Silver St. Cloud Returns? Matt Fraction & Jorge Jiménez's Batman #15

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: detective comics, gotham, jorge jimenez, Marshall Rogers, matt fraction, Silver St. Cloud, Steve Englehart, The Penguin

The return of Silver St. Cloud to Gotham? Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez's Batman #15 out this week

Dating Bruce, she noticed the disappearances, the interest in crime reports, and, crucially, the chin. After watching Batman's close-quarters fight with Deadshot in Detective Comics #474, she connected the dots.

The confirmation comes during the "Laughing Fish" sequence with the Joker. Few civilians in the books have ever done it with less drama and more precision.

What followed was unusual for the period. Silver St. Cloud does not demand that he stop being Batman. She simply decides she cannot live with the constant possibility that one night he will not come back.

She ends it, asks him not to follow, and leaves Gotham.

For 1977 it was a remarkably grown-up resolution, and one that left the Dark Knight unusually rattled.

She returned in Steve Englehart and Marshall Rogers' 2005 Batman: Dark Detective, now engaged to U.S. Senator Evan Gregory, who was running for governor against the Joker. Old feelings returned, Bruce proposed, the Joker maims Gregory, and Bruce asks Silver to stay with her fiancé until the campaign ends.

Steve Englehart wrote an additional chapter to the trilogy to resolve its plot, but DC Comics declined to publish it. In 2009, she returned in Kevin Smith and Walt Flanagan's Batman: The Widening Gyre. She and Bruce rekindle; he proposes again; he even considers hanging up the cowl because a new vigilante called Baphomet appears competent, but Baphomet is revealed as supervillain Onomatopoeia, who slits her throat in the final cliffhanger of the series.

The second half of the story was never published and is widely treated as non-canon, or at least unresolved, so Silver's death remains in a strange limbo as one of comics' more notorious unfinished fridgings.

And there were Elseworlds appearances, notably Elmer Fudd/Batman by Tom King and Lee Weeks in 2017, where Elmer Fudd confronts Bugs "The Bunny" for the murder of his lover, Silver St. Cloud, and declares his intent to kill him,

But then she appeared in a fantasy rewrite of the DC Universe in 2019's Harley Quinn #61 and #62 by Sam Humphries and Otto Schmidt as a bow-and-arrow-wielding elf member of the Gotham Knights that are loyal to Queen Selina, usurped by the Sorceress Queen.