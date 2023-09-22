Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dr seuss, scrabble

Scrabble: Dr. Seuss Edition Board Game Has Been Released

Get all the competitiveness of Scrabble with the whimsical nature of Dr. Seuss' library in this all new edition of the tabletop title.

The Op has released a brand-new tabletop title this week, as players can get their hands on a Dr. Seuss version of Scrabble. The aptly named Scrabble: Dr. Seuss Edition will have you playing the game you've known for years but in a slightly different way. The game comes with a set of Dr. Seuss Cards that you pull out and have to use in order to make moves, as well as some bonus cards that add a little bit more trickery to the game. You can still play it the traditional way and simply own a custom version of Scrabble, but what fun is that? You can read more about the game below as it is currently on sale for $35.

"Put your rhyming skills and Seuss Knowledge to the test while reliving your favorite childhood stories! Based on Dr. Seuss's classic children's book collection, which has sold over 700 million copies globally, Scrabble: Dr. Seuss Edition will enable fans to put their memories of Seussville and the wacky words that come with it to the ultimate test. Under license by leading toy and game company Hasbro and played by traditional Scrabble rules, players of all ages and vocabularies will come together to share their admiration of Dr. Seuss's timeless allegorical rhymes. Dr. Seuss readers, big and small, will strategically play regular words alongside nonsensical ones directly from their favorite Dr. Seuss books to score the most points. Seuss Cards customize the game with thematic ways to earn even more and win!"

"We're so excited to continue our creative partnership with Dr. Seuss and incorporate his iconic collection of children's books into the launch of Scrabble: Dr. Seuss Edition," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "As a fellow San Diego-based company, it's a privilege to ensure Dr. Seuss's nostalgic titles always have new ways to be remembered and enjoyed."

