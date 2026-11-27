Posted in: Comics | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, newlitg
Spider-Man, New Avengers Leader In The Daily LITG, 27th November 2026
Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Spider-Man as the New Avengers Leader tops Bleeding Cool again, leading today’s Lying In The Gutters rundown.
- See the 10 most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from Marvel and DC reveals to TV, toys, and pop culture surprises.
- Catch more comic book highlights, including Batman, Poison Ivy, Lex Luthor, Fahrenheit 451, and Marvel delays.
- Look back through eight years of LITG history, from Tim Seeley and Superman relaunch gossip to Baby Yoda buzz.
Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Official: Marvel Names Spider-Man As The New Leader Of The Avengers
- KPop Demon Hunters' Rei Ami Hosting ABC's New Music Competition Show
- Absolute Damian Wayne Gets A Colour Change For Absolute Batman #27
- Batman And Bruce Wayne's New Secret Identity Is… Phantom Lord
- Blokees Debuts New Transformers Defender Combiner Set with Volcanicus
- SCOOP: Kevin Smith Planning Sequel To The Star Wars Marvel Crossover
- The Rockford Files First-Look Trailer: Justice Served on The Rocks
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rewinds Back to 2025: Our Preview
- The JLo Show Preview: Spend Thanksgiving Night with Jennifer Lopez
- 2026 National Dog Show Viewing Guide: Canine Competition at Its Best
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- The Woman Who Thinks She Assassinated Bruce Wayne In Batman #16
- Janet From HR Is Now Janet In Jail In Poison Ivy #50 (Spoilers)
- Lex Luthor Killing Brainiacs In Absolute Superman #26 (Spoilers)
- Polar's Victor Santos Adapts Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 For Comics
- Forbidden Planet Princess Leia & Black Cat Star Wars Marvel Exclusive
- Late: Absolute Green Lantern Slips One Month, Absolute Catwoman Two…
- Meghan Fitzmartin And Pablo Collar's Speed Racer: Trixie From Mad Cave
- Spider-Man, Leader Of The Avengers: The Daily LITG, 26th November 2026
In LITG one year ago, Tim Seeley Quits Twitter
- Tim Seeley Quits Twitter After Online Response To Marvel's Magik Comic
- SCOOP: Two New Marvel Projects From Chris Claremont Next Year
- Jim Lee Brought The Boys Into DC's K.O. For Superman Vs Homelander
- Milestone Gets New History Of The DC Universe Sequel Ahead Of Relaunch
- How DC's K.O. #2 Crosses Over With Superman #32, Flash #27 & JLU #13
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson Signs Exclusively With Marvel Comics
- Illyana & A New Mutants Revival In Today's X-Men Age Of Revelation
- Turn-Based Roguelike Primal Fray Has Launched On Steam
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet & 151 in November 2025
- Comics Artist Elena Mistrello Turned Away At French Border As Antifa
- Batman #4 by Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez: Penguins, Nuns & Minotaurs
- Absolute Wonder Woman #14 From Darkseid To Absolute Batman (Spoilers)
- A Muslim Vampire Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, Fang Files by Huda Fahmy
- The Future Is ****** Free In Rekcah Comics Full February 2026 Solicits
- Udon February 2026 Solicits: Tim Seeley's Darkstalkers X StreetFighter
- 67 Black Friday Sales From Comic Book Stores Coming This Week
- First Moves Of The Fight (Absolute Batman #14 & DC's K.O. #2 Spoilers)
- Tim Seeley Quits Twitter in The Daily LITG, 26th November 2025
In LITG two years ago, Superman & Batman Relaunch
- Gossip: DC Comics To Relaunch Superman #1 & Batman #1 in 2025
- Superman Has "The Talk" With Batman About The Facts Of Life (Spoilers)
- Absolute Wonder Woman And Absolute Steve Trevor, Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Ultimate Nightcrawler is an Action Priest in Ultimate Wolverine
- Tomorrow's Justice League Unlimited #1 and The Phantom Zone (Spoilers)
- Cobra Kai Showrunners on Surprise "Return" & How They Made It Happen
- The Gotham Cast of Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb (Spoilers)
- The Boys Season 5: Laz Alonso Makes It Official: "We're Back!"
- Superman #20 Preview: Lois Lane's Secret Powers Unleashed
- The Rookie Cast Shows Off Off Some Sweet Moves in "Dance-Off" Blooper Clip
- After Burning Down, Forbidden Planet Bristol Reopens On 7th December
- InvestiGators: Class Action Gets A Half Million Print Run
- Steve Bell Launches Windsor Tapestry At Cartoon Museum (Video)
- The Nine Lives Of Salem in Archie Comics February 2025 Solicits
- Jim Lee's Batman: Hush 2 in the Daily LITG, 26th of November, 2024
LITG three years ago, The Mercy Of The Gods
- The Expanse Authors' Next Project: Space Opera "The Mercy of Gods
- Justice Society Of America Gets A Little Bit Later
- Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: My 14 Thoughts About "The Star Beast"
- The Marvel Comic That Was Adapted For Tonight's Doctor Who: Star Beast
- Star Trek: Picard S03: Blass on Recreating Enterprise-D & What Got Cut
- CM Punk Returns to WWE, Humiliates AEW at Survivor Series
- Star Trek: Khan & Ceti Alpha V: Nicholas Meyer Offers Project Update
- Monopoly Go! Releases New Holiday Content Ahead Of Special Holiday
- Beast World Gossip: Part One; Beast Boy No More? (Spoilers)
- Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man (Honest)
- A Look Ahead At Gabbie Benda's Serendipity Graphic Novel For 2026
- Andy Hirsch Sells Ralph Graphic Novel Rights to First Second
- Vicky Fang Sells Rights To Her New Graphic Novel Series, One Mad Cat
- The Mercy Of The Gods in The Daily LITG, 26th of November, 2022
LITG four years ago, Walking Dead Alternatives
- The Walking Dead Cinematographer Shares Look at Time Jump Alt Ending
- Grant Morrison Wrote The Question & Blue Beetle As Them & Mark Millar
- NECA Selling Hard To Get TMNT Figures On Black Friday
- McFarlane Toys Teases Four New DC Comics Figures Are Coming Soon
- Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Mark Hamill Rumor Debunked
- Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Donates $15 Million To Create A Justice League
- Mark Gruenwald's Ashes In New Marvel Super Hero Contest of Champions
- Peacemaker: Dee Snider Praises Gunn, Cena Series' Hair Metal Messaging
- The Flash: CW Milwaukee Affiliate Red-Flags Alleged Season 9 Teaser
- Xurkitree Raid Guide For Pok├⌐mon GO: Ultra Beast Global Arrival
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Releases Third Free Update
- Kodansha USA's Manga For The Autumn 2023 – One Year Later
- Blue Beetle and the Holiday of Death in Mystery Men #30, at Auction
- Tony Lee Doctor Who 50th Anniversary IDW Proposal That Wasn't Part Two
- Tales From The Quarantine For Christmas? I Guess We'll Have To See…
- The Origin Story Of Claire Lim And Her Dark Well
- Walking Dead Alternatives in The Daily LITG, 26th of November, 2022
LITG five years ago, The Orville Toasts Thanksgiving
- The Orville Offers Everyone a Proper Toast for This Thanksgiving
- Today Is Rattata Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
- Pokémon GO Offers Four Extra Raid Hours & Spotlight Hours This Week
- Tonight Is Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres Bonus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- Articuno Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- The Last Duel: Why Ridley Scott's Medieval Movie Really Bombed
- Zapdos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- I Am Not Entirely Sure The Hyatt Has Thought These Signs Through
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Empty Tables But Smiles Behind The Masks At San Diego Comic-Con 2021
- From One Side Of San Diego Comic-Con 2021 To The Other (VIDEO)
- Promise Collection 1948: Riddles and Unknowns
- Bad Idea Sells Used Stickers For $14, Sneaks News Of Surprise Comic
- San Diego Mayor Opens And Walks Through Comic-Con Museum (VIDEO)
- The Comic Book Creator Credits In Hawkeye Episodes One And Two
- Exclusive SDCC Poster If You Kickstart Whilce Portacio Stone Omnibus
- I'll Be On Three Panels At San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition
- I Am Not Entirely Sure The Hyatt Has Thought These Signs Through
- How Many GI Joe? The Daily LITG, 26th November 2021
LITG six years ago, from Wonder Wonder to X-Men
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- DC Comics Death Metal Arrives With McFarlane Toys Newest Wave
- Wonder Woman's Green Lantern Look – Daily LITG, 26th November 2020
- Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Gives Film Update
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Chris Claremont Reveals How He'd Rewrite the X-Men from Scratch
- McFarlane Toys Has the Perfect Gifts for DC Comics Fans This Year
- Always Sunny, West Wing & More: 5 Thanksgiving Eps We're Thankful For
- The X-Men No More? X-Men, Excalibur, X Of Swords Destruction Spoilers
- The X-Men Moment We've All Been Waiting For in X-Men #15 [XH]
- Chris Claremont Reveals the Secret to Writing Single-Issue Comics
- Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers Rescheduled – Fourth Time Lucky?
- Overstreet #50 and Dune: House Of Atreides #2 Get Second Printings
- They Fell From The Sky #1 in Mad Cave Studios February 2021 Solicits
- Safari Pearl Comics of Idaho Free Thanksgiving Meals for Customers
LITG seven years ago, Baby Yoda was getting its first merch.
And Marvel got a gay couple at the beginning of time with Dale Keown.
- Baby Yoda Merchandise Finally Appears on Shop Disney
- Marvel Comics' First Gay Couple Revealed – But It Doesn't End Well
- Donny Cates: "Don't Pirate My @#$%ing Books, Dude"
- PSA: 100,000 Readers Are Probably Not Pirating Your Indie Comic Book
- Hasbro Releases "Monopoly: Longest Game Ever" Edition
- Shane Davis Asks Dealers Not to Buy Original Comics Art From His Stolen Portfolio
- Frank Cho Mash Up of Avengers: Infinity War and Frozen 2 (SPOILERS)
- Gossip: Second Ongoing Spider-Man Title On The Way… Any Day Now
- Three Ways to Stop – Or At Least Hinder – Comics Piracy
- Creators and Critics Talk Comic Book Piracy and Its Effects
LITG eight years ago, showed us what $4000 of comics looked like
And Kayne West was not yet standing for President.
- This is What $4000 Worth of Comics Waiting for 9 Customers to Pick Them Up Looks Like
- Kanye West Tweets Grand Theft Auto V Concept Car Mod
- 54 Comic Book Cyber Monday Deals For Today…
- Who Killed Wally West in Heroes In Crisis? And How? (Spoilers)
- Instead of Answers, Marvel Delivers Nothing But Questions for #XMenMonday
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- William Anderson, creator of Karmic Agenda.
- Paul Guinan, co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate.
- Daniel Thompson, owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment
- Drew Edward Johnson, Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society.
- Michael Hunter, co-creator of Pandemonium.
- Russell Hillman, comic book writer and editor.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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