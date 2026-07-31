Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Credits In The Daily LITG, 31st July, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Comic Book Creator Credits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day creator credits topped Bleeding Cool’s charts, leading the Daily LITG for 31st July 2026.
  • Catch the 10 most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from Spider-Woman and Frank Miller to Transformers and Lanterns.
  • Look back at Daily LITG highlights from 2025 to 2019, including Justice League, Ultimates, Wesley Crusher and Spawn.
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day headlines a roundup also featuring recent links, comics birthdays and the LITG mailing list.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Comic Book Creator Credits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Special Thanks Comics Creator Credits From Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Official Comics "Special Thanks" Credits In Spider-Man: Brand New Day
  2. Spider-Woman Ongoing Marvel Series by Dan Watters & Andrea Broccardo
  3. Frank Miller Cancelled At Forbidden Planet, Still At Royal Geographic
  4. Optimus Prime Joins Hasbro's New Transformers x Monster Jam Collab
  5. Best Medicine Showrunner on Season 2, Louisa's Decision & Martin/Mark
  6. The Absolute Joker Figurine In Absolute Batman Gotham City Chronicles
  7. The Transformers: The Movie Returns To Theaters This September
  8. Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Variant Covers For DC Comics
  9. Marvel Studios Made TV/Streaming Shows Scapegoats for Its MCU Woes
  10. Damon Lindelof on Applying Why He Learned From Watchmen to Lanterns

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow

Absolute Shadow Lass In Justice League Dark Tomorrow
Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special #1 by Mark Waid, Marc Guggenheim and Cian Tormey

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, Ultimates #4

Ultimates #4 Cover Sheds Light On Robert Downey Jr/Doctor Doom Mystery
Ultimates #4

LITG three years ago with Wesley Crusher

The Residuals Of Wesley Crusher in The Daily LITG 30th July 2023
Wil Wheaton as Wesley Crusher, Star Trek: The Next Generation screencap

LITG four years ago, The Death Of David Bowie

the Daily LITG, 31st July 2022
Sandman

LITG five years ago, Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations

LITG - Sierra in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
LITG – Sierra in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

LITG six years ago, The Minority Retort

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.

LITG seven years ago – Spawn goes to #600

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

      • Aditya Bidikar, letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more.
      • Joyce Chin, artist on Vampirella.
      • Nate Powell, artist of March.
      • David Macho, comic book agent.
      • Chris Stevens, artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers.
      • Bradley Walton, writer on Cavewoman, Oz.
      • Gary Barker, Garfield artist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.