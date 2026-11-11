Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Green Arrow, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Superman

Secrets And Lies In DC Comics' Absolute Universe (Spoilers)

Secrets And Lies In DC Comics' Absolute Universe with Absolute Superman, Absolute Catwoman and Absolute Green Lantern (Spoilers)

Article Summary Secrets and lies in DC Comics' Absolute Universe deepen as Absolute Green Lantern uncovers Hector Hammond's legacy and Task Force X roots.

Absolute Superman #25 reveals Jor-El and Lara-El's history, while Brainiac's torment reshapes Superman and Lex Luthor forever.

Absolute Catwoman adds a key Gotham mystery, linking Selina Kyle's Blackgate past to Black Mask and Absolute Batman's early foes.

These Absolute Universe revelations connect past and present, setting up a new future before Bruce Wayne becomes Absolute Batman.

There's an absolute deficit of Absolute titles from DC Comics today, but I realised I didn't look at last week's because I was travelling, so what was down with Absolute Superman #25, Absolute Catwoman #4 and Absolute Green Lantern #18 last Wednesday? I am also planning an Absolute DC Comics Chronology of events in the Absolute Universe that take place before Bruce Wayne becomes Absolute Batman, and these do seem to tie in significantly… so I am taking notes.

Such as Brainiac being active in the Absolute Universe in the nineteen thirties at least… as Lois Lane approached the traumatised Lex Luthor of this world…

As we see Hector Hammond in Absolute Green Lantern doing what Hector Hammond does best, claiming credit for things he didn't create and putting it on the record, like a regular Elon Musk, dealing with the billionaire island owner Slade, seen in Absolute Green Arrow, killed by the Green Arrow Killer and most recently a victim himself, hung by the neck. And Absolute Green Lantern reflects that…

And as everything Hector Hammond left is being dug up, aside from his body…

We now get to see the impact of those past decisions, and the origins of Task Force X, playing out in the present as well.

And while there are happier times in the past, as Absolute Superman #25 takes us to the moment that Jor-El and Lara-El met…

As well as a race through their lives together…

And how this all leads up to Absolute Superman being able to survive a Killing Joke-style assault on him, forced to live Brainiac's own life and to suffer the abuse piled on him…

While Absolute Catwoman, in a flashback seven years ago, with Selina Kyle incarcerated in Blackgate, five years before she returns to Gotham to meet her old boyfriend Bruce Wayne, looks like she had a familiar sponsor in that prison…

Black Mask of the Party Animals, the first group Absolute Batman faced. Is that why Selina Kyle was there as well? Secrets and lies to spill…

As Lois Lane discovers what Lex Luthor has been up to since Brainiac killed his family…

…and what kind of man he transformed into as a result.

Time for the Absolute Universe to get a new future!

Absolute Catwoman #4 by Scott Snyder, Che Grayson, Bengal

Selina Kyle and the Calicos join forces for one last heist to find the Yarn before Cassandra Cain and the League of Shadows do. With their futures hanging in the balance, it'll require more than just top-of-the-line gear to get their hands on the world's most powerful supercomputer. 11/4/27 $4.99

Selina Kyle and the Calicos join forces for one last heist to find the Yarn before Cassandra Cain and the League of Shadows do. With their futures hanging in the balance, it'll require more than just top-of-the-line gear to get their hands on the world's most powerful supercomputer. 11/4/27 $4.99 Absolute Superman #25 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Juan Ferreyra

The oversize conclusion of "Get Brainiac"! Ever since he came to Earth, the Last Son of Krypton has been chased, tortured, and almost driven insane by the psychotic alien butcher known as Brainiac. Now comes their final confrontation, a showdown unlike any other! The shocking ending of this issue will send Superman into a whole new era…don't miss it! 11/4/27 $5.99

The oversize conclusion of "Get Brainiac"! Ever since he came to Earth, the Last Son of Krypton has been chased, tortured, and almost driven insane by the psychotic alien butcher known as Brainiac. Now comes their final confrontation, a showdown unlike any other! The shocking ending of this issue will send Superman into a whole new era…don't miss it! 11/4/27 $5.99 Absolute Green Lantern #20 by Al Ewing, Sid Kotian

Jo Mullein and the other Lanterns return from space to find things not quite how they left them. Can the lanterns navigate this new threat that's bearing down on them? 11/4/27 $4.99

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