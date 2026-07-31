Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: late, sonic, sonic the hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog Is Running A Little Late From DC Comics

Sonic The Hedgehog Is Running A Little Late From DC Comics... and further delays for Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, DC/Marvel and more

Article Summary Sonic The Hedgehog delay: DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion #5 now races to September 16 instead of September 2.

Ian Flynn and Pablo M. Collar’s finale pits Sonic, Aquaman, Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom against total collapse.

DC Comics also pushes Wonder Woman Historia, Kingdom Come, Superman: The Man of Steel and Batman Absolute editions.

More DC delays hit DC/Marvel: The Cosmic Kiss Caper, Absolute Power Omnibus, Sgt. Rock and other collected hardcovers.

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion #5 will be published by DC Comics on the 16th of September, rather than the originally planned 2nd of September. You can make your own jokes.

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG METAL LEGION #5 (OF 5)

(W) Ian Flynn (A/CA) Pablo M. Collar

THE CAVALRY HAS ARRIVED! Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom have invaded Sonic the Hedgehog's world! Thankfully, Aquaman is leading a backup squad of heroes from across the two worlds! But can they defeat the villains before it's too late? Time is ticking down because the very power that links their worlds is on the verge of destroying them both! $3.99 9/16/2026

A few other additional DC Comics delays include the following:

And DC/Marvel: The Cosmic Kiss Caper & Other Stories HC and SC, as well as Absolute Power Omnibus HC and Sgt. Rock by Joe Kubert: Deluxe Edition HC will be published on the 15th of September, rather than the originally planned 8th of September.

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