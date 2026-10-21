Posted in: Avengers, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: aunt may, Avengers: Armageddon, mary jane, mephisto, one more day, peter parker

Spider-Man, Mephisto And One More Day? Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

Spider-Man, Mephisto, Mary Jane, Aunt May And One More Day? Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

Article Summary Avengers Armageddon #5 hints Spider-Man and Mephisto are on a collision course, reviving major One More Day fears.

Tony Stark uses Doom and Ross’s machine to glimpse a shocking scene.

The story ties Peter Parker, Mary Jane and Aunt May back to One More Day, Marvel’s most divisive Spider-Man reset.

New Avengers teases and June 2027’s 1 Day suggest One More Day fallout may soon reshape Spider-Man’s future.

Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, published today by Marvel Comics, promised to change things in the Marvel Universe going forward. And from the looks of things, they are not wrong. We are told in solicitations that "the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against superheroes" while we "see where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1". So let's dig in. Spoilers obviously. So as the Avengers see the nuclear bomb of General Ross explode just north of Moscow, Peter Parker stayed behind in New York…

… and sees himself grappling with the very concept of superpowers and their impact on everyone around them.

But he does find comfort in New Yorkers, even those whose family have been most directly impacted.

But that's the street level. There is something more complex at play.

As Tony Stark uses the machine that Doctor Doom used to plan and plot the conquering of the planet in One World Under Doom, and that General Ross also used in his machinations, but that couldn't account for the presence of Miracleman. And uses it to see a future, or a present, or a something…

Mephisto, holding the beaten, battered, bruised and bloody body of Spider-Man. And Tony Stark reacting as any normal man would, to such a fate being bestowed upon a friend…

Now, we have seen Mephisto, Mary Jane, Peter Parker and Aunt May teases for the new Avengers series by by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto…

With Mephisto in New York messing with a heart. And giving very strong One More Day vibes. In late 2007, Marvel Comics published a four-issue story that still sparks heated arguments nearly two decades later. Spider-Man: One More Day, written by J. Michael Straczynski with art by Joe Quesada, remains one of the most polarising events in the character's long history. Oh, and then- Spider-Man editor Steve Wacker. One More Day saw the events after Peter Parker was publicly unmasked during the Superhero Registration Act that kicked off Marvel's Civil War, and Aunt May is shot by a sniper targeting him. As she lay in critical condition, Peter Parker and his wife, Mary Jane Watson, exhausted every medical and mystical option available. Enter Mephisto, Marvel's resident devil. He offers Peter a deal: he will save Aunt May's life… in exchange for Peter and Mary Jane's marriage. Not just the legal paperwork; every memory of their relationship as husband and wife will be erased from the world, including their own. It will be as if the wedding never happened. After agonising over the choice, they agree. Aunt May lives, the marriage is wiped from continuity, and Peter Parker wakes up single again, living with Aunt May, his secret identity restored.

At the time, then-Marvel EIC Joe Quesada had been open for years about his belief that a married Spider-Man limited storytelling possibilities, especially for younger readers and for the character's classic "young everyman" vibe. The marriage, which began in 1987's Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21, had lasted twenty years in real time. Quesada wanted a reset. However, many felt the story undermined years of character development for both Peter and Mary Jane, and the deal with Mephisto felt like a cheap magic reset rather than earned drama. In the decades since, various writers danced around the edges of their relationship. Announced at New York Comic Con during the Marvel Comics panel, new Marvel Editor-In-Chief Steve Wacker teased something for next June called 1 Day… "THIS JUNE… TOMORROW IS ONE DAY AWAY. Save the date… because no one is promised the future. June 2027." Might something be coming for Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson… and everything else in the Marvel Universe? Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar is published today by Marvel Comics. Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto will follow in November.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 Dec 16, 2026

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