Posted in: Comics | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, newlitg

Spider-Man Leading The Avengers In The Daily LITG, 28th November 2026

Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Spider-Man leading the Avengers tops Bleeding Cool again, headlining the Daily LITG roundup for 28th November 2026.

See the 10 most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from Marvel and DC comics news to TV, collectibles, and pop culture.

Catch more key comics updates, including Marvel market share, Etrigan spoilers, and Ultimate Comics store expansion.

Look back through LITG history from the past eight years, plus comic book industry birthdays for 28th November.

Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

In LITG one year ago, some kind of dog show

In LITG two years ago, Superman & Lois Series Finale

LITG three years ago, Star Trek: Khan: Ceti Alpha V

LITG four years ago, Flash Season 9 Teaser

LITG five years ago, leaving San Diego

LITG six years ago, The Walking Dead Gives Thanks

LITG seven years ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.

And DC had plans to kill off Lois Lane.

LITG eight years ago, we got some real insider Marvel history

And also what doomed Image early on.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shelley Eiber , colourist on Teen Titans and Detective Comics.

, colourist on Teen Titans and Detective Comics. Mark A. Nelson, artist on Aliens and Hero Illustrated.

artist on Aliens and Hero Illustrated. Brian Apthorp, co-creator of Will To Power, artist on Detective Comics, Ghost and Armor

co-creator of Will To Power, artist on Detective Comics, Ghost and Armor Jerry Ordway, inker of Crisis on Infinite Earths, writer/painter on Power Of Shazam, co-creator of Wildstar

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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