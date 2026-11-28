Posted in: Comics | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, newlitg
Spider-Man Leading The Avengers In The Daily LITG, 28th November 2026
Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Spider-Man leading the Avengers tops Bleeding Cool again, headlining the Daily LITG roundup for 28th November 2026.
- See the 10 most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from Marvel and DC comics news to TV, collectibles, and pop culture.
- Catch more key comics updates, including Marvel market share, Etrigan spoilers, and Ultimate Comics store expansion.
- Look back through LITG history from the past eight years, plus comic book industry birthdays for 28th November.
Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Official: Marvel Names Spider-Man As The New Leader Of The Avengers
- KPop Demon Hunters' Rei Ami Hosting ABC's New Music Competition Show
- Blokees Debuts New Transformers Defender Combiner Set with Volcanicus
- Why Glenn Fabry Said No To 2000 AD Judge Dredd 50th Anniversary Event
- Deniz Camp & Scott Snyder On The "Batman Doesn't Sit" DC Editor Note
- Kevin Smith Rewrote Star Wars Marvel Crossover Based On Fan Comments
- Netflix Opens KPop Demon Hunters "KShop" With Megan Thee Stallion
- Soul Train Awards 2026: Here's Your Updated Preview/Viewing Guide!
- Midnight Universe Wins Last Week's Top Ten Comics Bestseller List
- Ultimate Comics, Opening Two New Stores Today, In North Carolina
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- Marvel Took Half The Comic Shop Marketshare Last Week, Twice DC
- Tom Baker's Doctor Who, Spawn, And The Leake Street Graffiti Of London
- A New Origin For Etrigan By James Harren In The Demon #3 (Spoilers)
- Spider-Man, New Avengers Leader In The Daily LITG, 27th November 2026
In LITG one year ago, some kind of dog show
- 2025 National Dog Show Viewing Guide: Everything You Need to Know!
- The Grant Morrison Jokes That Marvel Rejected In Batman/Deadpool
- KPop Demon Hunters Makes Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut (VIDEO)
- Captain Atom Wants To Be A God In DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom
- Grant Morrison On Deadpool, Deathstroke, Wade Wilson And Slade Wilson
- Tim Seeley Quits Twitter After Online Response To Marvel's Magik Comic
- Stranger Things Brings Upside Down to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Starfleet Academy: Lynch on Colm Meaney, Fulfilling Star Trek Dream
- No That's Not Absolute Zatanna In Absolute Batman Ark-M Special
- Jock's Absolute Joker Double Splash Page From Absolute Batman #15
- Angoulême Comic Art Festival In France, Officially "On Hold" For 2026
- Ultimate Guardians Try To Save The Ultimate Universe From Cancellation
- Absolute Mento Debuts In Next Week's Absolute Green Lantern #9
- Did Batman Really Kill All The Robins in DC K.O. Knightfight #2?
- Tim Seeley's X Exit in The Daily LITG, 27th November 2025
In LITG two years ago, Superman & Lois Series Finale
- Superman & Lois Series Finale Overview, Image Gallery Released
- Marvel Comics' Social Media Calls Out Cyclops For Adultery
- Is Dune: Prophecy Everything Wrong with Prestige Genre Television?
- Wolverine, Diagnosed, in Uncanny X-Men #6 (Spoilers)
- The New Ultimate Doctor Strange Gets A Power Girl Look (Spoilers)
- Martian Manhunter & Inferno in Justice League Unlimited #1 (Spoilers)
- Air Wave Joins The Justice League Unlimited For How Long? (Spoilers)
- The Gospel Of Ultron in West Coast Avengers in 2025
- One World Under Doom With Red Hulk & Crimson Cyttorak (Spoilers)
- Ultimate Nightcrawler is an Action Priest in Ultimate Wolverine
- Rob Liefeld Says Deadpool Team Up #4 Being Late Is Not Down To Him
- Everyone's Going Madripoorian In Marvel Comics Today… (Spoilers)
- Superman & Batman Relaunch in the Daily LITG, 27th of November, 2024
- Steve Bell Launches Windsor Tapestry At Cartoon Museum (Video)
LITG three years ago, Star Trek: Khan: Ceti Alpha V
- Star Trek: Khan & Ceti Alpha V: Nicholas Meyer Offers Project Update
- Comic Book Retailers (& Publishers) Say The Funniest Things Part Three
- Si Spurrier Does With Nightcrawler What Chris Claremont Wasn't Allowed
- Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: My 14 Thoughts About "The Star Beast"
- Justice Society Of America Gets A Little Bit Later
- The Expanse Authors' Next Project: Space Opera "The Mercy of Gods
- Beast World Gossip: Part Two- Amanda Waller's Plan (Spoilers)
- Speculator Corner: GI Joe's Duke #1 Is Already Selling For $400
- Rick and Morty Theory: Rick Prime Still Alive? Jerry Saves The Day?
- Monopoly Go! Releases New Holiday Content Ahead Of Special Holiday
- A Look Ahead At Gabbie Benda's Serendipity Graphic Novel For 2026
- Andy Hirsch Sells Ralph Graphic Novel Rights to First Second
- Vicky Fang Sells Rights To Her New Graphic Novel Series, One Mad Cat
- The Mercy Of The Gods in The Daily LITG, 26th of November, 2022
LITG four years ago, Flash Season 9 Teaser
- The Flash: CW Milwaukee Affiliate Red-Flags Alleged Season 9 Teaser
- Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Even Mark Hamill Has Doubts
- DC Comics To Introduce New Ukrainian Superhero, Core
- Who Are The New Members Of The Justice Society Of America? (Spoilers)
- The Walking Dead Cinematographer Shares Look at Time Jump Alt Ending
- 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Official Trailer, Key Art Released
- Joker: Folie ├á Deux in This Week's Batgirl? (BatSpoilers)
- McFarlane Toys Teases Four New DC Comics Figures Are Coming Soon
- Grant Morrison Wrote The Question & Blue Beetle As Them & Mark Millar
- Peacemaker: Dee Snider Praises Gunn, Cena Series' Hair Metal Messaging
- Steve Ditko's Personal Copies of His Spider-Man Comics, at Auction
- As Everyone In Comics Leaves Twitter, Dan DiDio Returns
- Amazing Spider-Man Tops The Final Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Blue Beetle's 1940 Radio Show-Inspired Comic Book Power-Up, at Auction
- Kate Wheeler's Goat Magic Graphic Novel, From Tweet To Publication
- Elyse Martin & Sean Rubin's Copy Cat, From Tweet to Publisher Auction
- The Walking Timejump in the Daily LITG, 27th of November, 2022
LITG five years ago, leaving San Diego
- Today Is Sableye Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
- Empty Tables But Smiles Behind The Masks At San Diego Comic-Con 2021
- The Orville Offers Everyone a Proper Toast for This Thanksgiving
- Hit-Monkey & Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: So Should We Start Getting Worried?
- Babylon 5: JMS Sees Pilot Shoot Early Spring; Possible Fall 2022 Debut
- Tonight Is Heatran Bonus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- Heatran Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- What's Next for James Bond 007 after No Time to Die?
- NECA Shows Us The Many Faces Of Pennywise The Dancing Clown
- Fictional Frontiers, New Muslim Streaming Comics, Announced At SDCC
- Birthplace Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles To Be Commemorated
- Chief Visaggio – The First Canonical Trans Woman Star Trek Character
- Kevin Eastman Leaks Sneak Peek Of TMNT: The Last Ronin #5 At SDCC
- A Page Three Collection of Comic Scripts, Mark Waid to Bryan Talbot
- The Nice House On The Lake #6 Review: Engaging
- Kevin Eastman Up For Turtles/Daredevil Or Turtles/Kamandi Crossover
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 Review: Unexpected
- Pac-Man To Squid Game, A Few Shots Of San Diego Comic-Con Day One
- Black Panther Legends #2 Review: Enthralling
- The Orville Toasts Thanksgiving in The Daily LITG, 27th November 2021
- Bad Idea Now Tell You Not To Paypal Them $150 for A Used Sticker
LITG six years ago, The Walking Dead Gives Thanks
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Psych: Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez on Why They Keep Returning
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- Power Book II: Ghost Preview: Tariq Plays a Deadly Game of Chess
- The X-Men Moment We've All Been Waiting For in X-Men #15 [XH]
- The Mandalorian S02: Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano Debuts (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Death Metal Arrives With McFarlane Toys Newest Wave
- Chris Claremont Reveals How He'd Rewrite the X-Men from Scratch
- Stephen King Sells Us on The Stand with 4 Words; New Key Art Released
- The Weirdest Story Where Vampires Show Up in Comics
- Revolutionary Girl Utena: After the Revolution is for Fans Only
- Wes Molebash Auctions Four-Book Graphic Novel Series To First Second
- Teenage Muhammad Najem, War Reporter, Gets His Own Graphic Novel
- Thanksgiving For 25 Hot Comics – Comic Store In Your Future
- Post-Pandemic Beirut In Fouad Mezher's New YA Graphic Novel, Suraya
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- Chris Claremont on the Unique Language of Comic Books
- A Problem With Franklin Richards Never Having Been A Mutant
- The Worst Ronin – New Graphic Novel About Two Women Samurai Warriors
- Black Cotton, Black Friday, By The Horns, Scout February 2021 Solicits
- Thank FOC It's Black Friday – The Picture Of Everything Else
- Conan and Mirka Andolfo in Ablaze February 2021 Solicitations
- Black Friday Sales In 66 Comic Book Stores Today
LITG seven years ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.
And DC had plans to kill off Lois Lane.
- Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
- When a DC Comics A-List Writer Suggested Killing Lois Lane Because She Doesn't Sell Enough Action Figures
- The Maker Rewrites the Marvel Universe History Of Symbiotes in Today's Venom #20 (Spoilers)
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson Makes His (Naked) Debut in DC Comics' John Constantine: Hellblazer #1 Today (Spoilers)
- Baby Yoda Merchandise Finally Appears on Shop Disney
- Our First Glimpse of Professor Xavier Without His Helmet in Today's Dawn Of X Comics (Spoilers)
- Major Connective Tissue in Avengers #27 and Venom #20 Today (Major Spoilers)
- PSA: 100,000 Readers Are Probably Not Pirating Your Indie Comic Book
- Captain America Goes Captain Kirk in Today's Avengers #27 – And is Thor Still Worthy? (Spoilers)
- Netflix Cancels "Mystery Science Theater 3000", But The Show Isn't Ending
LITG eight years ago, we got some real insider Marvel history
And also what doomed Image early on.
- The Jilted Lover of a Marvel Executive Who Saved DC Comics and Diamond
- Kojima Teased Death Stranding's Release Date Because Why Not?
- From Derriere to Drapes: What Frank Cho is Working on Now
- When Diamond Got to Return $4 Million Worth of Comics to Image
- Fantastic Four #5 Prepares For The Big Fight In 2019…
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Shelley Eiber, colourist on Teen Titans and Detective Comics.
- Mark A. Nelson, artist on Aliens and Hero Illustrated.
- Brian Apthorp, co-creator of Will To Power, artist on Detective Comics, Ghost and Armor
- Jerry Ordway, inker of Crisis on Infinite Earths, writer/painter on Power Of Shazam, co-creator of Wildstar
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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