Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Credits In The Daily LITG, 31st July, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Comic Book Creator Credits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day creator credits topped Bleeding Cool’s charts, leading the Daily LITG for 31st July 2026.

Catch the 10 most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from Spider-Woman and Frank Miller to Transformers and Lanterns.

Look back at Daily LITG highlights from 2025 to 2019, including Justice League, Ultimates, Wesley Crusher and Spawn.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day headlines a roundup also featuring recent links, comics birthdays and the LITG mailing list.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Comic Book Creator Credits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, Ultimates #4

LITG three years ago with Wesley Crusher

LITG four years ago, The Death Of David Bowie

LITG five years ago, Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations

LITG six years ago, The Minority Retort

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.

LITG seven years ago – Spawn goes to #600

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Aditya Bidikar , letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more. Joyce Chin , artist on Vampirella. Nate Powell , artist of March. David Macho , comic book agent. Chris Stevens , artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers. Bradley Walton , writer on Cavewoman, Oz. Gary Barker , Garfield artist.



If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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