Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, nick Lowe

Spider-Man Editor Nick Lowe Pulled Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Balloon

Spider-Man Editor Nick Lowe Pulled The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Spider-Man Balloon This Year

Article Summary Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe helped pull the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Spider-Man balloon and shared the moment on Instagram.

Lowe called it the best long walk ever, guiding Spidey through the parade before helping deflate and pack the balloon away.

Marvel staff marked the parade as a bittersweet final office viewing before Marvel Comics leaves its longtime New York home.

The piece also tracks the Spider-Man Macy’s balloon history, from its 1987 debut to the 2024 John Romita Sr.-inspired redesign.

Nick Lowe, Spider-Man Group Editor, pulled the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Amazing Spider-Man Balloon this weekend. And posted the evidence to Instagram, for the last time before Marvel Comics leaves New York for Burbank.

Nick Lowe posted, "A Nor' Easter can't keep your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man down! Nor your friendly neighborhood Spider-Editor who got to be a Balloon Handler at the @macys Thanksgiving Day Parade!!! Pilots and Captains guide us on the best long walk ever, and then we help deflate and pack Spidey away for next time!!!" And you could also see him on the video footage. Look!

Marvel's Sven Patrick Larsen posted from the Marvel Comics offices as the parade came past. "Back in the office for the rescheduled Thanksgiving parade. Bittersweet, as this will be our last one in these digs, but there was still the usual excitement when the Spider-Man balloon came into view."

John Stamos on the NBC TV coverage credited the balloon to John Romita Sr. design. He also pointed out that this year marks the 1000th issue of the Amazing Spider-Man comic book series, which was nice, but not that the editor of the book was one of those pulling it.

A costumed Spider-Man character had walked in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the early 1980s, but the Spider-Man balloon debuted in 1987, making it the first Marvel character to appear as a giant helium balloon. The balloon, roughly 78 feet long and 36 feet wide, was filled with about 9,500 cubic feet of helium and was guided by around 40 handlers in web-themed outfits.⁠ John Romita Sr. contributed to its creation in 1987, as did then-recently fired Marvel Editor-in-Chief Jim Shooter after an early design of the balloon reportedly looked more like a chubby Spider-baby. The original Spider-Man balloon flew for over a decade but was retired after the 1998 parade. In 2009, a redesigned balloon returned after an 11-year absence. It featured an updated costume with larger eyes and deeper reds and blues in a crawling pose, until 2014. Then in 2024, a new version debuted, more directly inspired by John Romita Sr.'s classic art style, with a muscular build and a web-swinging pose, taking it to 44 feet tall, and returned again this year.

And during the X-Men Inferno event in 1988, the Spider-Man balloon made it into the comic books as well… with Todd McFarlane throwing shade on the fact that his Spider-Man design was different to the one being used on the balloon…

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