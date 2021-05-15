Spider-Man Must Die in this Preview of Shang-Chi #1

An new Shang-Chi series launches from Marvel Comics next week, and your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is making an appearance to help get things rolling. Yes, a good old fashioned team-up may be in stores for Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi #1… if his kid sister doesn't kill Spider-Man first. Check out the preview below.
SHANG-CHI #1
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
SHANG-CHI VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!
Shang-Chi and his family are back! And this time, they're colliding head-to-head with the Marvel Universe's biggest heroes! Shang-Chi has finally taken his place as the leader of the Five Weapons Society. But using an evil secret organization as a force for good won't be easy. And it's about to get a lot harder when Shang-Chi's fellow super heroes, like the Amazing Spider-Man, start to see him as the bad guy! Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan return to bring you the next chapter of this Marvel legend!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $3.99
