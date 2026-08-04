Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Sixty Years Of Mary Jane Watson in The Daily LITG 4th August 2026

Sixty Years Of Mary Jane: Watson was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Published
by
|
Comments

Sixty Years Of Mary Jane: Watson was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Sixty Years Of Mary Jane Watson in The Daily LITG 4th August 2026
Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger #1

Sixty Years Of Mary Jane Watson and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger #1 Preview: 60 Years of MJ's Jackpot
  2. SPOILERS: How The Micronauts Are Coming To The Energon Universe
  3. Prepare for Winter with G.I. Joe Classified Series Arctic Battle Pack
  4. Transformers x Monster Jam Megalodon Brings New Power to Cybertron
  5. Shield Reunion Ruined by AEW to End WWE SummerSlam Night Two
  6. Witchblade To Team-Up With Thirty Image Comics Titles In September
  7. SCOOP: The Micronauts Are Coming To The Energon Universe Next
  8. Super7's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutagen Ooze ReAction 4-Pack
  9. Comics! The Magazine Now $3.99, Gets Absolute Dungeon Crawler Carl
  10. Warhammer 40,000: Henry Cavill Confirms Starring in Live-Action Series

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled

Five Nights at Freddy's Graphic Novel Withdrawn From Orders
Five Nights at Freddy's: Tales from the Pizzaplex Graphic Novel Collection Vol. 2
  1. Five Nights At Freddy's Graphic Novel Cancelled After Pages Leaked
  2. The Future Of Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin (Spider-Spoilers)
  3. Marvel Confirms Venom's Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252
  4. DC Absolute Editions: Man Of Steel, Batman RIP & Wonder Woman Historia
  5. Batman, Green Arrow & The Question Vs A Billionaire by Gabriel Hardman
  6. Hasbro & Rebecca Yarros Have Launched Priorities Fourth Wing Edition
  7. DC Comics Compares Matt Fraction's Batman To His Hawkeye
  8. Two Coloured And Inked Pages Of John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen
  9. Red And Blue Venom in The Daily LITG, 3rd of August, 2025
  10. Paul Levitz Announces His Next Book, Titled "Marvel Explodes"
  11. When Marvel Comics Creators/Editors Visited The Fantastic Four Set
  12. SDCC: Geeki Tiki/False Idol, The Pre-Game Of A San Diego Comic-Con
  13. Shannon Hale & LeUyen Pham's Holly Jolly Kitty-Corn 125,000 Print Run

LITG two years ago, Red and Blue Venom

Marvel Confirms Venom's Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252
Venom #252
  1. Marvel Confirms Venom's Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252
  2. Batman, Green Arrow & The Question Vs A Billionaire by Gabriel Hardman
  3. Two Coloured And Inked Pages Of John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen
  4. Marvel Confirms The End 2099 by Steve Orlando With Spider-Man 3099
  5. Paul Levitz Announces His Next Book, Titled "Marvel Explodes"
  6. Chris Ware, Art Spiegelman & Emil Ferris All Support Angoulême Boycott
  7. Ultimate Takes The Top Two In The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  8. The Vampire Lestat Season 3 SDCC Teaser Was Exactly What We Needed
  9. Doctor Who: Billie Piper's The New Doctor (For Now) So Deal With It
  10. Hasbro Debuts Transformers NYCC 2025 Armada Nemesis Prime Set
  11. SDCC: Returning To Ride Around Twisted Metal At San Diego Comic-Con
  12. SDCC: Returning To The Pac Man Cafe At San Diego Comic-Con
  13. The End Of 2099 in The Daily LITG, 2nd of August, 2025

LITG two years ago, Scott Snyder's Absolute Batman

Scott Snyder on Absolute Batman

  1. Scott Snyder on Absolute Batman & The DC Marvel Crossover That Wasn't
  2. Grotesquerie Star Niecy Nash-Betts Finds Set Life One "Bloody" Mess
  3. Whatever Happened To Deadpool's Daniel Way? Bleeding Cool Finds Out
  4. Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts in The Daily LITG, 2nd of August, 2024
  5. Tom Taylor Nightwing, DCeased and Injustice in DC Omnibuses For 2025
  6. Magic: The Gathering Celebrates D&D's 50th With Five Secret Lair Drops
  7. Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez & Eva Longoria Go "Mabel"
  8. Olympics Pole Vault Result Shows Size REALLY Does Matter Sometimes
  9. Absolute Death Of Superman and Absolute Red Son From DC In 2025
  10. Comic Creators React to Colin Kaepernick's A.I. Comics Generator, Lumi
  11. 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man Sees Him Up Against The God Of The Juggernaut
  12. JM DeMatteis Is Surprised To Encounter His Fate
  13. DC Comics' New Compact Titles, Including The Authority & Kingdom Come
  14. How And When DC Comics Will Be Collecting The DC All-In Titles
  15. Blood Hunt Takes The Top In The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List

LITG three years ago with Pee Wee Herman

Pee Wee Herman
Cr: Cabazon Dinosaurs
  1. Pee-Wee Herman: Paul Reubens Honored by Cabazon Dinosaurs' Mr. Rex
  2. Donny Cates, Missing Six Months Of His Life, After Car Accident
  3. The State Of Marvel & The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
  4. Marvel Debuts Teen Deadpool In New Champions Sidekick Covers
  5. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In August 2023
  6. This Year's Free Comic Book Day From Image Comics Now Sells For $40
  7. New DC Direct Batman and Superman Statues Revealed by McFarlane
  8. Kitty Pryde, Natural Born Killer Of The X-Men? (X-Men #25 XSpoilers)
  9. The Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Party That Paid You $300 To Attend
  10. Donny Cates' Car Crash in the Daily LITG 3rd August 2023
  11. Blacking Out by Chip Mosher & Peter Krause, Now From Dark Horse
  12. Tasia M S & Barbara Perez Marquez's To Dance The Moon And Stars YA OGN
  13. Shook! A Black Horror Anthology Gets Picked Up By Second Sight
  14. Kris Longo Steps Away From Heavy Metal Magazine As Publisher
  15. José Luis Ruiz Pérez, Of Tiger And The Eye, Has Died

LITG four years ago, The X-Men Get Religion

Marvel Comics
Immortal X-Men #5 by Kieron Gillen and Michele Bandini
  1. Religion, Gods And The Cross In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
  2. Scoob! Holiday Haunt Co-Writer Baffled By Cancelation And So Are We
  3. McDonald's Pokémon TCG 2022 Promotion Begins in August
  4. The Flash Deserves Better; The Orville Deserves Season 4: BCTVDD
  5. McFarlane Toys Officially Reveals the Return of DC Comics Super Powers
  6. Batman & Detective Comics, Preparing For Grant Morrison? (Spoilers)
  7. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In August 2022
  8. HBO Max Removes 6 Original Movies And Pulls Another From The Schedule
  9. Tini Howard On Betsy Braddock And Rachel Summers As Girlfriends
  10. McDonald's Pokémon Promotion Begins in the Daily LITG 2nd August 2022
  11. Emerald City Comic Con Changes Policy On Mask-Wearing
  12. Rulah and Matt Baker's Phantom Lady in All-Top Comics, at Auction
  13. DC Comics To Collect Early Detective Chimp Comics
  14. When DC.Com Used To Be The URL For "The Crappy American Car Page"
  15. The Rocketeer Meets Lyudmila Pavlichenko For Ukraine Benefit Comic
  16. Not Even The Biggest Rob Liefeld Gun Can Save Arakko (X-Spoilers)
  17. Scottish Independence Now Has A Spider-Man Of Their Own
  18. Marvel Multiverse RPG Playtest Rulebook Released On Marvel Unlimited
  19. Religion, Gods And The Cross In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
  20. Preparing For Grant Morrison in the Daily LITG 3rd August 2022

LITG five years ago, Bad Sign For Smallville

superman & lois
LITG: Superman & Lois.
  1. Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
  2. Rick and Morty: Harmon Sick of Anti-Vax Stupidity Being Smart-Splained
  3. Resident Alien Season 2: Elizabeth Bowen Shares "Frickin'" Good News
  4. Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
  5. LEGO Reveals Their First Spider-Man: No Way Home Building Set
  6. What Is The Shiny Rate For Wild Spawns In Pokémon GO?
  7. Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta Join Jason Aaron on Punisher No More?
  8. The Flintstones To Catwoman – DC Omnibus and Big Book Collections
  9. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  10. More TMNT x Power Rangers Crossover Figures Arrive From Hasbro
  11. Superman: Son Of Kal-El Gets 2nd Print, Phantom Starkiller Gets 4th
  12. Five DC Comics Relevant To The Suicide Squad, Published Today
  13. DC Comics Suicide Squad Character Who Led The Capitol Insurrection
  14. TMNT New Character Find Of 2021… Arpil O'Neil?
  15. Speculator Corner: Black Knight #5 Booms On eBay
  16. Stage Review: The Windsors: Endgame – Spamalot Meets Spitting Image
  17. Jed Mercurio's Graphic Novel, Sleeper, Out This Week
  18. Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State
  19. Dynamite Sells Exclusive Elvira Comic On Kickstarter, Not Comic Shops
  20. Rickjecting the Riccine in the Daily LITG, 3rd of August 2021

LITG six years ago, The Robin King

I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill. Anyway, he was no match for Baldur's Gate 3 which maintained its lead in the top ten of traffic – even though it didn't exist and still does not in the expected form.

  1. Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
  2. Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020
  3. Cliff Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
  4. Death Metal Gets New One Shots Including The Last Stories of the DCU
  5. Rick and Morty Sold Out, Huh? Done with The Walking Dead? Who Cares?
  6. LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War
  8. Does Batman Really Debut in His Dream Suit in Batman #96? (Spoilers)
  9. Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
  10. We Unbox the Funko X-Men 20th Anniversary Mystery Box
  11. LEAK: Marvel Publishes Web Of Venom: Wraith a Month Ahead by Mistake
  12. Conan Vs "The Feminization Of American Culture" in Flashing Swords #6
  13. Image Comics to Publish Albert Monteys' Universe! in 2021
  14. Comics & Complication: Let's Teach Kids About How Fun Drugs Are?
  15. Stephen Colbert's Michael Brumm Writes Graphic Novel, The Cryptid Club

LITG seven years ago, Reed Richards got religious back in 2019…

  1. Does God Exist? Reed Richards Reveals All in Daredevil #9
  2. "Alita: Battle Angel" Star Rosa Salazar Would Play Alita "Til My Last Breath"
  3. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: The Gang Does Laser Tag
  4. Masters of the Universe: Origins- Let's Look at the SDCC Debut Set
  5. "Swamp Thing" Dies on Vine in Rush to Finish Line [SPOILER REVIEW]
  6. Will Absolute Carnage Make Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars #1 Canon? (UPDATE – No)
  7. "Mr. Robot" Season 4: Leon's Your Guide to "Five/Nine" [VIDEO RECAP]
  8. They Don't Make Hulks Like They Used To – Dead Man Logan #10 [Preview]
  9. Captain Atom Arrives in Gotham in Next Week's Batman #76 [Preview]
  10. Elementals Trademarks Go To War

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

  • Charlie Adlard, artist on The Walking Dead, co-creator of Vampire State.
  • Gabe Yocum of Reed Expo
  • Paul Hudson, owner of former Comics Showcase chain and author of The A to Z of British Newspaper Strips.
  • Keith Champagne, writer/artist
  • Mike Gold, writer, editor, founder of ComicMix
  • Cindy Goff, writer of Tales From The Heart, Metropolis SCU.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.