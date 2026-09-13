Posted in: Comics | Tagged: new york comic con, newlitg

Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC In The Daily LITG, 13th September 2026

Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC In The Daily LITG for the 13th of September, 2026

Article Summary Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC tops Bleeding Cool’s daily LITG chart, leading the site’s most-read stories.

Marvel, Batman, Avengers: Armageddon, BlizzCon, and Spider-Man collectibles dominate yesterday’s trending list.

Additional highlights include NYCC retailer news, comics sales charts, graphic novel updates, and spoiler coverage.

LITG also revisits standout stories from past years, plus today’s comic book birthdays and newsletter signup.

Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Red Hood Was Cancelled

LITG two years ago, Stan Lee Lied…

LITG three years ago, Kingdom Hearts Keyblades

LITG four years ago, Dripping Minnie

LITG five years ago, Substack and Comic Shops

LITG six years ago, Hugo Weaving, Supernatural, Cresselia

LITG seven years ago, Tom King went CIA on Trump

Not sure Trump noticed.

LITG eight years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.

And much hilarity ensued.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Matt Hawkins , President of Top Cow Comics

, President of Top Cow Comics Rapid City Below Zero writer Josh Dahl

Jon Hayes , owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia.

, owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia. Infinite Loop and Star Wars Adventures writer Pierrick Colinet

Mike Grell , creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist.

, creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist. Lynn Cohen , Marvel Comics editor

, Marvel Comics editor Gary Kwapisz, artist on Punisher and Conan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!