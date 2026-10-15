Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ghana, Sickle Cell

Sickle Cell Educational Comics Created For The Children Of Ghana

Sickle Cell educational comic books have been created for the children of Ghana

Article Summary Ghana’s Focus on Sickle Cell Foundation has submitted Sickle Cell educational comics to NaCCA for school review.

The Sickle Cell comics teach genotype compatibility, inheritance, stigma, support, and life with the condition.

FoCel says comics make Sickle Cell education clearer, more engaging, and more memorable for Ghanaian students.

With about 2% of newborns diagnosed yearly, Sickle Cell disease remains a major public health issue in Ghana.

The Focus on Sickle Cell Foundation (FoCel)in Ghana has submitted sample educational materials to Ghana's National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) for review and potential approval for use in basic and secondary schools. And they happen to be in the form of comic books.

Founder Amos Andoh has explained that the comics were developed as an engaging educational tool aimed at middle and high school students. The materials cover key topics including what sickle cell anaemia is, genotype compatibility, inheritance patterns, support for those living with the condition, and addressing stigma and stereotypes. "Learners absorb information better through stories compared to a teacher explaining health issues that may be difficult for them. We believe that comics will attract their attention and bring them closer to the message… A well-designed story makes complex health information simple, easy to understand, and memorable for our young students."

Sickle cell disease is an inherited condition that affects red blood cells and can cause acute pain, anaemia, recurrent infections, and chronic end-organ damage. It's usually a lifelong condition, but treatments can help manage it. In Ghana, approximately 2% of Ghanaian newborns are diagnosed with SCD annually.

FoCel has stressed the importance of early education but notes that this must go hand in hand with healthcare. FoCel states that it is seeking professional review from NaCCA and other relevant stakeholders as part of broader efforts to raise sickle cell awareness across Ghana. The organisation hopes the comic format will help the materials gain greater attention during the evaluation process and ultimately reach classrooms. Sickle cell disease remains a significant public health concern in Ghana and much of sub-Saharan Africa. Comic books have proved an accessible format across the world and across varying levels of class, wealth, poverty, and literacy, and this is just another example of using that appeal for good.

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