Posted in: Comics | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, newlitg
Spider-Man, Leader Of The Avengers: The Daily LITG, 26th November 2026
Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Spider-Man New Leader Of The Avengers tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, leading the Daily LITG roundup.
- See the full top ten, from Marvel’s Spider-Man Avengers shake-up to Peach Momoko’s fast-rising Kickstarter campaign.
- Catch additional comics highlights, including Batman, Amazing Spider-Man spoilers, Star Wars, and Marvel recalls.
- Look back through eight years of LITG history, plus comic book industry birthdays and the mailing list sign-up.
Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Official: Marvel Names Spider-Man As The New Leader Of The Avengers
- Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour
- Peach Momoko Racks Up Half A Million In One Day on Kickstarter
- Spoilers: Amazing Spider-Man #1004 & The All Of The Women In His Life
- JLI's Kevin Maguire Teams With X-Men's Netho Diaz On Golden Years
- Judge Sides with ABC in FCC/First Amendment Lawsuit Over Licenses
- Matt Fraction Gives Bruce Wayne Another Secret Identity In Batman #16
- Star Wars Marvel Crossover Pages You Won't Have Seen Elsewhere Yet…
- Spoilers: The Batman Annual Origins Of The Minotaur And The Calculator
- Marvel Recalls Or Recategorizes Venom, Doctor Doom & Jessica Jones
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- CoverWatch: Midnight Covers Mark Spears, Declan Shalvey & Peach Momoko
- Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata Tops Half A Million With Two Issues
- Co-Creator Of Spider-Man Noir, Fabrice Sapolsky, Needs You For Kung-Fu
- Peach Momoko On $130,000 An Hour In The Daily LITG 25th November 2026
In LITG one year ago, Tim Seeley Quits Twitter
- Tim Seeley Quits Twitter After Online Response To Marvel's Magik Comic
- Spoilers: Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane, Round Two
- NosTale Announces Act 10: Dimensional Tales Arriving in December
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet & 151 in November 2025
- DC Comics Dominates Top Twenty Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
- Comics Artist Elena Mistrello Turned Away At French Border As Antifa
- Michael Keaton Returns As Batman with New Blue & Grey Hot Toys Figure
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Full DC Comics February 2026 Solicits
- The Killing Jock? Jock & Batman: The Killing Joke, What Does It Mean?
- Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Absolute Batman, Erotech, Grim & V4V
- 67 Black Friday Sales From Comic Book Stores Coming This Week
- Mark Spears & Tim Seeley in Keenspot's Full February 2026 Solicits
- Archie & Friends Go To Space In Archie's Full February 2026 Solicits
- Ytasha L. Womack & Alitha Martinez in AWA Full February 2026 Solicits
- Valentine's Day Specials For Supernatural, ThunderCats and DuckTales
- Roger Langridge Returns To The Muppets In 2026 With Muppets Noir
- Dynamite Rescues The Little Mermaid's Ursula In 2026
- Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Bane in The Daily LITG, 25th November 2025
In LITG two years ago, Batman: Hush 2
- The Gotham Cast of Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb (Spoilers)
- The Boys Season 5: Laz Alonso Makes It Official: "We're Back!"
- Superman #20 Preview: Lois Lane's Secret Powers Unleashed
- Mindless Speculation About DC Comics And Super Son Jonathan Kent
- Countdown: Jensen Ackles Confirms 2025 Release Window, Praises Haas
- Justice League Unlimited #1 Preview: Who Misses Darkseid Already?
- James Gunn Reminds Us of DC Studios' "Golden Rule" Regarding Rumors
- "The DCU Is NOT the DC Comics Universe": Gunn on Why That Matters
- Batman is Back in Blue and Grey with New Animated McFarlane Figure
- Details For The New Heavy Metal Magazine #1, Now On Kickstarter
- The Globble Comes To Keenspot For Their February 2024 Solicits
- The Last Kids on Earth Graphic Novels Get 250,000 Print Runs
- The Print Runs Of The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novels Still Add Up
- Rant CPU Love Hurts – The Only Comic in Scout's February 2025 Solicits
- Josh Blaylock Tells You How To Break Into Comics From Devil's Due
- Matt Howarth's A Slice Of Spy in Cosmic Lion's February 2025 Solicits
- Leslie Vedder & Karyn Lee's Lesbian Robin Hood Graphic Novel for 2027
- The Boys Season 5 in the Daily LITG, 25th of November, 2024
LITG three years ago, The Mercy Of The Gods
- The Expanse Authors' Next Project: Space Opera "The Mercy of Gods
- Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Trilogy Trailer Released
- Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man (Honest)
- Doctor Who: "An Unearthly Child" Issues Bring More "Adventure" Changes
- Justice Society Of America Gets A Little Bit Later
- The Marvel Comic That Was Adapted For Tonight's Doctor Who: Star Beast
- Comics Stolen from Homes, Lockers & Comic Stores Across North America
- Comic Book Retailers Say The Funniest Things, Part Two
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Sells Over 100,000 at Skybound So Far
- Doctor Who Updates Doctors Lineup; New Look at Gatwa, Gibson
- The Ambition Of Matt Kindt & Tomás Giorello's Save Now From Bad Idea
- PrintWatch: Second Prints For Venom, White Widow, Carnage, Secret Wars
- How Magdalene Visaggio Worked With Zack Snyder on Rebel Moon
- Comic Book Thefts in The Daily LITG, 25th November 2023
LITG four years ago, Walking Dead Alternatives
- The Walking Dead Cinematographer Shares Look at Time Jump Alt Ending
- McFarlane Toys Teases Four New DC Comics Figures Are Coming Soon
- NECA Selling Hard To Get TMNT Figures On Black Friday
- Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Donates $15 Million To Create A Justice League
- Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1 Preview: The Title Says it All
- Declan Shalvey Made More Money From Old Dog #1 Than Any Other Comic
- Mark Gruenwald's Ashes In New Marvel Super Hero Contest of Champions
- Elon Musk Responds to Stephen King After 10 Hours & That's What We Get?
- Hank McCoy Is The Worst He Has Ever Been (X-Force #34 XSpoilers)
- What Else Did Forge Bring Back To Krakoa In X-Men #17? (XSpoilers)
- Fox's Fight for Electro in Science Comics, Up for Auction
- Coliseum Of Comics Acquires Florida's Friendly Local Game Store Chain
- PrintWatch: I Hate Fairyland, Gun Honey, Kaya, Bone Orchard 2nd Prints
- The Tony Lee Doctor Who 50th Anniversary IDW Proposal That Wasn't
- Grant Morrison & Dan Mora's Klaus Kickstarter Black Friday Specials
- 118 Black Friday Sales In Comic Shops & Stores Today
- How Superman Got It Back in the Daily LITG, 25th November 2022
LITG five years ago, How Many GI Joe?
- The Man Who Ordered 35,000 Copies of GI Joe #1
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- Doctor Who: BBC Offers More Details on Jodie Whittaker Final Specials
- Wonder Woman Black And Gold #6 Blows Up On eBay
- Sing 2 Final Trailer Released, Sneak Peak In Theaters This Saturday
- Ho Che Anderson Says That Luke Cage Is Cancelled
- Pokémon GO Offers Four Extra Raid Hours & Spotlight Hours This Week
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Sony Pictures Teases Some New Spider-Man: No Way Home Footage
- Is Helena Bonham Carter The New Doctor Who? Yes, We're Doing This
- Jeremy Haun Joins Three World Three Moons On Substack
- House Of Slaughter #2 Tops Diamond Comics Reorders
- The Complete 1354-Issue Run of Dell's Four Color Hits Auction
- 26 Comic Book Sales For Black Friday – Creators, Shops And Publishers
- A Look Around San Diego Comic-Con For Thanksgiving
- Marvel Unlimited Has a Free Digital Sketchbook for Avengers #750
- Ryan Ferrier, Brian Leve, Kate Sherron's Graphic Novel, Silk Hills
- Godkiller Gets Fifth Volume, For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice
- Judas Priest & Z2 Comics Create Screaming For Vengeance Graphic Novel
- Image Comics Collects Just James Tynion IV's Razorblades Stories
- Lakes Comic Arts Festival Moves From Kendal To Bowness-Upon-Windermere
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #287 Review: Newbies
- When Tom Yeates Drew Part Of Miracleman #16
- PhenomX #1 Review: Engaging But Improperly Paced
- It's Always Sunny In San Diego- The Daily LITG, 25th November 2022
LITG six years ago, from Wonder Wonder to X-Men
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Gives Film Update
- Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Return To Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- The X-Men No More? X-Men, Excalibur, X Of Swords Destruction Spoilers
- Details For New X-Men Reign of X Status Branding From December
- Who's Who In DC Comics' Future State? And When?
- Will We Get A Captain Britain Spin-Off From X Of Swords? (Spoilers)
- Si Spurrier Joins The X-Men Comics For Reign Of X
- Doctor Who: LOCKDOWN! Unveils 57th Anniv Opening Titles/Credits
- Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Both Marvel and DC Comics Now Have Anti Mask Protests
- Penguin Random House Buys Simon & Schuster For Over $2 Billion
- Doop And Gwenpool In The Final X Of Swords Battle? Spoilers
- Black Friday Sales From 35 Comic Book Stores From Tomorrow
- Marry Me Comics Get Tie-In Hardcovers Ahead Of Jennifer Lopez Movie
LITG seven years ago, it was Donny Vs The Pirates
And some of the DC omnibuses actually came out.
- Donny Cates: "Don't Pirate My @#$%ing Books, Dude"
- Thirteen New DC Comics Omnibus and Absolutes For 2020
- 21 DC Comics Big Books For 2020
- Diamond Accidentally Leaks Marvel Ordering Data to 200 Comic Stores
- More on How Marvel Will Collect X-Men and Dawn Of X Comics Through 2020
- How Many Retailers Won't Order Thor #1, Star Wars #1, Marauders #5 and X-Men #6?
- A Brand New DC Comics Paint-Based Superhero – Ashley Rayburn, Primer, Created by Jennifer Muro, Thomas Krajewski and Gretel Lusky
- Marvel Omnibus and King-Size, for Dan Slott's She-Hulk, Ditko Is Strange, Adventures Into Fear and Ben Reilly
- "Hellboy", "Dark Phoenix" "Doctor Sleep": Five of the Biggest Box Office Franchise of Disappointments of 2019
- Marvel Big Books For 2020 – as Hellstrom (or Helstrom or Hellstorm) Scheduling Kicks In
LITG eight years ago, showed what $4000 of comics looked like
And we knew who killed Wally West.
- This is What $4000 Worth of Comics Waiting for 9 Customers to Pick Them Up Looks Like
- Kanye West Tweets Grand Theft Auto V Concept Car Mod
- The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 8 'Evolution' [SPOILERS]
- Who Killed Wally West in Heroes In Crisis? And How? (Spoilers)
- 'Vikings' Season 5b Featurette Teases Torvi and Ubbe's Future
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Artist on Alpha Flight, Legion of Super-Heroes, Captain Atom, Green Lantern and Batman: Year Three, Pat Broderick
- Scott Beatty, creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer.
- Uber artist Caanan White.
- Jd Calderon, creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles.
- Belgian comic book creator Kristof Spaey.
- Dan Green, comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America.
- Comics colourist Barbara Marker.
- Doug Rice, inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man.
- Owner of Arcana Studio, Sean O'Reilly.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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