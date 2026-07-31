Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: late, sonic, sonic the hedgehog
Sonic The Hedgehog Is Running A Little Late From DC Comics
Sonic The Hedgehog Is Running A Little Late From DC Comics... and further delays for Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, DC/Marvel and more
Article Summary
- Sonic The Hedgehog delay: DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion #5 now races to September 16 instead of September 2.
- Ian Flynn and Pablo M. Collar’s finale pits Sonic, Aquaman, Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom against total collapse.
- DC Comics also pushes Wonder Woman Historia, Kingdom Come, Superman: The Man of Steel and Batman Absolute editions.
- More DC delays hit DC/Marvel: The Cosmic Kiss Caper, Absolute Power Omnibus, Sgt. Rock and other collected hardcovers.
DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion #5 will be published by DC Comics on the 16th of September, rather than the originally planned 2nd of September. You can make your own jokes.
DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG METAL LEGION #5 (OF 5)
(W) Ian Flynn (A/CA) Pablo M. Collar
THE CAVALRY HAS ARRIVED! Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom have invaded Sonic the Hedgehog's world! Thankfully, Aquaman is leading a backup squad of heroes from across the two worlds! But can they defeat the villains before it's too late? Time is ticking down because the very power that links their worlds is on the verge of destroying them both! $3.99 9/16/2026
A few other additional DC Comics delays include the following:
- Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons: Absolute Edition HC will be published on the 15th of September, rather than the originally planned 11th of August.
- Kingdom Come: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition HC will be published on the 17th of November, rather than the originally planned 6th of October.
- Superman: The Man of Steel by John Byrne: Absolute Edition HC will be published on the 29th of September, rather than the originally planned 2nd of June.
- Batman by Neal Adams: Absolute Edition 1967-1970 HC will be published on the 29th of September, rather than the originally planned 4th of August.
- Absolute Ronin (2026 Edition) HC will be published on the 22nd of December, rather than the originally planned 17th of November.
- Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: Absolute Edition HC will be published on the 24th of November, rather than the originally planned 6th of October.
- Absolute Batman Incorporated (2026 Edition) HC will be published on the 22nd of December, rather than the originally planned 1st of December.
And DC/Marvel: The Cosmic Kiss Caper & Other Stories HC and SC, as well as Absolute Power Omnibus HC and Sgt. Rock by Joe Kubert: Deluxe Edition HC will be published on the 15th of September, rather than the originally planned 8th of September.