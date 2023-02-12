Sean Murphy's World's Finest: White Knight Does The Justice League Sean Murphy and his Murphyverse of White Knight comics are to take on the rest of the DC Universe in White Knight: World's Finest featuring the Justice League, later in 2023.

This week's Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8 comes to an end from DC Comics but also looks to the future. As well as confirming Sean Murphy's upcoming Zorro comic book series he is licensing and publishing, there is more from the Muphyverse, the DC Comics continuity that contains his White Knight comic book series. Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker by Katana Collins and Clay McCormack, with art by Mirka Andolfo. But what about what Murphy will be doing himself? He will be taking the Murphyverse beyond the Batbooks…

"After that, I plan to write/draw the next big volume, World's Finest: White Knight! Not only will we address Superman and Wonder Woman, but the rest of the Justice League as well. I won't spoil too much, but it's safe to say that we'll tackle all your Favorite characters in the typical White Knight tradition: small, unique twists on classic characters, but in a way that feels familiar. This being its own universe, I'm really excited to reinvent the JLA in a way that no other book can! Thank you all for supporting this series. Writing and drawing my own Batman universe has been such a privilege. And no matter what the future brings, I promise to do my best to continue making the experience worthwhile, giving you good people of Gotham the best-quality books I'm capable of."

And you can look forward to three of those characters appearing at the end of Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8 out on Tuesday… and looking a bit like this.

And while we're at it, this looks like a Sean Murphy cover from Generation Joker...

BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #8 (OF 8) CVR A SEAN MURPHY & DAVE STEWART (MR)

(W) Sean Murphy (A/CA) Sean Murphy, Dave Stewart

IT ALL ENDS HERE! With the future of Gotham City at stake, Bruce Wayne leads an attack on the Wayne-Powers building to take down Blight and his minions once and for all. And with the new Batman, the Robins, and GCPD's Barbara Gordon at his side, anything seems possible. But not all endings will be happy: Bruce is still an escaped felon, and the FBI is hot on his tail. Could this be the end of Batman? Not if the mysterious Agent Prince has anything to say about it! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/14/2023