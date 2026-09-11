Posted in: Comics, Konami, Silent Hill | Tagged: 2000 ad, Silent Hill: Townfall

Silent Hill: Townfall Is Getting a Comic Book From 2000 AD

Silent Hill: Townfall is getting a special comic book ahead of the video game's launch, as 2000 AD will produce "The Dock House"

Article Summary Silent Hill: Townfall is getting an official 2000 AD comic, The Dock House, arriving ahead of the game’s launch.

Written by Townfall director Jon McKellan, the story is a standalone companion that adds eerie context without spoilers.

The Dock House follows harbor master Douglas as he uncovers a nightmare beneath St. Amelia’s fog-shrouded docks.

Silent Hill: Townfall’s comic lands in 2000 AD Prog 2500 digitally September 16, with physical copies out September 30.

Konami has teamed up with 2000 AD to produce a new comic book tied to the launch of Silent Hill: Townfall, which they're calling The Dock House. Not really a prequel and not a part of the main story, this is a small offshoot story written by lead writer and game director Jon McKellan, with artist David Roach (Nemesis the Warlock) providing pencils. This short but eerie story will give players a small piece of additional context for what's happening in the town, serving as an official narrative companion to the game when it launches on September 22. This comic will be part of 2000 AD's milestone Prog 2500, available digitally on September 16, with physical copies releasing September 30. You can check out more details and a couple of quotes from those involved below.

Silent Hill: Townfall – The Dock House

Silent Hill: Townfall – The Dock House offers fans an additional perspective on the isolated island community of St. Amelia, expanding upon the haunting world and atmosphere of Silent Hill: Townfall while preserving the mysteries awaiting players in the game. The story follows Douglas, a veteran harbor master who has spent decades maintaining St. Amelia's dock house. Trapped in an endless routine surrounded by fog and isolation, Douglas discovers an impossible staircase descending beneath the harbor, forcing him to confront a terrifying reality hidden beneath the surface of the town.

As one of the UK's most celebrated comic publishers, 2000 AD has spent decades producing acclaimed science fiction, fantasy, and horror comics. With Silent Hill: Townfall set in the remote Scottish island of St. Amelia, the partnership was a natural fit, bringing together a distinctly British setting and one of the country's most enduring comic institutions.

"The atmospheric horrors of Silent Hill are a great fit for 2000 AD, so when we were approached to publish a special tie-in story for Silent Hill: Townfall, it was something I knew the readers would thoroughly enjoy immersing themselves in – and with David Roach on art duties, it's an especially moody, eerie piece that works as a standalone chiller," said 2000 AD's Editor In Chief Matt Smith.

"It's incredibly exciting to expand the world of Silent Hill: Townfall with a new short story, and a personal milestone for me as a writer to get a chance to contribute to an issue," said Jon McKellan, Silent Hill: Townfall Writer and Director at Screen Burn. "It feels especially fitting for a game set in the UK to feature in a UK national treasure like 2000 AD, and watching David bring the words to life has been a joy. I'm excited for readers to experience a slice of the world we've built, and discover its connection to the game."

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