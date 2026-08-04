Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mary jane, newlitg

Sixty Years Of Mary Jane Watson in The Daily LITG 4th August 2026

Sixty Years Of Mary Jane: Watson was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Sixty Years Of Mary Jane: Watson was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Sixty Years Of Mary Jane Watson and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled

LITG two years ago, Red and Blue Venom

LITG two years ago, Scott Snyder's Absolute Batman

LITG three years ago with Pee Wee Herman

LITG four years ago, The X-Men Get Religion

LITG five years ago, Bad Sign For Smallville

LITG six years ago, The Robin King

I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill. Anyway, he was no match for Baldur's Gate 3 which maintained its lead in the top ten of traffic – even though it didn't exist and still does not in the expected form.

LITG seven years ago, Reed Richards got religious back in 2019…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Charlie Adlard , artist on The Walking Dead, co-creator of Vampire State.

, artist on The Walking Dead, co-creator of Vampire State. Gabe Yocum of Reed Expo

of Reed Expo Paul Hudson , owner of former Comics Showcase chain and author of The A to Z of British Newspaper Strips.

, owner of former Comics Showcase chain and author of The A to Z of British Newspaper Strips. Keith Champagne , writer/artist

, writer/artist Mike Gold , writer, editor, founder of ComicMix

, writer, editor, founder of ComicMix Cindy Goff, writer of Tales From The Heart, Metropolis SCU.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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