Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Sam Grinberg, sdcc, Silver Lake Comics

Silver Lake Comics To Be Announced At San Diego Comic-Con

Silver Lake Comics to be announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Sam Grinberg

Article Summary Silver Lake Comics will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con during the Silver Lake Shorts panel on Friday, July 24.

Sam Grinberg, Simpsons character designer and Scumburbia creator, is set to reveal the Silver Lake Comics news.

Silver Lake Shorts supports indie filmmakers, animators, comedians, and comic creators through screenings and fellowships.

A 2025 Silver Lake Comics art fair in Los Angeles hints the SDCC announcement could launch a new comics publisher.

Silber Lake Shorts is a non-profit filmmaking organisation supporting independent filmmakers, animators, comedians and comic book creators. They have a panel showcasing the work they support on Friday of San Diego Comic-Con, in eleven days' time. But, jumping media, Sam Grinberg will be joining them. A character designer for The Simpsons and creator of the comic book Scumburbia, he will make a special announcement at that SDCC panel about Silver Lake Comics. Last November, Sam Grinberg put on a comic book art fair with that name at El Cid on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, with Henry Barajas, Bob Fingerman, Stuart Ng, Jordan Crane and many more. Could this mark a new publisher of comic books? With some kind of independent filmmaking money, maybe? We'll find out in eleven days' time (and change)….

Here are the panel details if you want to hang around at the end and tell us all what's what…

Silver Lake Shorts: Championing Independent Animation Through Community Organization

Friday July 24, 2026 2pm – 3pm PDT Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Jared Corwin and Benjamin Sharpe (co-executive directors) discuss building Silver Lake Shorts as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit championing independent filmmakers, animators, comedians, and comic artists in Los Angeles through free monthly screenings and a fellowship program. They are joined by animators Arius Ziaee and Kat Messing, recipients of the 2025 Silver Lake Shorts fellowship. Trailers for their fellowship films Wolpie of the Woods and Hot Drop: Lil Gibbos will screen alongside a half-hour block of eclectic animated shorts from the Silver Lake Shorts community. All four participate in a Q&A moderated by Mikey Heller (comics artist and writer of Cartoon Network's We Bare Bears and head writer of We Baby Bears). Sam Grinberg (comic artist and The Simpsons character designer) will make a special announcement about Silver Lake Comics at the end.

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