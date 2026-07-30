Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: andrea broccardo, Dan Watters, Jessic Drew, spider-woman

Spider-Woman Ongoing Marvel Series by Dan Watters & Andrea Broccardo

Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, gets an ongoing Marvel series by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo launching in November

As Bleeding Cool previously suspected, Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, is to get a new ongoing series from Marvel Comics following the events of September's Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special and the events of Spider-Versity #5, and launching in November, with Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo.

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by ITO

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It's a recipe for Spider-Woman's darkest adventure yet—as the darkness within Jessica Drew threatens to break free… On Sale 11/4 $4/99

"Following a major development in Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #5 next month where Jessica Drew finds herself in possession of Marvel's most terrifying supervillain, Spider-Woman is thrust into a dark new chapter in SPIDER-WOMAN #1 by writer Dan Watters (Loki) and artist Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir). SPIDER-WOMAN takes Jessica back to her roots as a private investigator, teaming her with journalist Ben Urich to uncover the hidden threats that lurk in the shadows. Venturing into the seedy corners of the Marvel Universe that even her fellow heroes avoid, Jessica is forced to embrace her darker impulses—but at what cost? Fans can get their first glimpse at Jessica's new adventures in Watters and Broccardo's story in SPIDER-WOMAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1, on sale this September. The landmark one-shot also features a story by groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil), who returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien Vs. Captain America) for a thrilling celebration of Spider-Woman's legacy."

"I'm over the moon that Andrea and I are continuing the story of the mysterious Spider-Woman we start in the Anniversary special," Watters said. "Investigating leads too dangerous for the Daily Bugle's journalists, Jess will uncover some of the strangest crimes in New York City. And in a town like this? That's saying a lot."

"I'm super excited to be part of Jessica Drew's new chapter," Broccardo shared. "After Spider-Man Noir, it's great to come back to that dark atmosphere that I love. This series is a bit different from the previous Spider-Woman series, it is a detective noir story, with Jessica tormented by something that changes her life, her super hero behavior and her approach to the cases as a detective. It also has horror and gore, which is unusual for Spider-Woman, but super stimulating for me!"

"I knew Dan from his work on Batman and it's awesome to work with him," Broccardo continued. "He writes very good scripts. When I read the story and start drawing it, I can visualize in my mind the scenes described in the script—even the smells and sounds. I'm happy to work on this series with him and I'm pretty curious where Jessica's life will go from here!"

SPIDER-WOMAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by DAN WATTERS & ANN NOCENTI

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO & STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

First, writer Dan Watters (Loki) and artist Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir) take Spider-Woman back to the shadows, revealing a status quo that will shock fans more than a bioelectric blast! A terrible twist of fate awaits Spider-Woman in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, kicking off the latest chapter in her tangled web of lies and mystery. Returning to her roots as a private investigator and teaming up with journalist Ben Urich, Spider-Woman ventures into corners of the Marvel Universe that her fellow heroes fear, but will her embrace of the darkness threaten her heroic legacy—or even her sanity? Then, groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien Vs. Captain America) in a detective story for the ages! Drawn into a bizarre case in Los Angeles, Spider-Woman finds herself chasing clues throughout the city before coming face-to-face with one of her classic foes, Flying Tiger! On Sale 9/2

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