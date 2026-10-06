Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, galactus, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men

Sixteen More Things About The Marvel Midnight Universe (Spoilers)

Sixteen More Things About The Marvel Midnight Universe as it launches tomorrow from Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Sixteen More Things About The Marvel Midnight Universe revisits 13 clues and adds 3 fresh spoilers before launch day.

Marvel Midnight Universe reveals vampire tech, Lightkeepers, HAMMER patrols, and a darker New York under Oscorp.

Key twists include Galactus as a Cthulhu, adamantium killing vampires, and Forge testing what counts as sunlight.

New Marvel Midnight Universe hints tie Midnight X-Men, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight Spider-Man together.

In August, I posted a list of thirteen notes regarding the then-upcoming launch of the Marvel Midnight Universe. Tomorrow, you can judge how insightful (or not) I was. Here they are again, with another three to add…

The Summer Olympics run in different years; there is one in 2026, and Russia is competing in it. Vampires have high-tech coffins that you can't break into while they sleep. It is the duty and pleasure of Lightkeepers to keep the lanterns lit. Felicia Hardy works for Oscorp in Talent Relations. The lighthouse is a monument, an altar, and a vault. Adamantium kills vampires and empyres alike, rather than garlic. Also, humans, if it's in knife form, of course. The lightkeepers pity the world that is blind to the beam. Hank Pym also works at Oscorp, as does Otto Octavius, and so does… C. Weber, counsellor at the Brooklyn Visions Academy in the Spider-Verse films? Hmmm. The lightkeepers guard the greatest truth of all. And this is their oath. Forge has researched the effect of sunlight on vampires and what actually counts as sunlight. H.E.R.B.I.E. is a Storm Systems creation, not from Reed Richards. New York has HAMMER patrols. Galactus is a Cthulhu.

Here's another three:

Whatever happened in Midnight X-Men to change the world and make it all mutant vampire… sorry, M-Pire or empyre… happened on Wednesday, the 25th of October, 2017. I should really see what Marvel Comics published on that day.

Marvel Comics characters have often obsessed over fathers. Midnight Fantastic Four is more about a mother. Just not the usual one.

Doctor Connor in Midnight Spider-Man… still has both his arms. That's a nightmare yet to come.

Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1 and Midnight X-Men #1 are all published by Marvel Comics tomorrow… or at midnight tonight at participating comic book stores.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99

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