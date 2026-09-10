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Scott Snyder Updates Details On Absolute Batman #25, #26 And #27

Scott Snyder Updates Details On Absolute Batman #25, #26 And #27 with Barbara Gordon

Article Summary Scott Snyder confirms Absolute Batman #25 ships in late October as a 30-page milestone issue with two major series moments.

Absolute Batman #26 drops the planned one-shot approach for a Barbara Gordon-focused story with a special guest artist.

Absolute Batman #27 brings Nick Dragotta back to launch the next crucial arc, reshaping plans Snyder previously shared.

Beyond Ark-M #1 arrives in November with a major reveal, alongside solicited details for Absolute Batman #24 and #25.

In his most recent Substack newsletter, Scott Snyder discussed changes to upcoming issues of Absolute Batman, as well as why he won't be attending Fan Expo Dallas this weekend. After managing expectations for exactly which month Absolute Batman #25 will come out in (currently scheduled for the last week of October). "I know I was at a con and I said #26 and 27 were going to be two one-shot issues, but we're not going to do that just because Nick wanted to jump back on earlier and we had a good place for that other issue later on.

Absolute Batman #25 is "30 pages and Nick wants to do all of it. And it easily has the biggest moment in the series so far. Two of the biggest moments, honestly, but one moment that I know will be a big talking point for all you guys"

Absolute Batman #26 "is going to be with a special artist. I don't know if it's announced yet, but a good friend and somebody who I love and is perfect for this one. It's a Barbara Gordon-centric issue, almost like a Barbara Gordon: Year One.

Absolute Batman #27 "will bring Nick back to the book and start our next really, really crucial arc. So you'll see, there's a lot of good stuff."

The Ark M special, Beyond Ark M "has a huge reveal in it at the end. So don't miss out on that. That's going to be really big in November, order high on that one."

And here are the released solicits… so far, as well as a retailer-exclusive variant cover for Absolute Batman #24 by Jock…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #24

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

WITHOUT THE BADGE…WITHOUT HER FATHER…ABSOLUTE BAT ENTERS THE SCENE. In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta WITHOUT THE BADGE…WITHOUT HER FATHER…ABSOLUTE BAT ENTERS THE SCENE. In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN BEYOND ARK-M #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANK TIERI DIVE INTO THE DISTURBING ORIGIN OF PROFESSOR PYG, AND THE JOKER'S WORLDWIDE ARKS! In Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, we took you inside the darkest recesses of Ark M…now prepare to see what's beyond! As the Joker surveys his empire of Arks, learn what terrible secrets and bone-chilling shocks lurk within them! Do you dare join the maniacal superstar team that brought you the Ark M Special (Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri) as we uncover what other horrible challenges and bloodcurdling surprises await the Absolute Dark Knight? Do you dare not to? $4.99 11/11/2026

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