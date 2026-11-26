Posted in: Comics | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, newlitg

Spider-Man, Leader Of The Avengers: The Daily LITG, 26th November 2026

Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Spider-Man New Leader Of The Avengers tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, leading the Daily LITG roundup.

See the full top ten, from Marvel’s Spider-Man Avengers shake-up to Peach Momoko’s fast-rising Kickstarter campaign.

Catch additional comics highlights, including Batman, Amazing Spider-Man spoilers, Star Wars, and Marvel recalls.

Look back through eight years of LITG history, plus comic book industry birthdays and the mailing list sign-up.

Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

In LITG one year ago, Tim Seeley Quits Twitter

In LITG two years ago, Batman: Hush 2

LITG three years ago, The Mercy Of The Gods

LITG four years ago, Walking Dead Alternatives

LITG five years ago, How Many GI Joe?

LITG six years ago, from Wonder Wonder to X-Men

LITG seven years ago, it was Donny Vs The Pirates

And some of the DC omnibuses actually came out.

LITG eight years ago, showed what $4000 of comics looked like

And we knew who killed Wally West.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Artist on Alpha Flight, Legion of Super-Heroes, Captain Atom, Green Lantern and Batman: Year Three, Pat Broderick

Scott Beatty , creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer.

, creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer. Uber artist Caanan White .

. Jd Calderon , creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles.

, creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles. Belgian comic book creator Kristof Spaey .

. Dan Green , comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America.

, comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America. Comics colourist Barbara Marker .

. Doug Rice , inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man.

, inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man. Owner of Arcana Studio, Sean O'Reilly.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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