Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, darkseid, KO

Spoilers: DC K.O. Visions In This Week's Justice League Unlimited #25

DC K.O. Visions in this week's Justice League Unlimited #25 by Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Dan Mora and Fico Ossio (Spoilers)

Article Summary Justice League Unlimited #25 reveals more DC K.O. Visions as heroes race to prepare for Darkseid’s coming crisis.

Past visions already reshaped Aquaman, Cyborg and the League, while redeemed villains may prove vital against Darkseid.

Mark Waid and Nicole Maines spotlight Dreamer as the key precog tying together the future glimpses seen after K.O.

New spoilers tease death, rage, attacks, fires and being split in three.

This Wednesday sees the much-teased publication of Justice League Unlimited #25 by Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Dan Mora and Fico Ossio. After the events of the K.O. crossover, many DC Comics superheroes were granted visions of the future, which they have felt drawn to act upon. After all, Darkseid is coming. Some of them we have seen play out…

Such as Aquaman becoming Emperor Aquaman and establishing intergalactic "lighthouses" to warn of impending danger, through his current mastery of The Blue. And for Cyborg to build his own Heart Of Omega, keeping it secret from other Titans.

Others we have not, such as Hawkman's rejection of his wings…. or Captain Marvel just looking…

…. well, like that.

The Justice League learned they had to give certain supervillains a chance to redeem themselves ahead of what is to come from Darkseid.

And while that relationship, certainly between Batman and Lex Luthor, is fractious, it also still keeps providing visions…

At San Diego Comic-Con, we just learned that Nicole Maines would be joining Mark Waid, writing Justice League Unlimited and bringing in new Justice Leaguer, Dreamer, to explore all of the visions everyone saw during DC K.O. The ones we know about and the ones we don't… and this week we get to check in on some future visions that we didn't know

The death of Black Lightning and an enraged Static…. and then there's Billy Batson and Captain Marvel together… except no…

…. beaten up by Black Adam, rather. Is that the original vision or a twisted version of one? And Hawkman is burning his wings again…

"Working together, pooling our brainpower. Not freezing one another out"… is that a comic book version of a subtweet?

We knew about Cyborg building an Apokolips all of his own, but Big Barda leading the Furies is new, as is three Swamp Things. I thought there were just two…

Three of them. I didn't know when I was well off… Justice League Unlimited #25 by Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Dan Mora and Fico Ossio is published on Wednesday.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #25

(W) Mark Waid, Nicole Maines (A) Dan Mora, Fico Ossio (CA) Dan Mora

A VISION OF CRISIS! The All In saga reaches a new milestone as the post-K.O. tournament Visions are at last revealed! But first, the league must track down the one precog with enough power to unite this surge of power: the fugitive Dreamer! Will a new core team of the mightiest minds in the DCU be enough to face the future…or will this dream become a nightmare? It's the oversize 25th issue of Justice League Unlimited brought to you by the team that started it all: Mark Waid and Dan Mora…plus Dreamer's journey to unlikely savior by GLAAD Media award-winning writer Nicole Maines and rising star artist Fico Ossio! Do not miss out on the biggest anniversary event in the All In saga! $4.99 11/25/2026

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