flavor and texture of each world. Scott Snyder: I'm such a fan of what Matt is doing. It's a small club of people who get to launch a new Batman #1 and start from scratch. The mission is always to take Batman somewhere we haven't seen before, while making it deeply personal and pushing the boundaries. What Matt has done is make it huge and bombastic, but also intimate and celebratory of Batman's entire mythology in a way we haven't seen in a long time.

I'm such a fan of what Matt is doing. It's a small club of people who get to launch a new Batman #1 and start from scratch. The mission is always to take Batman somewhere we haven't seen before, while making it deeply personal and pushing the boundaries. What Matt has done is make it huge and bombastic, but also intimate and celebratory of Batman's entire mythology in a way we haven't seen in a long time. Matt Fraction: It's such a cool moment to love this character. The Absolute line proves you can have two very different flavors of Batman existing side by side, and neither one cancels out the other. Everything about the Absolute line excites me. As a reader, I'm loving it, and as a writer, I feel creatively challenged and energized.

It's such a cool moment to love this character. The Absolute line proves you can have two very different flavors of Batman existing side by side, and neither one cancels out the other. Everything about the Absolute line excites me. As a reader, I'm loving it, and as a writer, I feel creatively challenged and energized. Scott Snyder: I'd never had the chance to work with artist Nick Derington before, and I've been a fan forever. It was such a thrill to watch him interpret the Absolute world in his own way. The little touches of horror, the edginess, even the elasticity in the way Batman's cape moved, it was all so cool. When you work with someone like that, your job is almost to get out of the way and let them tell the story as brilliantly as they can across those eight pages.

I'd never had the chance to work with artist Nick Derington before, and I've been a fan forever. It was such a thrill to watch him interpret the Absolute world in his own way. The little touches of horror, the edginess, even the elasticity in the way Batman's cape moved, it was all so cool. When you work with someone like that, your job is almost to get out of the way and let them tell the story as brilliantly as they can across those eight pages. Matt Fraction: And artist Javi Fernández is such a beast. Scott had just finished working with him on DC K.O., and I remember thinking, god, he's so good. Getting the chance to write for him, even for a moment, was an absolute joy.

And artist Javi Fernández is such a beast. Scott had just finished working with him on DC K.O., and I remember thinking, god, he's so good. Getting the chance to write for him, even for a moment, was an absolute joy. Scott Snyder: You realize just how powerful these characters are. Batman is always there for you. That's the fun of Batman Day—it's a chance to celebrate this character, spend time with other fans, and talk about the ways Batman has meant something in your own life.

You realize just how powerful these characters are. Batman is always there for you. That's the fun of Batman Day—it's a chance to celebrate this character, spend time with other fans, and talk about the ways Batman has meant something in your own life. Matt Fraction: I hope this comic inspires people to make a trip to their local comics shop every week. I hope it gets people excited about comics as a medium, reminds longtime readers what they fell in love with, or helps someone discover that feeling for the very first time. Come fall in love with comics like the rest of us!

I think it might. The Batman Of Two Worlds free giveaway poster already sold for $50 on eBay today. A CGC 9.8 copy of the comic in advance for $60. A signed copy ahead of a New York Comic Con signing by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta for north of $200. Adding Javier Fernandez to the signing takes it to $270. And adding Frank Martin took it to a $350 successful sale.

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