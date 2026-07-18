Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Speculator Corner | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, ashcan, clay mann, Dan Quintana, Felix Comic Art, nick dragotta, scott snyder

52 Absolute Batman Comics That Have Sold For $1500 Or Over On eBay

Fifty-Two Absolute Batman Comics That Have Sold For $1500 Or Over On eBay

With the news that DC Direct #51 is selling copies on eBay for $50 over the "first" appearance of Absolute Batman, I thought I'd look back at an article I did in May 2026 for the copies of Absolute Batman that had recently sold for $1500 or over. And updated it a little…

Absolute Batman Foil SDCC Ashcan #1 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $12,000 Absolute Batman Foil SDCC Ashcan #1 CGC 9.9 $8,888.88 Absolute Batman #1 Philip Tan B&W NYCC Exclusive Sketched by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $6500 Absolute Batman Foil SDCC Ashcan #1 CGC 9.8 $5000 Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive Sketched by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $4,500. Absolute Batman #1 Philip Tan B&W NYCC Exclusive CGC 9.8 $4000 Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive CGC 9.8 $4000 Absolute Batman #19 Foil signed by Dan Quintana Raw $3,000 Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive Sketched by Nick Dragotta Raw $3000. Absolute Batman Ashcan #1 SDCC Foil Signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $2,400 Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive CGC 9.8 $2850 Absolute Batman #1 2nd Printing Skottie Young Black And White Exclusive CGC 9.8 $2,828 Absolute Batman #1 Akira First Print Signed by Nick Dragotta, Scott Snyder, J Fernandez CGC 9.8 $2800 Absolute Batman #1 Foil SDCC Ashcan signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $2,750 Absolute Batman #1 Clayton Crain Cover CGC 9.8 $2,500 Absolute Batman #1 Foil SDCC Ashcan Raw $2,500 Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive Raw $2370. Absolute Batman #1 Phillip Tan Exclusive CGC 9.8 $2,300 Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana Exclusive Signed by Scott Snyder and Quintana CGC 9.8 $2,200 Absolute Batman #10 Dan Quintana remarqued cover CGC 9.8 $2100 Absolute Batman #1 Akira First Print Signed by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder CGC 9.8 $2,099 Absolute Batman #1 Blank Cover with a Daniel Warren Johnson sketch signed Nick Dragotta, CGC 9.8 $2000. Absolute Batman #1 1:100 Jim Lee variant signed by Jim Lee, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $2000 Absolute Batman #9 Chuma Hill Exclusive $2000 Absolute Batman #1 Phillip Tan Exclusive CGC 9.8 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta $2,000 Absolute Batman #1 Felix Comic Art Colour 9.0 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta $2,000 Absolute Batman #13 ECGCE Chuma Hill CGC 9.8 $2000 Absolute Batman #1 Akira First Print CGC 9.8 $1,995 Absolute Batman #19 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.9 $1,989.49 Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.0 $2000 Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1940 Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Skottie Young Black And White, Raw $1900. Absolute Batman Annual #1 Felix Comic Art Sketch signed by Nick Dragotta and Daniel Warren Johnson CGC 9.8 $1,800 Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana Exclusive Signed by Scott Snyder CGC 9.8 $1800 Absolute Batman #1 Foil signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGCS 9.9 $1,795 Absolute Batman #1 Foil signed by Scott Snyder and Mark Brooks CGCS 9.9 $1,700 Absolute Batman #15 Foil variant, Signed by Clay Mann and Seth Mann, CGC 9.9 $1700 Absolute Batman #1 Skottie Young Variant signed by Skottie Young, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,700 Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive signed by Nick Dragotta Raw $1,699 Absolute Batman Annual #1 Felix Comic Art Sketch signed by Daniel Warren Johnson CGC 9.8 $1,675. Absolute Batman #1 signed by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder CGC 9.8 $1,600 DC All-In Special #1 1:25 variant CGC 9.8 $1,600 Absolute Batman #15 Felix Art Exclusive signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,600 Absolute Batman #11 Clay Mann variant signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Clay Mann CGC 9.8 $1,505 Absolute Batman #13 Felix Comic Art Signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,500 Absolute Batman #10 Variant Signed by Dan Quintana CGC 9.8 $1,499 Absolute Batman #13 Felix Comic Art PSA 9.8 $1,500 Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana Signed $1500 Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Skottie Young, Colour, signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Skottie Young, CGC 9.8 $1500 Absolute Batman #1 Sketch Cover signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta $1,500 Absolute Batman #15 Felix Comic Art Signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,500 Absolute Batman #1 Third Eye Exclusive CGC 9.8 1,500

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!