Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: Canal Cafe Theatre, london, Maida Vale, Slaine, Slaine the Horned God, theatre

Sláine: The Horned God Comes to London's Canal Café Theatre

Sláine: The Horned God Comes to London’s Canal Café Theatre, as well as Kent, Falkirk, Brighton, Exeter, Belfast, Gloucester, Leamington and online

Article Summary Sláine: The Horned God gets an official 2000 AD stage adaptation at London’s Canal Café Theatre on 22nd September.

Jason Buck’s one-man show retells Pat Mills and Angie Kincaid’s Celtic fantasy through vivid oral storytelling.

The two-hour Sláine: The Horned God production brings heroes, monsters, magic and divine transformations to life.

Further dates span Kent, Falkirk, Brighton, Exeter, Isle of Wight, Leamington, Belfast, Gloucestershire and online.

Jason Buck is bringing an official stage adaptation of the classic 2000 AD comic book series Sláine: The Horned God to London's Canal Café Theatre in Maida Vale/Little Venice for one night, on Tuesday, the 22nd of September.

The one-man show retells Pat Mills and Angie Kincaid's violent Celtic fantasy through traditional oral storytelling. Set in a "time which is not a time" when Britain was thick with magic and mischief, it follows the heroic exploits and divine transformations of Sláine, the warrior who would become High King of the Tribes of the Earth Goddess. Expect ancient Celtic heroes and villains, monsters and magic, dragons and demons, goddesses and gods, all reimagined for modern audiences.

The production is presented in partnership with 2000 AD and Rebellion Publishing. Pat Mills, often called the godfather of British comics, co-created Sláine with Angie Kincaid, and the character has been a cornerstone of the anthology since the early 1980s, with later runs featuring iconic artwork by Simon Bisley, whose work is used in the show's promotional materials.

Jason Buck's background includes comedy, cabaret and sword-swallowing. He has built a strong following for this adaptation, and Pat Mills himself has praised the show. It's a two-hour production, with tickets around £15 to £20, and in a sixty-seat venue above a pub. There are still seats available, though it is possible that after posting this, there won't be any in a few hours. Previous performances have been at ancient farms and medieval villages, as well as at theatres and festivals. Here is the remaining schedule so far, including an online version in January.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!