Sean Murphy Won't Return to White Knight Murphyverse For Years

Sean Murphy has a new Zorro comic book being Kickstartered and published by Massive Publishing, a license that he had to acquire personally.

Don Quixote meets Narcos in Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man of the Dead four issue mini-series. In this modern reimagining, the writer-artist behind DC Comics' Batman: White Knight uses his signature style to deliver a fresh take on the legendary swashbuckling hero. Diego is a young man who is convinced that he's Zorro. As a child, he suffered a psychotic break after witnessing the murder of his parents by the drug cartel in his village. To cope with the trauma, he embraced the 200-year-old legend of Zorro by donning the mask, training with the sword, and declaring war on the Narcos for the sake of his people. In this Deluxe crowdfunding campaign, set to coincide with Día De Los Muertos, MASSIVE Publishing is thrilled to celebrate this iconic character whose legacy has reflected an enduring struggle for justice and the indomitable spirit of Hispanic culture.

But of late, as well as his Plot Holes published by Massive Publishing, Sean Murphy has become best known for his Batman: White Knight series of comics collectively known as the Murphyverse. The sixth and final issue of Generation Joker is to be published next week, after New York Comic Con. But then what? Especially as he had teased Batman and Superman to come?

Asked for when he might return on that, it looks like it might be a while. Sean Murphy posted; "Am I returning to the Murphyverse? And when?" I have a World's Finest story in mind for vol 4 (or 5?), so we'll see what happens. It's nice taking a break, but I'm hoping I can revisit the world with DC in a few years."

A "few years" is not what those who read his last book were expecting…

Sean Murphy, also known as Sean Gordon Murphy, is known for his work on comics such as Joe The Barbarian with Grant Morrison, Chrononauts with Mark Millar, American Vampire, Batman and The Wake with Scott Snyder, Tokyo Ghost with Rick Remender, Batman/Scarecrow: Year One with Bruce Jones, Outer Orbit with Zach Howard and his own DC/Vertigo creator-owned series Punk Rock Jesus andOff Road at Oni Press. But in recent years, he is best known as the creator of the Murphyverse at DC Comics, writing and drawing Batman: White Knight and writing its sequels Curse of the White Knight and Beyond the White Knight.

Zorro was created in 1919 by Johnston McCulley in the novel The Curse of Capistrano, one of the earliest examples of a fictional masked avenger with a double identity and a precursor to superhero fiction. Set in the Pueblo of Los Angeles in Alta California, he is a dashing masked vigilante swordfighter who defends the common man and indigenous peoples of California against corrupt and tyrannical officials and other villains. He wears a black cape, a sombrero cordobés, and an eye mask.

