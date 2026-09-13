Posted in: Comics | Tagged: new york comic con, newlitg
Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC In The Daily LITG, 13th September 2026
Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC In The Daily LITG for the 13th of September, 2026
Article Summary
- Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC tops Bleeding Cool’s daily LITG chart, leading the site’s most-read stories.
- Marvel, Batman, Avengers: Armageddon, BlizzCon, and Spider-Man collectibles dominate yesterday’s trending list.
- Additional highlights include NYCC retailer news, comics sales charts, graphic novel updates, and spoiler coverage.
- LITG also revisits standout stories from past years, plus today’s comic book birthdays and newsletter signup.
Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Marvel Promise A Major Spider-Man Announcement At New York Comic-Con
- Batman / Superman: World's Finest #55 Preview: Talia's Choice
- More On That Avengers: Armageddon Big Marvel Reveal (Spoiler)
- Every Official Major Announcement From BlizzCon 2026
- Spider-Man 3 Bully Peter Parker 1/6-scale Coming Soon from Hot Toys
- Hiya Toys Unveils New Exquisite Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000) Figure
- Tom Holland And Triple H Join Amazing Spider-Man #1000
- Avengers: Armageddon #4 Michael Cho Spoiler Variant Blows Up On eBay
- Hasbro Announces New Retro Spider-Man Mary Jane Watson Card Back
- Hasbro Unveils New Spider-Man: The Animated Series Smythe Cardback
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Katherine Applegate's Crenshaw To Be Adapted As A Graphic Novel
- NYCC Retailer Day Keynote Speakers Stephanie Phillips & Todd McFarlane
- Spawn 77 & Transformers Top The Top 10 Weekend Comics Bestseller Chart
- Absolute Batman, KPop Demon Hunters & Doctor Doom Together At NYCC
- Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler In The Daily LITG, 12th September 2026
LITG one year ago, Red Hood Was Cancelled
- DC Comics' Ongoing Pattern Of Cancelling High Profile Batman Books
- After 37 Years, Diamond Kills Previews Catalog, Lays Off Staff
- Greg Rucka On Dark Times At DC Comics With Dan DiDio & Geoff Johns
- PrintWatch: Second Prints For Frank Miller Deadpool/Batman & Batman #1
- What Will Red Hood's Cancellation Mean For DC's Batman Day 2025?
- DC Comics Pulls The Gotham Sampler For Batman Day Now, As Well
- Marvel Orders Retailers Not To Open Ultimate Endgame Blind Bags Early
- Star Trek: Khan Star Wrenn Schmidt on Finding Marla McGivers' Voice
- "America Is The Enemy" – One World Under Doom, Past, Present & Future
- WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Preview: Better Than That Cheap AEW Ripoff
- Angelica And The Bear Prince By Trung Le Nguyen Gets 100,000 Print Run
- Greg Rucka, Dan DiDio & Geoff Johns – Daily LITG, 12th September 2025
LITG two years ago, Stan Lee Lied…
- A New Book Called "Stan Lee Lied", Claims That Stan Lee… Lied
- Bosch: Titus Welliver Confirms "Ballard" Spinoff Series Appearance
- I've Just Read Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta
- DC All In Special #1 Does Something Remarkably Weird (Spoilers)
- Jarvis The Butler Is From Brooklyn Now And Return Of Avengers Jackets
- Build the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord with Fanhome
- This Absolute Batman Chops Off Hands
- Ashley Allen & Germain Peralta's New Magik X-Men Solo Series in 2025
- The Boys: At This Point, Even Donald Trump Realizes It's About Him
- The Tears Of Stan Lee… An Extract From "Stan Lee Lied" by Chaz Gower
- Karl Moline, Co-Creator Of Fray & Route 666, Has Died At The Age Of 51
- Is Grant Morrison Writing Ice Cream Man From Image Comics?
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Adam Gorham's Hellhunters From Marvel Comics
- First Buck Rogers, Amazing Stories Aug. 1928 Goes for Record $105,000
- Ahead of New Movie, Fantastic Four #1 CGC 9.6 Sets $2,040,000 Record
- Das Pastoras Does Sal Buscema For Golem Of Venice Beach Kickstarter
- Ashley Allen & Germán Peralta's New Magik X-Men Solo Series in 2025
- Dark Horse Expands The World Of Chibi Usagi, The Samurai Rabbit
- Dark Horse To Publish The Art Of Marvel SNAP… But Who Gets Paid?
- Stan Lee Lied… in The Daily LITG, 12th of September 2024
LITG three years ago, Kingdom Hearts Keyblades
- Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
- Bill Willingham Says He Has "Fired DC Comics" Over Fables
- A New Home for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Disney: Not So Fast
- Are Catwoman And Red Hood Hooking Up In Gotham War? (Spoilers)
- Batman Incorporated Ends Not With a Bang But With a Whimper (Spoilers)
- Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener in The Daily LITG, 12th September 2023
- Hasbro Debuts Pulse Con 23' Exclusives with Star Wars, Marvel, & More
- NBCUniversal Suspends Deals with Lorne Michaels, Dwayne Johnson & More
- Ultra Violent Metroidvania Cookie Cutter Reveals Gameplay Trailer
- Two Scott Snyder Batman Comics To Read Before The Rest Of Gotham War
- Rafael Grampa's Big Political Speech For Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham
- Wonder Girl, Golden Eagle, Haywire & Terror To Come (Titans Spoilers)
- Jeehyung Lee's Gumaa: The Beginning Of Her To Be Published By Titan
- Hundreds Of Thousands Of Copies Of Heavy Metal Magazine Destroyed?
- The Monster Clean Up Guy Finally Cleans Up The Mess
- Oni Press To Publish Brenna Thummler's Delicates: Collector's Edition
LITG four years ago, Dripping Minnie
- Minnie Mouse No Longer "Dripping With Excitement" At Disney
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- (Super Spoilers) *That* Kiss From Superman: Son Of Kal-El
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El To Come Out To The DC Universe This Week
- Beast Boy, Deathstroke And More Bleeding Cool Dark Crisis Gossip
- Michael Sheen "Defends" Neil Gaiman's Lord of the Rings: TROP Writing
- Doctor Who Star Yasmin Finney Offers Some Additional Info On Rose
- Paper Girls Co-Creator Cliff Chiang Shares Thoughts on Series Ending
- Flash Movie Prequel Reveals Where The Flash Gets His Suit (Spoilers)
- The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane
- Know Your Station Skewers Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos in December at BOOM
- Twilight of the Gods and the End of Super-Magician Comics, at Auction
- Star Wars Collectors: Hell Of A Deal On CGC Books Is On Auction Today
- Marvel's Free D23 Expo Amazing Fantasy #1000 Go For $330 on eBay Each
- Wonder Woman #200 in High Grade, Up for Auction
- A Week In The Life Of Banned Graphic Novel, Gender Queer
- Blackstone Remembers the Fifth of November in Super-Magician Comics
- Comic Creators Keep Reacting To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
- Walking Dead: Clementine Book Two by Tille Walden For October, 2023
- Will The Approach's Nationwide Tour Trigger a Boom Bump at FOC?
- Jon Kent's Big Change In The Daily LITG 12th
LITG five years ago, Substack and Comic Shops
- Comic Store In Your Future: Chaos and Substack
- Fortnite Teases Chapter 2 Season 8 With Aliens & Unicorns
- Cobra Kai Creators New 4-Year Sony TV Deal Includes Franchise Spinoffs
- SCOOP: DC To Launch Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #1 In April 2022
- Brian Bendis Teases Legion Of Superheroes – The Gold Lantern Saga
- Pokémon GO Hints At Another Secrets Of The Jungle Event
- Hasbro Teases Upcoming Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Figures
- Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Batman Takes On Azrael In New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 2-Pack
- Jeff The Land Shark Gets a Marvel Comic by Kelly Thompson & Gurihiru
- Frank Cho Original Harley Quinn, Power Girl, Storm Covers At Auction
- Simon Bisley Original Art For Cancelled Lobo Video Game At Auction
- Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #4 Review: Much To Enjoy
- Y: The Last Man Cover by J. G. Jones Hits Auction
- Green Lantern #6 Review: Engaging Superhero Stories
- Alan Davis Original Painted Fury Art From Captain Britain At Auction
- Eve #5 Review: "There's No Future In Despair"
- Harley Quinn Poses With Power Girl On Frank Cho Variant Cover
- Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1 Review: Interesting
- The Me You Love In The Dark #2 Review: Engaging Elements
- Nice House On The Lake #4 Review: Literary Quality
- Dracula Meets Transformers In The Daily LITG, 12th of September 2021
LITG six years ago, Hugo Weaving, Supernatural, Cresselia
- Matrix, Lord of the Rings Actor Hugo Weaving Talks Missing Franchises
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- Full Cresselia Raid Rotation For September 2020 In Pokémon GO
- The Walking Dead Pre-Season 10 Finale Marathon Lets TWD Fans Decide
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Manga Improves on the Novel
- Cresselia Raid Guide: Catch A Shiny Moon Goddess In Pokémon GO
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan Needs Hope, Visine
- DC Comics Spoilers 2021: Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Name for Poison Ivy
- American Gods Season 3: Wednesday Stage-Dives, Bilquis Rages & More
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: Bane and The Joker
- Read Hundreds Of DC Comics Digitally Free Including Milestone Returns
- What's Censored In John Ridley's Other History DC Fandome Panel?
- This New Rorschach is Obsessed With Hannah Arendt Instead Of Ayn Rand
- DC Fandome Gives Us Our First Look At New Batman Villain, Henchmaster
LITG seven years ago, Tom King went CIA on Trump
Not sure Trump noticed.
- Tom King, Batman Writer and Former CIA Officer, Addresses Donald Trump Over 9/11
- "Lucifer": Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO]
- One More Time – Crunching Mister Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4
- "Justice League" Trinity Get Busty with New Beast Kingdom Series
- IDW Brings John Byrne to New York Comic Con
- "X-Men: The Animated Series" & More: Disney+ Lands Marvel Animation
- Working Out The Blind Items Of Mr Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4 (Spoilers)
- Donna Troy and Jim Gordon Infected by Batman Who Laughs in December [Confirmed]
- Could HOXPOX Tempt Kieron Gillen Back?
- Forbidden Planet Comic Stores in the UK Get Actual Dark Crystal Puppet Window Displays
- The New Codename for Red Robin in Today's Young Justice #8, Revealed – But Makes No Sense (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Sends Absolute Carnage, Immortal Hulk, Powers Of X, Conan and Captain Marvel For Seconds
- "Preacher" Season 4 "Fear of the Lord" Preview: Humperdoo Breakdances
- Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk, Joker/Harley, HOXPOX and Spawn Top Advance Reorders
- Batarang Therapy – Spoilers For Batman #77 and Event Leviathan #4
LITG eight years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.
And much hilarity ensued.
- Today, Nightwing Begins to Lose His Dick
- Infinity Wars #3 – Your Second Appearance Of Doopool
- Iceman Time-Travelling The Gay Away? X-Men Blue #35 Talks About It…
- Nightwing To Lose His Dick
- Henry Cavill Responds to Today's Superman Dust Up
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.
- Matt Hawkins, President of Top Cow Comics
- Rapid City Below Zero writer Josh Dahl
- Jon Hayes, owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia.
- Infinite Loop and Star Wars Adventures writer Pierrick Colinet
- Mike Grell, creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist.
- Lynn Cohen, Marvel Comics editor
- Gary Kwapisz, artist on Punisher and Conan
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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