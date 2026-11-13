Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chris geary, Simon Lewis, thought bubble

Scottish Highland Cannibals Trilogy Bloody Finale, "Tooth And Nail"

Scottish Highland Cannibals Trilogy The Green Hollow Saga reaches a bloody finale with Tooth And Nail from Chris Geary and Simon Lewis

Article Summary Tooth And Nail by Chris Geary and Simon Lewis delivers the brutal 180-page finale to The Green Hollow Saga.

Ruth Saran is dragged from prison into a frantic hunt for her kidnapped child and a grotesque global conspiracy.

Chris Geary and Simon Lewis say Tooth And Nail was planned as the trilogy’s ending from the very beginning.

Tooth And Nail launches first at Thought Bubble in Harrogate before wider global distribution of the Highland horror epic.

Tooth and Nail, the threequel and final part in The Green Hollow Saga following the Flesh and Blood and Skin and Bone trilogy, is following its launch at The Book Elephant a couple of weeks ago and returning to Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, tomorrow. The graphic novel series by Chris Geary and Simon Lewis about cannibals in the Scottish Highlands goes global as the sinister organisation and its true nature are revealed in a 180-page finale. It will be made available for global distribution soon, but Thought Bubble gets it first.

"Ruth Saran is in jail for murder, and no longer concerned with vicious cannibal killers. No one believes her stories about a parasite that gives its hosts an insatiable hunger for human flesh. As far as the world is concerned, she's a dangerous lunatic. But when a masked man kidnaps Ruth as she's giving birth, she's bewildered. What could he possibly want with her? The answer plunges Ruth and her lover Dan into a breakneck chase across Scotland and beyond, leading to a reckoning with a conspiracy as obscene as it is ingenious. Ruth only wants to get her child back, but in order to do that she's going to have to fight for it… Tooth and Nail."

"Chris and I first met thanks to a shared life-drawing class, which led us to discuss our inspirations and the idea of doing something more meaningful together," says Simon Lewis. "We have a lot in common, in terms of the stories we want to tell and the things we like to depict, so continuing this partnership with Tooth and Nail seemed like a natural next step. We had this conclusion in mind from the very beginning, and it's great to be in a position to bring it to life as well."

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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