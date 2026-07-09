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Sentinel Heads? Hall H? Marvel Plans For San Diego Comic-Con Revealed

Sentinel Heads? Hall H? Armageddon? Midnight? Marvel's Plans For San Diego Comic-Con, Revealed #marvel

Article Summary Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con 2026 plans include Hall H, major comics reveals, game panels, and Marvel Studios teases.

Marvel Comics spotlights Avengers: Armageddon, Next Big Thing, and the dark new Midnight Universe initiative.

Marvel Games takes over SDCC with Marvel’s Wolverine, Marvel Rivals, Future Fight, Contest of Champions, and Tōkon.

Marvel booths, cosplay meet-ups, exclusives, LEGO, Hasbro, Topps, and a giant Proto-Sentinel head round out SDCC.

Marvel Comics is returning to San Diego Comic-Con in two weeks, spread across two booths, #2329 and #2519. So what have they got planned? We'll get to the massive Sentinel heads in a minute, but first, we'll start with their panels, and that means Hall H.

The Panels

Marvel's Wolverine — Deep Cuts (Thursday, July 23 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT in Hall H) We're not just scratching the surface; we're cutting through it. Insomniac Games' creative director Marcus Smith , game director Mike Daly , narrative director Walt Williams , and project director Jess Reiner-Reed are joined by actors Liam McIntyre (Wolverine) and Krizia Bajos (Jean Grey), along with executive producer Eric Monacelli from Marvel Games, to unveil exciting new details from the highly anticipated Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5. Get a behind-the-scenes look into the game's story, characters, and exclusive never-before-seen content.

(Thursday, July 23 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT in Hall H) We're not just scratching the surface; we're cutting through it. Insomniac Games' creative director , game director , narrative director , and project director are joined by actors (Wolverine) and (Jean Grey), along with executive producer from Marvel Games, to unveil exciting new details from the highly anticipated Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5. Get a behind-the-scenes look into the game's story, characters, and exclusive never-before-seen content. MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls — Behind the Battle (Thursday, 12-12:45 p.m. PT in Hall H) Step into the arena with MARVEL Tokōn: Fighting Souls. Moderated by fighting game commentator and streamer Sajam , game producer Takeshi Yamanaka (Arc System Works), localization director Amber Seitz (Arc System Works), and senior product development manager Michael Francisco (Marvel Games) take you inside the making of the game and the creation of MARVEL Tokōn's place in the Marvel Universe. The development team is joined by Mike Deodato (Marvel Comics Artist & Knights of Doom Illustrator) and voice actor Josh Keaton (Iron Man and Spider-Man) to showcase behind-the scenes-looks and surprise announcements you won't want to miss.

(Thursday, 12-12:45 p.m. PT in Hall H) Step into the arena with MARVEL Tokōn: Fighting Souls. Moderated by fighting game commentator and streamer , game producer (Arc System Works), localization director (Arc System Works), and senior product development manager (Marvel Games) take you inside the making of the game and the creation of MARVEL Tokōn's place in the Marvel Universe. The development team is joined by (Marvel Comics Artist & Knights of Doom Illustrator) and voice actor (Iron Man and Spider-Man) to showcase behind-the scenes-looks and surprise announcements you won't want to miss. Marvel Comics: Avengers Armageddon (Thursday 1:45-2:45 p.m. PT in Room 6A) Armageddon is here! The Red Hulk has conquered Latveria and has his sights set on world domination. Only the Avengers can stop him… but at what cost? Join us for a special discussion about Avengers: Armageddon and breaking news about the blockbuster event set to usher in a new era of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Plus — attendees who survive until the end will receive an exclusive copy of Avengers: Armageddon #2 with a secret new cover by Chip Zdarsky , teasing the future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

(Thursday 1:45-2:45 p.m. PT in Room 6A) Armageddon is here! The Red Hulk has conquered Latveria and has his sights set on world domination. Only the Avengers can stop him… but at what cost? Join us for a special discussion about Avengers: Armageddon and breaking news about the blockbuster event set to usher in a new era of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Plus — attendees who survive until the end will receive an exclusive copy of Avengers: Armageddon #2 with a secret new cover by , teasing the future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Marvel Rivals: Meet the Cast (Thursday 6-7 p.m. PT in Room 6BCF) Marvel Rivals is dominating the gaming world with explosive action and an ever-expanding roster. Now, meet the phenomenal voice talent bringing your favorite heroes to life! Join Erik Braa (Moon Knight), Brittany Cox (Angela), Bill Millsap (The Punisher), Laura Post (Emma Frost), Hakeem Ysaguirre (Cloak), and Lenore Zann (Rogue) for an exclusive, high-energy Q&A. Better drop your Vanguard and secure your seat — you won't want to miss this!

(Thursday 6-7 p.m. PT in Room 6BCF) Marvel Rivals is dominating the gaming world with explosive action and an ever-expanding roster. Now, meet the phenomenal voice talent bringing your favorite heroes to life! Join (Moon Knight), (Angela), (The Punisher), (Emma Frost), (Cloak), and (Rogue) for an exclusive, high-energy Q&A. Better drop your Vanguard and secure your seat — you won't want to miss this! Marvel Rivals: Ignite the Summer! (Friday 10:15-11:15 a.m. PT in Room 6BCF) Go behind the scenes of Marvel Rivals in this exclusive panel featuring creative leaders from NetEase Games and Marvel Games. Hear from Dino Ma (art director), Weitai Luo (principal environment artist), Zhen Li (principal 3D character artist), Peilin Zhong (lead character concept artist), Yachen Bian (marketing lead for Marvel Rivals), Jinghua Duan (lead narrative designer), and Donger Gan (narrative designer), alongside Marvel Games team members Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director). Get an inside look at the visual and narrative design behind the game's latest content, including the Hellfire Gala, Summer Special, and more, with fresh insights, creative reveals, and exclusive new announcements fans won't want to miss.

(Friday 10:15-11:15 a.m. PT in Room 6BCF) Go behind the scenes of Marvel Rivals in this exclusive panel featuring creative leaders from NetEase Games and Marvel Games. Hear from (art director), (principal environment artist), (principal 3D character artist), (lead character concept artist), (marketing lead for Marvel Rivals), (lead narrative designer), and (narrative designer), alongside Marvel Games team members (executive producer), (creative development manager), and (senior art director). Get an inside look at the visual and narrative design behind the game's latest content, including the Hellfire Gala, Summer Special, and more, with fresh insights, creative reveals, and exclusive new announcements fans won't want to miss. Marvel Comics to Screen: X-Men '97 (Friday 2:15-3:15 p.m. PT in Room 6A) To me, my X-Fans! Join the creative team behind Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 along with special guests, for a deep dive into X-Men '97 Season 2! Featuring insider insights, special anecdotes, and hints of what's to come, this panel has something for every Marvel fan, including a special giveaway comic at the end of the presentation.

(Friday 2:15-3:15 p.m. PT in Room 6A) To me, my X-Fans! Join the creative team behind Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 along with special guests, for a deep dive into X-Men '97 Season 2! Featuring insider insights, special anecdotes, and hints of what's to come, this panel has something for every Marvel fan, including a special giveaway comic at the end of the presentation. Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing (Friday 3:30-4:30 p.m. PT in Room 6A) The biggest comics panel of the weekend is here as the world's mightiest comics creators take a look at the future of Marvel Comics. From Amazing Spider-Man #1000 to Infernal Hulk, DNX to Queen in Black, the Marvel Universe has never been busier or more dangerous for our heroes. Find out what else is coming down the line in this can't-miss panel! Make sure to stay until the end of the discussion to score an extra special giveaway fans will not want to miss.

(Friday 3:30-4:30 p.m. PT in Room 6A) The biggest comics panel of the weekend is here as the world's mightiest comics creators take a look at the future of Marvel Comics. From Amazing Spider-Man #1000 to Infernal Hulk, DNX to Queen in Black, the Marvel Universe has never been busier or more dangerous for our heroes. Find out what else is coming down the line in this can't-miss panel! Make sure to stay until the end of the discussion to score an extra special giveaway fans will not want to miss. Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe (Saturday, 1:45-2:45 p.m. PT in Room 6A) The light had its turn. Join us as we remove the cloak of secrecy around Midnight, the terrifying new Marvel Comics universe full of monstrous incarnations of the world's biggest heroes. The writers behind this terrifying new creator-driven initiative are here to reveal all you'll need to know. And stick around to the end if you dare so you can be among the first in the world to walk away with an exclusive black and white ashcan edition preview of the Midnight Universe.

(Saturday, 1:45-2:45 p.m. PT in Room 6A) The light had its turn. Join us as we remove the cloak of secrecy around Midnight, the terrifying new Marvel Comics universe full of monstrous incarnations of the world's biggest heroes. The writers behind this terrifying new creator-driven initiative are here to reveal all you'll need to know. And stick around to the end if you dare so you can be among the first in the world to walk away with an exclusive black and white ashcan edition preview of the Midnight Universe. Marvel Fanfare (Saturday, 3-4 p.m. PT in Room 6A) Take a behind-the-scenes trip through House of Ideas storytelling, including insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes behind upcoming and past projects. Take a dive into the history of your favorite Marvel Comics storylines in this special panel built for fans, by fans. And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway comic book!

(Saturday, 3-4 p.m. PT in Room 6A) Take a behind-the-scenes trip through House of Ideas storytelling, including insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes behind upcoming and past projects. Take a dive into the history of your favorite Marvel Comics storylines in this special panel built for fans, by fans. And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway comic book! Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation (Saturday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. PT in Hall H) Join Marvel Studios, alongside special guests from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for an exclusive look at what's next.

The Cosplay Meet-Ups

Thursday, July 23 — Avengers Cosplay Meet-Up Check-in: 11:20 a.m.

— Avengers Cosplay Meet-Up Check-in: 11:20 a.m. Friday, July 24 — X-Men Cosplay Meet-Up Check-in: 11:20 a.m.

— X-Men Cosplay Meet-Up Check-in: 11:20 a.m. Saturday, July 25 — Super Heroes vs. Villains Cosplay Meet-Up Check-in: 11:20 a.m.

— Super Heroes vs. Villains Cosplay Meet-Up Check-in: 11:20 a.m. Sunday, July 26 — Kids Cosplay Meet-Up Check-in: 11:20 a.m. This cosplay meet-up is open only to participants under 18 years of age .

Sales And Activations

AvengerZ Gift Shop is coming to Booth #2329, where fans can shop pins, variant comics, and a special discounted Marvel Unlimited gift bundle. Heroes & Villains will also offer daily exclusive tees at the booth, as well as the latest Marvel apparel and accessories. Fans of Marvel's Wolverine can drop by Booth #2329 for a special photo op and walk away with Marvel's Wolverine claws and a copy of the prequel comic written by narrative director Walt Williams while supplies last. Plus, the first 50 fans in line each day can receive an exclusive SDCC Marvel gift while supplies last.

is coming to Booth #2329, where fans can shop pins, variant comics, and a special discounted Marvel Unlimited gift bundle. will also offer daily exclusive tees at the booth, as well as the latest Marvel apparel and accessories. Fans of Marvel's Wolverine can drop by Booth #2329 for a special photo op and walk away with Marvel's Wolverine claws and a copy of the prequel comic written by narrative director Walt Williams while supplies last. Plus, the first 50 fans in line each day can receive an exclusive SDCC Marvel gift while supplies last. LEGO Group booth (#2829), fans can get a look at new LEGO Marvel sets, including the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, The Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E., Venom Bust, and more.

booth (#2829), fans can get a look at new LEGO Marvel sets, including the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, The Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E., Venom Bust, and more. Hasbro booth (#3213) will also have SDCC exclusives available for purchase, including a Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man, Marvel's Lizard, Marvel's Electro, and a Marvel Legends Series Professor Charles Xavier with Hoverchair from X-Men '97. After San Diego Comic-Con, limited quantities will be available to order on HasbroPulse.com.

booth (#3213) will also have SDCC exclusives available for purchase, including a Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man, Marvel's Lizard, Marvel's Electro, and a Marvel Legends Series Professor Charles Xavier with Hoverchair from X-Men '97. After San Diego Comic-Con, limited quantities will be available to order on HasbroPulse.com. Topps booth (#2913) will showcase the 2026 Topps Mint Marvel collection, which features innovative designs and striking artwork of Marvel's most beloved Super Heroes. The convention-exclusive release includes three exclusive original art cards by Ian McDonald showcasing Spider-Man, Hulk, and Punisher.

booth (#2913) will showcase the 2026 Topps Mint Marvel collection, which features innovative designs and striking artwork of Marvel's most beloved Super Heroes. The convention-exclusive release includes three exclusive original art cards by Ian McDonald showcasing Spider-Man, Hulk, and Punisher. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Fan Experience in Petco Park. Open to all (no badge required), fans can dive into this new collection with learn-to-play sessions, ticketed play, and exclusive giveaways.

in Petco Park. Open to all (no badge required), fans can dive into this new collection with learn-to-play sessions, ticketed play, and exclusive giveaways. Omni Hotel Lawn, Madripoor Sunrise Slushie inspired by Marvel's Wolverine at alongside a looming Proto-Sentinel Head . before grabbing Marvel's Wolverine claws. Also, be sure to keep an eye out while walking around the convention center and downtown area for a Marvel's Wolverine-wrapped San Diego Trolley.

Madripoor Sunrise Slushie inspired by Marvel's Wolverine at alongside a looming . before grabbing Marvel's Wolverine claws. Also, be sure to keep an eye out while walking around the convention center and downtown area for a Marvel's Wolverine-wrapped San Diego Trolley. Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in the San Diego Ballroom , a hands-on look at Marvel Rivals, MARVEL Future Fight, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, and Marvel Contest of Champions and fans will have a chance to meet some of the game developers and voice cast behind some of their favorite characters, as well as walk away with exclusive items, including posters and badges.

, a hands-on look at Marvel Rivals, MARVEL Future Fight, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, and Marvel Contest of Champions and fans will have a chance to meet some of the game developers and voice cast behind some of their favorite characters, as well as walk away with exclusive items, including posters and badges. MARVEL Future Fight fans are invited to challenge World Boss Thanos using Spider-Man in a special on-site gameplay event, with participants receiving an exclusive redeem code containing 550 crystals, along with a commemorative postcard.

Fighting game fans can test their skills by playing a demo of MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls and take photos with Doctor Doom and Storm statues.

And Marvel Contest of Champions players can test their skills with Towers, the brand-new game mode. Not only can visitors play the demo, meet the dev team, score a daily exclusive pin, and spin the prize wheel for in-game and physical items, but players can also take on the high-difficulty challenge to qualify for daily on-stage tournaments, competing live for ultimate bragging rights and massive prizes. We'll see you there!

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