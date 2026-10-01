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Something Is Killing the Children #50 Blind Bag Includes Trading Card

Something Is Killing The Children #50 Blind Bag Includes a Trading Card from an as-yet unannounced set

I mentioned last month on Bleeding Cool that Something Is Killing the Children #50 blind bag would have some extra-special stuff inside the sealed plastic. And some card layer to protect them all. Well, we now have the news about the first such item… an exclusive Erica Slaughter trading card, the first officially revealed piece from a still-unannounced trading card game set in the Something Is Killing the Children series' world. Boom Studios and Tiny Onion say the card is guaranteed in the blind bag edition, which also offers a range of cover artwork. Details on the game itself remain under wraps.

"Something is Killing the Children #50 is a milestone event, so you know we had to pull out all the stops," said Eisner Award-winning, New York Times best-selling writer James Tynion IV. "The Blind Bag program features a treasure trove of amazing cover artwork you could pull, along with a guaranteed trading card for the top secret SIKTC game we'll be revealing more about very soon."

Eric Harburn, director of narrative and editor-in-chief at Tiny Onion, tied the project to the company's earlier tabletop push. "Earlier this year, Tiny Onion made a big splash with Exquisite Corpses: The Game, and we're incredibly excited to continue our pursuits in the tabletop gaming space in partnership with our friends at BOOM!," Harburn said. "In Something is Killing the Children, James and Werther have created an immensely rich universe with iconic characters, monsters, and more; it's been a longtime goal of ours to bring this world to tabletop gaming, and we're thrilled to share more about our plans very soon."

Issue #50 marks Erica Slaughter's return to the present day after the Tribulation saga. Disraught after her encounter with Cutter and Gabi's death, Erica is on the run from the Order and heads for a formative location: the Valmont Mountain Lodge. The issue asks what, and who, is waiting for her there.

Something Is Killing the Children is out on the 7th of October, as New York Comic Con kicks off, and alongside the Marvel Comics Midnight launches.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #50

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV ART: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Jump back into the present-day storyline of Erica Slaughter after the horrifying events of the Tribulation saga! Erica, completely distraught from her encounter with Cutter and the death of Gabi, is on the run from the Order. In her escape, she turns to a formative place for her: the Valmont Mountain Lodge. But beyond memories of her past, what and who will Erica find there now awaiting her? $6.99 | 48 pages ON SALE OCTOBER 7

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