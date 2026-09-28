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Scott Snyder On An Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special Huge Reveal…

Scott Snyder on an Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special Huge Reveal, while you are waiting for more Absolute Batman...

Article Summary Scott Snyder says Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special reveals the Joker’s global Ark network beyond Gotham.

The one-shot follows Jack Grimm’s black sites worldwide and teases a huge surprise tied to Absolute Batman’s future.

Previous stories placed Ark sites in Santa Prisca, Russia, China, Brazil, and Gotham, expanding Ark-M mythology.

Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special also explores Professor Pyg’s origin and the villains hidden in Joker’s empire.

There may be a three-month gap between Absolute Batman #25 out at the end of October (probably, certainly going to FOC today) and Absolute Batman #26 in January, with the main storyline picking up in February 2027. But there is also an Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M one-shot by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Francesco Francavilla as a follow-up to last year's Jack Grimm, Arkham and Ark-M origins one-shot. On the Casually Comics podcast with Sasha, Scott Snyder tells us that the comic does not stay in Gotham, but will follow the other black sites Jack Grimm has built around the world. Scott Snyder says readers will see "characters that have been formed in these or being held in these." Then, he said, comes "a really big surprise I can't wait for people to see. That one is going to get a lot of people talking about what's coming in Absolute Batman," Scott Snyder said. This also comes as the recent Absolute Cassandra Cain comic revealed a new Ark.

January's Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Joshua Hixson, went back to 1945 and the burning of the original Arkham Asylum, tying Grimm to the asylum's history and even Jack the Ripper. That one-shot also teased more of Grimm's inventory, Poison Ivy, Man-Bat, Hugo Strange, Clayface, Mad Hatter and Deathstroke on standby (though Man-Bat is still out there) and framed Arkham as one node in a global JK Industries network rather than Gotham's only nightmare factory. The November book, as Scott Snyder described it, is the map to it all.

Ark A was constructed on the Caribbean island nation of Santa Prisca.

Ark B was constructed in Russia,

Ark C was constructed in China

Ark D was constructed in the Brazilian rainforest.

Ark M was constructed over Arham Asylum in Gotham City, USA

The Absolute Joker is less of a clown in a cell and more of a close-to-trillionaire with logistics and his own generational wealth. Jack Grimm owns the sites, stocks them, farms villains, and has gained his own immortality and horrendous powers. If Absolute Batman #25 is the first face-to-face fight, the November special is Scott Snyder showing the infrastructure behind the man Bruce is about to hit. And also helps fill the three-month gap… Scott Snyder did not name the surprise. He did not name who is locked in Ark B. He did not say whether the secret later Arks are new villains, old villains rewritten, or something the Absolute Universe has not shown yet. He only said the special is built to make people argue about what comes next. Well, this is the internet. They will…

Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M one-shot by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Francesco Francavilla is published on the 18th of November, 2026…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN BEYOND ARK-M #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANK TIERI DIVE INTO THE DISTURBING ORIGIN OF PROFESSOR PYG, AND THE JOKER'S WORLDWIDE ARKS! In Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, we took you inside the darkest recesses of Ark M…now prepare to see what's beyond! As the Joker surveys his empire of Arks, learn what terrible secrets and bone-chilling shocks lurk within them! Do you dare join the maniacal superstar team that brought you the Ark M Special (Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri) as we uncover what other horrible challenges and bloodcurdling surprises await the Absolute Dark Knight? Do you dare not to? $4.99 11/18/2026

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