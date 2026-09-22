Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: fiction house, Joe Doolin, Lily Renée

Señorita Rio Faces Germany's Werewolf, Fight Comics 41, at Auction

In Fight Comics #41 from Fiction House, Lily Renée's Señorita Rio confronts the postwar aftermath of Germany's Operation Werewolf.

Article Summary Fight Comics #41 sends Señorita Rio into a postwar spy thriller as Nazi Werewolf agents pursue a fourth Reich.

Lily Renée draws Rio against a Nazi underground plot built around counterfeit banknotes and hidden serial-number codes.

The December 1945 Señorita Rio story reflects Operation Werewolf, blending recent headlines with Fiction House espionage.

Germany's defeat hasn't ended Señorita Rio's war in Fight Comics #41. In the adventure drawn by Lily Renée, a Nazi underground called Werewolf is working toward a fourth Reich, and a list of its members has been hidden in the serial numbers of counterfeit banknotes. Published with a December 1945 cover date, the story takes newspaper headlines and turns them into a spy thriller set in Natal, Brazil. The artist herself had escaped Nazi Germany-annexed Austria and became a comic book artist in New York City. Although most elements of this Señorita Rio espionage saga are fictional, the Nazi Werewolf underground draws inspiration from real-world developments of the postwar era.

Rio's War After Germany's Defeat

As the story opens in this issue, the caption notes that "The Nazi war is over, but the struggle for a fourth Reich begins. One man knows the werewolf secret, and he brings a vital message to Señorita Rio." In the later days of World War II, the Nazis developed a plan called Operation Werewolf to create an elite group of soldiers who would operate secretly using guerrilla tactics on enemy territory. This had limited success, but its psychological and propaganda components were so effective that the specter of it continued to make headlines after the war. The Deutsches Historisches Museum's account of Werewolf distinguishes the organization's actual violence from propaganda that greatly exaggerated its impact. The setting here is Natal, Brazil, and an intelligence officer plans to meet Rio there to turn over a list of underground Nazis who are part of Werewolf. Natal also has war-era meaning here, as its naval base supported Brazilian and Allied forces, making it a good setting for an international intrigue.

As documented in the Fritz Ascher Society's account of her life and work, Lily Renée was a Jewish refugee from Nazi Austria who became a comic-book artist in New York. Here, she created a story confronting the lingering specter of Nazism after the war. Matt Baker's Tiger Girl also continues in this issue. For a historically fascinating Lily Renée postwar espionage saga, a Joe Doolin cover and a high-grade Rockford pedigree copy, there's a Fight Comics #41 (Fiction House, 1945) CGC NM 9.4 with off-white to white pages up for auction at the September 24-26, 2026 Comic Books Signature Auction #7469.

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