Posted in: Comics | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, newlitg

Spider-Man, New Avengers Leader In The Daily LITG, 27th November 2026

Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Spider-Man as the New Avengers Leader tops Bleeding Cool again, leading today’s Lying In The Gutters rundown.

See the 10 most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from Marvel and DC reveals to TV, toys, and pop culture surprises.

Catch more comic book highlights, including Batman, Poison Ivy, Lex Luthor, Fahrenheit 451, and Marvel delays.

Look back through eight years of LITG history, from Tim Seeley and Superman relaunch gossip to Baby Yoda buzz.

Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Spider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

In LITG one year ago, Tim Seeley Quits Twitter

In LITG two years ago, Superman & Batman Relaunch

LITG three years ago, The Mercy Of The Gods

LITG four years ago, Walking Dead Alternatives

LITG five years ago, The Orville Toasts Thanksgiving

LITG six years ago, from Wonder Wonder to X-Men

LITG seven years ago, Baby Yoda was getting its first merch.

And Marvel got a gay couple at the beginning of time with Dale Keown.

LITG eight years ago, showed us what $4000 of comics looked like

And Kayne West was not yet standing for President.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

William Anderson , creator of Karmic Agenda.

, creator of Karmic Agenda. Paul Guinan , co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate.

, co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate. Daniel Thompson , owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment

, owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment Drew Edward Johnson , Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society.

, Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society. Michael Hunter , co-creator of Pandemonium.

, co-creator of Pandemonium. Russell Hillman, comic book writer and editor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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