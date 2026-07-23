Posted in: Archie, Comics | Tagged: Black Caesar, Ray Anthony Height, Shaquille O'neal, Stephanie Williams

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: Archie Comics' October 2026 Full Solicits

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: Archie Comics' October 2026 Full Solicits with Black Caesar by Stephanie Williams and Ray-Anthony Height

Article Summary Shaquille O’Neal headlines Archie Comics’ October 2026 solicits with Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar #1.

Stephanie Williams and Ray-Anthony Height launch a five-issue Black Caesar epic of royalty, slavery, piracy, and revenge.

Archie’s October 2026 lineup also includes Archie’s Christmas Spectacular and Archie’s Madhouse #1 Facsimile Edition.

Archie Comics Digest #8: Christmas Stocking rounds out the month with a 96-page holiday collection arriving in October.

In October, there are three companies publishing Archie Comics, Oni Press with their new line, Dynamite with Archie vs Terminator and Archie Comics itself… with Shaquille O'Neal, Stephanie Williams and Ray Anthony-Height and theur new comic, Vengeance Unchained: The Legend Of Black Caesar.

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL PRESENTS… VENGEANCE UNCHAINED: THE LEGEND OF BLACK CAESAR #1 (OF 5)

SCRIPT: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

ART: RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT & STUDIO SKYE-TIGER

MAIN COVER: RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT & STUDIO SKYE-TIGER

The highly-anticipated comics event of the year finally sets sail! Archie Comics teams up with superstar SHAQUILLE O'NEAL to bring the legend of the pirate king BLACK CAESAR to life! An African king of extraordinary physical presence must navigate the brutal transformation from royalty to slavery to piracy, searching for his kidnapped love while discovering that freedom in the Caribbean comes only to those willing to take it by force.

In this powerful first issue, Black Caesar (originally known as Musa) rules as king in West Africa. He is a giant of a man, nearly seven feet tall with a warrior-athlete's build. His exceptional size, charisma, and strategic brilliance have made him legendary among West African kingdoms; they've also made him a target for those who want to enslave him. When Captain Maynard, a slave ship captain, launches an assault during a festival and captures Musa's betrothed, Princess Adanna, in the process, Musa must not jut fight for his love, but for the freedom and safety of everyone in his kingdom.

From the team of the history making, two-time Eisner-nominated writer Stephanie Williams (Roots of Madness, Temporal) and art from the Eisner winning Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Skye-Tiger (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Midnight Tiger), with Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris, and Matthew Gross from O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions/Authentic Studios overseeing the project. This comics event is between two pop culture behemoths is one that cannot be missed!

Variant Covers: Matt Talbot, Francesco Francavilla (Connecting Cover)

Foil Variants: Ray-Anthony Height & Studio Skye Tiger, Matt Talbot, Francesco Francavilla

Retailer Incentive Variants: Jamal Igle (1:10 Foil), Ray-Anthony Height & Studio Skye Tiger (1:20 B&W Sketch Variant)

$4.99 (REG) / $7.99 (FOIL) | 32 pages | On Sale 10/7

ARCHIE'S CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

SCRIPT: IAN FLYNN

PENCILS: DAN PARENT

INKS: BOB SMITH

COLORS: GLENN WHITMORE

LETTERS: JACK MORELLI

MAIN COVER: DAN PARENT w/ ROSARIO "TITO" PEÑA

It's time for the Archie Comics Christmas Party, and you're all invited! In TWO BRAND NEW STORIES, characters from all across the Archie universe partake in holiday cheer! It's a veritable who's who of Riverdale and beyond—but something is amiss, and it leads to folks disappearing during the secret Santa gift exchange! Bob Phantom gets a lead, and recruits fellow hero Black Jack. Can they find the missing characters and uncover the mystery? Or is everyone in for some not-so-merry mayhem? Find out in this DOUBLE-SIZED holiday spectacular!

Variant Covers: Jamal Igle (Bob Phantom), Matt Talbot (Blackjack)

Foil Variants: Dan Parent w/ Rosario "Tito" Peña, Jamal Igle (Bob Phantom), Matt Talbot (Blackjack)

$7.99 (REG) / $9.99 (FOIL) | 48 pages | On Sale 10/7

ARCHIE'S MADHOUSE #1: FACSIMILE EDITION

SCRIPT: SY REIT

ART: DAN DECARLO, HARRY LUCEY, SAMM SCHWARTZ

MAIN COVER: HARRY LUCEY

In 1959, things went a little off the wall in Riverdale! Archie Comics introduced the new series ARCHIE'S MADHOUSE, which saw Archie and all his friends in wacky, nonsensical short adventures! Similar to the popular MAD Magazine, ARCHIE'S MADHOUSE focused on oddball and satirical stories to start, and would later feature monsters, space stories, and other wacky short stories, and eventually the debut of Sabrina the Teenage Witch! But we're celebrating the issue that started it all—issue #1! Journey back to '67 (don't say it!), for a wild ride packed with puns, dipsy doodles, nursery rhymes with a Riverdale twist, and tons more of hilarious entertainment! Go mad with Archie and the gang in ARCHIE'S MADHOUSE #1, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Variant Covers: Matt Talbot (Mad Magazine Parody), Bob Montana (Archie Fan Club Card)

Foil Variants: Harry Lucey, Matt Talbot (Mad Magazine Parody), Bob Montana (Archie Fan Club Card)

$4.99 (REG) / $7.99 (FOIL) | 32 pages | On Sale 10/14

ARCHIE COMICS DIGEST #8: CHRISTMAS STOCKING

SCRIPT: VARIOUS

ART: VARIOUS

COVER: DAN PARENT w/ ROSARIO "TITO" PEÑA

It's the holiday season and Archie Comics is here with the perfect stocking stuffer! Packed with mistletoe, snowball fights, and more merry mischief, it's a real holiday hootenanny in Riverdale!

$9.99 | 96 pages | On Sale 10/21

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