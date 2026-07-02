Posted in: Comics, Swipe File | Tagged: Charity & Sylvia, graphic novel, lesbian, LGBTQ, queer, Rachel Hope Cleves, separated at birth, tillie walden

Separated@Birth: Rachel Hope Cleves Vs Tillie Walden: Charity & Sylvia

Separated At Birth: Rachel Hope Cleves Vs Tillie Walden over the story of an early 19th century lesbian couple Charity & Sylvia

Article Summary Rachel Hope Cleves says Tillie Walden’s Charity & Sylvia adapts her 2014 history without clear credit or payment.

Cleves argues Walden and Drawn & Quarterly used her title, story framework, and years of archival research.

Drawn & Quarterly defends Charity & Sylvia, pointing to Walden’s afterword, online bibliography, and interviews.

The dispute turns on whether Charity & Sylvia is an original graphic biography or an under-credited adaptation.

In 2014, a history professor at the University of Victoria, Rachel Hope Cleves, published a biography titled Charity & Sylvia through Oxford University Press, about the lives of Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake, a previously unidentified and open lesbian couple who lived in Weybridge, Vermont, in the 19th century. Two weeks ago, comic book creator and former Vermont Cartoonist Laureate and teacher at The Center for Cartoon Studies, Tillie Walden, published a graphic biography, Charity & Sylvia, from Canadian publisher Drawn & Quarterly. Last week, Rachel Hope Cleves posted to social media, saying, "An open letter, to readers, about Charity and Sylvia. I am very pained to feel the need to write this."

"To all the readers out there: My deep love for Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake, the subjects of my 2014 biography Charity and Sylvia, has kept me silent, up to this point, about Tillie Walden's new graphic novel by the same title. Charity and Sylvia's story has been so deeply meaningful to so many people—their story has, without exaggeration, saved lives—that I've tried to be happy that Walden's book is making their story more widely known, even if she chose to take my title and my cover design as well as my narrative and my research with only a single sentence of acknowledgement at the end of her book in her notes section. Walden's illustrations and storytelling are wonderful, as I told her when she reached out to me during the writing process. It would take nothing away from her hard work to be honest about how it is built on my hard work. But in Walden's publicity tour, she has repeatedly made the claim to have based her book on her extensive research in the archive without acknowledging that her book is, in fact, based on my book. This false representation demands response not only for my sake, but for the sake of all the hard-working historians out there whose work has similarly been taken without credit. No, Walden has not "uncovered a chapter of queer history" in the archives, as her media interviews have claimed. She has adapted my book without credit or compensation, and claimed my research for her own. I don't doubt that Walden spent time looking at letters at the Henry Sheldon Museum, but the story that Walden tells is not to be found there. It is a story that I pieced together from years of visits to at least twenty different archives and locations across the United States, not only in Vermont but in Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, and Washington State, as well. This is not just a question of facts but of story: the story of how Charity and Sylvia built a life together based in tailoring, struggled with their faith, and maintained relationships with their family is one that I constructed from the countless fragments that I gathered through painstaking research. Many of the details of that story which appeared in my book, and re-appear in Walden's, do not come from the Henry Sheldon Museum, where she claims to have done her research. They come from the countless additional archives I visited. For just a few examples: the story about Charity's siblings' deaths was built on my tracking down a forgotten graveyard enclosed in a chain link fence behind a Burger King in Brockton, Massachusetts. The story about Charity learning to sew from her spinster aunt Charity Howard comes from a textile fragment that I tracked down in the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, Washington. The story about Charity buying a ring for Sylvia comes from a letter I found in an archive in Long Island, New York. And the story of how Charity and Sylvia rented their property in Vermont comes from town records that were at the village hall in Weybridge, Vermont. I could go on. It saddens me that Walden's media blitz will make my book harder for readers to find, not easier, and diminish its continuing power to have the enormously positive impact it has had to this point, which is why I feel the need to correct the record. Sincerely, Rachel Hope Cleves"

In response, publisher Drawn And Quarterly released the following statement;

"Drawn & Quarterly stands by Tillie Walden's research for her graphic novel, Charity and Sylvia, and asks people to refer to her afterword where she explains how the book came to be, and cites Charity and Sylvia: A Same Sex Marriage in Early America (2014, Oxford University Press) as "the formidable, endlessly informative history on their lives by Rachel Hope Cleves" and explains how indebted she is to Cleves' research. Also in the afterword, Tillie explains that to have a handwritten bibliography in the book as robust and personalized as Tillie wanted it to be, would have made the book too unwieldy given the length of her citations to source materials and history. Tillie explains that to be as transparent as possible, she created an online archive at www.charityandsylvia.com to cite all of her source materials and also to explain where she deviates from all source materials. This archive is more than a standard bibliography as Tillie explains in great detail her research, artistic choices, citations, and source materials, both visual and written, in a five-part bibliography. In addition to citing the work of Cleves close to 50 times, many times in great detail, she includes an "about" page listing Cleves among the people and organizations that made the book possible directly or indirectly. As well, Walden has done numerous interviews where the work of Cleves is cited either by Walden or the journalist. In a recent radio interview, Cleves is cited on air as the author of the "seminal" book. Tillie goes on how her book came to be, her research, how she weaved American history with the story and the overall creative process. Tillie goes on to explain just how meaningful the story is to her, as a queer woman who currently lives with her wife in Vermont during a pivotal moment in American history. D+Q is closed for Canada Day. We have no further comment."

Tillie Walden has yet to comment. But in response to nDrawn & Quarterly's statement, Rachel Hope Cleves posted again to social media;

"D&Q packaged and marketed Walden's book as an independent work with no acknowledgment that it was an adaptation of my book. There is exactly one sentence in the notes at the back that acknowledges the existence of my book. Walden has repeatedly presented the work as based on her research, even going so far as to claim on CBC that she's the only person who's read all the letters, and saying in a video she made for the Henry Sheldon Museum that she worked exclusively from the diaries and letters. Readers of reviews, people who've listened to her CBC interview, and readers of the book have no way to know that she adapted my work. Many people who bought Walden's book have commented exactly that on social media. Additionally, D&Q took my title, and cover image. I've heard from readers that when they tried to buy my book, bookstore owners have pointed them towards Walden's graphic novel. In the future when people search for "Charity and Sylvia" on the internet the algorithm will point them to Walden, who has a far bigger platform as a cartoonist than I will ever have as an academic. In short, Walden and D&Q are profiting off eight years of my labor and pretending otherwise. It pains me to have to correct the record this way. Walden was initially given a grant to work exclusively from the papers at the Sheldon. Instead, as her website makes clear, she read my book twice closely and outlined and drafted, then went to look at documents to supplement the story I had written. My book is based on research at over 20 archives and historical sites. I am the author of the story. Walden took that story and illustrated it beautifully, but she and D&Q should have acknowledged the adaptation and they should compensate me."

The CBC interview can be heard here. The Henry Sheldon Museum interview is available here. The 2014 Charity & Sylvia by Rachel Hope Cleaves can be found here. Charity & Sylvia by Tillie Walden can be found here.

Separated At Birth used to be called Swipe File, in which we presented two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trusted you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you were are unable to do so, we asked that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. The Swipe File didn't judge; it was more interested in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously, as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit of writers and artists collecting images and lines they admire to inspire their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, which originally ran this column, as well as the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website.

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