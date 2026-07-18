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52 Absolute Batman Comics That Have Sold For $1500 Or Over On eBay

Fifty-Two Absolute Batman Comics That Have Sold For $1500 Or Over On eBay

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With the news that DC Direct #51 is selling copies on eBay for $50 over the "first" appearance of Absolute Batman, I thought I'd look back at an article I did in May 2026 for the copies of Absolute Batman that had recently sold for $1500 or over. And updated it a little…

  1. Absolute Batman Foil SDCC Ashcan #1 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $12,000
  2. Absolute Batman Foil SDCC Ashcan #1 CGC 9.9 $8,888.88
  3. Absolute Batman #1 Philip Tan B&W NYCC Exclusive Sketched by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $6500
  4. Absolute Batman Foil SDCC Ashcan #1 CGC 9.8 $5000
  5. Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive Sketched by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $4,500.
  6. Absolute Batman #1 Philip Tan B&W NYCC Exclusive CGC 9.8 $4000
  7. Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive CGC 9.8 $4000
  8. Absolute Batman #19 Foil signed by Dan Quintana Raw $3,000
  9. Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive Sketched by Nick Dragotta Raw $3000.
  10. Absolute Batman Ashcan #1 SDCC Foil Signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $2,400
  11. Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive CGC 9.8 $2850
  12. Absolute Batman #1 2nd Printing Skottie Young Black And White Exclusive CGC 9.8 $2,828
  13. Absolute Batman #1 Akira First Print Signed by Nick Dragotta, Scott Snyder, J Fernandez CGC 9.8 $2800
  14. Absolute Batman #1 Foil SDCC Ashcan signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $2,750
  15. Absolute Batman #1 Clayton Crain Cover CGC 9.8 $2,500
  16. Absolute Batman #1 Foil SDCC Ashcan Raw $2,500
  17. Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive Raw $2370.
  18. Absolute Batman #1 Phillip Tan Exclusive CGC 9.8 $2,300
  19. Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana Exclusive Signed by Scott Snyder and Quintana CGC 9.8 $2,200
  20. Absolute Batman #10 Dan Quintana remarqued cover CGC 9.8 $2100
  21. Absolute Batman #1 Akira First Print Signed by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder CGC 9.8 $2,099
  22. Absolute Batman #1 Blank Cover with a Daniel Warren Johnson sketch signed Nick Dragotta, CGC 9.8 $2000.
  23. Absolute Batman #1 1:100 Jim Lee variant signed by Jim Lee, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $2000
  24. Absolute Batman #9 Chuma Hill Exclusive $2000
  25. Absolute Batman #1 Phillip Tan Exclusive CGC 9.8 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta $2,000
  26. Absolute Batman #1 Felix Comic Art Colour 9.0 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta $2,000
  27. Absolute Batman #13 ECGCE Chuma Hill CGC 9.8 $2000
  28. Absolute Batman #1 Akira First Print CGC 9.8 $1,995
  29. Absolute Batman #19 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.9 $1,989.49
  30. Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.0 $2000
  31. Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1940
  32. Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Skottie Young Black And White, Raw $1900.
  33. Absolute Batman Annual #1 Felix Comic Art Sketch signed by Nick Dragotta and Daniel Warren Johnson CGC 9.8 $1,800
  34. Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana Exclusive Signed by Scott Snyder CGC 9.8 $1800
  35. Absolute Batman #1 Foil signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGCS 9.9 $1,795
  36. Absolute Batman #1 Foil signed by Scott Snyder and Mark Brooks CGCS 9.9 $1,700
  37. Absolute Batman #15 Foil variant, Signed by Clay Mann and Seth Mann, CGC 9.9 $1700
  38. Absolute Batman #1 Skottie Young Variant signed by Skottie Young, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,700
  39. Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Felix Comic Art Exclusive signed by Nick Dragotta Raw $1,699
  40. Absolute Batman Annual #1 Felix Comic Art Sketch signed by Daniel Warren Johnson CGC 9.8 $1,675.
  41. Absolute Batman #1 signed by Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder CGC 9.8 $1,600
  42. DC All-In Special #1 1:25 variant CGC 9.8 $1,600
  43. Absolute Batman #15 Felix Art Exclusive signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,600
  44. Absolute Batman #11 Clay Mann variant signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Clay Mann CGC 9.8 $1,505
  45. Absolute Batman #13 Felix Comic Art Signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,500
  46. Absolute Batman #10 Variant Signed by Dan Quintana CGC 9.8 $1,499
  47. Absolute Batman #13 Felix Comic Art PSA 9.8 $1,500
  48. Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana Signed $1500
  49. Absolute Batman #1 Second Print Skottie Young, Colour, signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Skottie Young, CGC 9.8 $1500
  50. $1,500
  51. Absolute Batman #15 Felix Comic Art Signed by Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 $1,500
  52. $1,500

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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