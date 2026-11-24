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Spoilers: Absolute Wonder Woman #26, Choosing Zatanna Or Steve Trevor?

Spoilers: Absolute Wonder Woman #26 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman from DC Comics, Choosing Zatanna Or Steve Trevor?

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #26 spoilers: Diana faces the new Absolute Cheetah as Gateway City buckles under fear.

Steve Trevor returns changed by Hecate, wielding four spectral arms after Diana’s devastating sacrifice.

Diana and Steve navigate mounting fallout, while Etta follows a surprising lead tied to Veronica Cale.

Absolute Wonder Woman #26 spoilers tease sparks with Absolute Zatanna, raising questions over Diana and Steve.

Tomorrow, DC Comics will publish Absolute Wonder Woman #26 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, with Diana dealing as best she can with the new Absolute Cheetah, alongside a Steve Trevor now granted four additional spectral arms by the goddess Hecate, as well as a few other abilities…

It may be a little on the nose for Diana, who had to sacrifice an arm to bring Steve back to the world of the living. And now he has a total of six arms…

And while we get evidence that prison works,

And Diana and Steve walk through a page of Si Spurrier and Mike Deodato's run on Flash… she gets another visitor, but in a horizontal spectral fashion.

Absolute Zatanna. Whom, it seems, everyone reading this comic book wishes Diana would get together with, rather than Steve. Did she just blush? Looks like it. How very Heartstopper. Might a decision or a dilemma be coming closer for Absolute Wonder Woman? It is starting to look that way… and maybe the extra arms thing might be the instigating moment…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #26

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

STEVE TREVOR STEPS UP! Diana reels at what she has lost while trying to cope with what she has found. Steve steps in as fear grips Gateway City. And Etta, after discovering little in Gotham, finds her lead on Cale in the most unexpected of places… $4.99 11/25/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman STEVE TREVOR STEPS UP! Diana reels at what she has lost while trying to cope with what she has found. Steve steps in as fear grips Gateway City. And Etta, after discovering little in Gotham, finds her lead on Cale in the most unexpected of places… $4.99 11/25/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #27

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

HERETIC CONCLUDES WITH A BANG! As all Diana's options disappear, she must face the Troika once again, the last hope of separating Barbara from Cheetah. However, the gods have their own thoughts about the Cheetah facing justice! Elsewhere, Cale's fear has created a nightmare–which will soon become everyone's problem… $4.99 12/23/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman HERETIC CONCLUDES WITH A BANG! As all Diana's options disappear, she must face the Troika once again, the last hope of separating Barbara from Cheetah. However, the gods have their own thoughts about the Cheetah facing justice! Elsewhere, Cale's fear has created a nightmare–which will soon become everyone's problem… $4.99 12/23/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #28

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Hayden Sherman

THE TWO-PART SWAN SONGS BEGINS HERE! Veronica Cale's fear has led her down a path from which there is no return. And as an inhuman shriek tears at Gateway City, Doctor Psycho smiles. He has been waiting his whole life for something like what just crashed into his pool. It's the perfect weapon to tame his latest obsession…the Wonder Woman! $4.99 1/27/2027

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Hayden Sherman THE TWO-PART SWAN SONGS BEGINS HERE! Veronica Cale's fear has led her down a path from which there is no return. And as an inhuman shriek tears at Gateway City, Doctor Psycho smiles. He has been waiting his whole life for something like what just crashed into his pool. It's the perfect weapon to tame his latest obsession…the Wonder Woman! $4.99 1/27/2027 Absolute Wonder Woman #29

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Fabiana Mascolo

Variant covers by Terry Dodson, Jonboy Meyers, and Jay Anacleto

Psycho has thought of nothing but Wonder Woman since she first appeared in the skies over Gateway City. When the perfect weapon appeared in the sky, he took it and tamed it, like he tamed his famous wife, and now…well, now he has Wonder Woman too. But can he hold her? Break her? He'll destroy everything to try! $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

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