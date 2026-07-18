Fifty-Two Absolute Batman Comics That Have Sold For $1500 Or Over On eBay
Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Speculator Corner | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, ashcan, clay mann, Dan Quintana, Felix Comic Art, nick dragotta, scott snyder
52 Absolute Batman Comics That Have Sold For $1500 Or Over On eBay
Fifty-Two Absolute Batman Comics That Have Sold For $1500 Or Over On eBay
With the news that DC Direct #51 is selling copies on eBay for $50 over the "first" appearance of Absolute Batman, I thought I'd look back at an article I did in May 2026 for the copies of Absolute Batman that had recently sold for $1500 or over. And updated it a little…
- Absolute Batman Foil SDCC Ashcan #1 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $12,000
- Absolute Batman Foil SDCC Ashcan #1 CGC 9.9 $8,888.88
- Absolute Batman #1 Philip Tan B&W NYCC Exclusive Sketched by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $6500
- Absolute Batman Foil SDCC Ashcan #1 CGC 9.8 $5000
- Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive Sketched by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $4,500.
- Absolute Batman #1 Philip Tan B&W NYCC Exclusive CGC 9.8 $4000
- Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive CGC 9.8 $4000
- Absolute Batman #19 Foil signed by Dan Quintana Raw $3,000
- Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive Sketched by Nick Dragotta Raw $3000.
- Absolute Batman Ashcan #1 SDCC Foil Signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $2,400
- Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive CGC 9.8 $2850
- Absolute Batman #1 2nd Printing Skottie Young Black And White Exclusive CGC 9.8 $2,828
- Absolute Batman #1 Akira First Print Signed by Nick Dragotta, Scott Snyder, J Fernandez CGC 9.8 $2800
- Absolute Batman #1 Foil SDCC Ashcan signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $2,750
- Absolute Batman #1 Clayton Crain Cover CGC 9.8 $2,500
- Absolute Batman #1 Foil SDCC Ashcan Raw $2,500
- Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive Raw $2370.
- Absolute Batman #1 Phillip Tan Exclusive CGC 9.8 $2,300
- Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana Exclusive Signed by Scott Snyder and Quintana CGC 9.8 $2,200
- Absolute Batman #10 Dan Quintana remarqued cover CGC 9.8 $2100
- Absolute Batman #1 Akira First Print Signed by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder CGC 9.8 $2,099
- Absolute Batman #1 Blank Cover with a Daniel Warren Johnson sketch signed Nick Dragotta, CGC 9.8 $2000.
- Absolute Batman #1 1:100 Jim Lee variant signed by Jim Lee, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $2000
- Absolute Batman #9 Chuma Hill Exclusive $2000
- Absolute Batman #1 Phillip Tan Exclusive CGC 9.8 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta $2,000
- Absolute Batman #1 Felix Comic Art Colour 9.0 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta $2,000
- Absolute Batman #13 ECGCE Chuma Hill CGC 9.8 $2000
- Absolute Batman #1 Akira First Print CGC 9.8 $1,995
- Absolute Batman #19 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.9 $1,989.49
- Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.0 $2000
- Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1940
- Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Skottie Young Black And White, Raw $1900.
- Absolute Batman Annual #1 Felix Comic Art Sketch signed by Nick Dragotta and Daniel Warren Johnson CGC 9.8 $1,800
- Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana Exclusive Signed by Scott Snyder CGC 9.8 $1800
- Absolute Batman #1 Foil signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGCS 9.9 $1,795
- Absolute Batman #1 Foil signed by Scott Snyder and Mark Brooks CGCS 9.9 $1,700
- Absolute Batman #15 Foil variant, Signed by Clay Mann and Seth Mann, CGC 9.9 $1700
- Absolute Batman #1 Skottie Young Variant signed by Skottie Young, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,700
- Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive signed by Nick Dragotta Raw $1,699
- Absolute Batman Annual #1 Felix Comic Art Sketch signed by Daniel Warren Johnson CGC 9.8 $1,675.
- Absolute Batman #1 signed by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder CGC 9.8 $1,600
- DC All-In Special #1 1:25 variant CGC 9.8 $1,600
- Absolute Batman #15 Felix Art Exclusive signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,600
- Absolute Batman #11 Clay Mann variant signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Clay Mann CGC 9.8 $1,505
- Absolute Batman #13 Felix Comic Art Signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,500
- Absolute Batman #10 Variant Signed by Dan Quintana CGC 9.8 $1,499
- Absolute Batman #13 Felix Comic Art PSA 9.8 $1,500
- Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana Signed $1500
- Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Skottie Young, Colour, signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Skottie Young, CGC 9.8 $1500
- $1,500
- Absolute Batman #15 Felix Comic Art Signed by $1,500 Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8
- $1,500
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