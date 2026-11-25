Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Armageddon, aunt may, felicia hardy, mary jane, mephisto, peter parker, Rae, Shay Marken, Symbie

Spoilers: Amazing Spider-Man #1004 & The All Of The Women In His Life

Spoilers: Amazing Spider-Man 1004, Peter Parker And The All Of The Women In His Life... May, Shay, Rae, Mary Jane, Felicia and Itsy Bitsy

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1004 throws Peter Parker back into chaos as Aunt May’s memory loss pulls Shay Marken into the drama.

Randy Robertson warns Peter away from Shay, fueling fresh tension and raising questions about Peter’s tangled love life.

Mary Jane, Felicia Hardy and Raelith collide in Peter Parker’s apartment, putting all of the women in his life front and center.

Itsy Bitsy returns with revenge, obsession and Spider-Man DNA, adding another dangerous twist to Peter Parker’s relationships.

Amazing Spider-Man #1004 by Joe Kelly and Francesco Manna is published today, and while it is very much post-Armageddon…

… there's still no sign of the Mephisto marriage contract being ripped up, and its expected effect on Spider-Man and Mary Jane. But Peter Parker's former semi-girlfriend and Ravencroft Institute nurse Shay Marken is calling after hearing about Aunt May losing all memory of him…

Although Randy Robertson doesn't think Peter Parker should go there. Oh, Randy, is there something you're not telling Peter about you and Shay, maybe?

Although he does leave Peter with one sick burn.

Maybe Robbie prefers nurses to police? They don't call him Randy for nothing. What would Janice Lincoln say? I know your marriage was interrupted, but her dad is still Tombstone… anyway, time for Peter Parker to return to the main attraction.

Mary Jane Watson in his apartment, with Glitch and Symbie and…. oh yes, of course.

Peter Parker's alien girlfriend Raelith, still hanging at his Manhattan apartment with a technarch and a symbiote. A really fun character, one who won't take any of Peter's nonsense, and I can read her comic book stories forever. Sorry, Mary Jane, demonic contract or not, I am entirely Team Rae. But there's more…

Felicia Hardy, Mary Jane Watson, Raelith Of The Wretched all in one space. Any more of any more? Actually yes, the one woman mentioned in the comic book solicits…

Itsy Bitsy, a young woman experimented on by Weasel, was sent back to Earth by Mephisto to get revenge on Spider-Man and infected her DNA with that of Spider-Man and Deadpool, in order to kill them both. However, it turns out she is in love with Spider-Man instead. Will she also be affected by the post-Armageddon Mephisto contract dismissal???

Spider-Man, you really do not want to date her. She's got your DNA after all. Not a sister, but maybe a cousin at least. Also, I'm just saying, you have an apartment full of alternatives, and I do hope Shay Marken is on her way there right now…

Astrid! We forgot Astrid! Scientist who worked for Rand Enterprises when Peter did alongside Brian Nehring… and she is doing the work on this one, maybe?… Amazing Spider-Man #1004 by Joe Kelly and Francesco Manna is published by Marvel Comics today.

Amazing Spider-Man #1004 by Joe Kelly, Francesco Manna

NO STOPPING THIS ITSY-BITSY SPIDER! ITSY BITSY has some feedback for J. Jonah Jameson – SHUT UP and SHOVE OFF this mortal coil! While Spidey leaps into action to save JJJ, another friend flips and puts the wall-crawler between him and his revenge!

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