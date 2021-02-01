Something Is Killing The Children TPB For $70, Order Form For $150

Every time we think that James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edara's Something Is Killing The Children from Boom Studios has hit its peak, it manages to slaughter expectations. Whether it's bucking industry trends by having issue #11 outsell issue #1 or continue to drive monstrous aftermarket sales well into the second year of publication, retailers, fans, and collectors alike can't seem to get enough of Erica Slaughter.

But the latest sign of the series' unstoppability are some very unusual aftermarket sales. First, the "Discover Now" edition of Something Is Killing The Children Volume 1 recently sold for $65, then $70, and most recently $100 on eBay. Discover Now editions are collections that Boom releases exclusively to comic shops months ahead of the release of the standard edition that is available everywhere. These Discover Now editions are typically limited to their initial print run, so on a collection like Something Is Killing The Children which has since sold over 20,000 copies, they represent a small fraction of the total print run. As such, it appears that collectors are willing to gamble big money on these, betting that they will only increase in value over time as there are fewer and fewer mint copies exist in the market since most of these were initially purchased by readers.

Then there's the even more impressive sale of different copies of the Diamond July 2019 Previews Order Form, which some collectors are recognizing as the first cover appearance of Erica Slaughter, for $150.

Meanwhile, the prices on rare incentive covers from the series are hitting truly astronomical prices thanks to Boom CEO Ross Richie sharing that the 1-in-25 incentive cover for issue #6 by Jenny Frison is the rarest cover in the series to date leading to sales of $500 and $550 for raw copies of the book, making this 9.8 graded copy at $385 last November seem like a terrific investment.