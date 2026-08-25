Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: DC Next Level, doom patrol, Etrigan, teen titans, vixen.

Spoilers For DC Next Level… Is A Crossover On The Cards?

Spoilers For DC Next Level... Is A Crossover On The Cards? It looks like it might be...

Article Summary DC Next Level was built as a standalone-friendly DCU line, but new spoilers hint a major DC Next Level crossover may be coming.

Next Level: One Shot #1 puts Deadshot at the centre of a conspiracy

Vixen, Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, and Etrigan are also targeted.

It suggests DC Next Level crossover plans are taking shape.

DC Next Level is an ongoing comic book publishing initiative from DC Comics, launched in March 2026 as the "second act" of the broader DC All In era and following the conclusion of the DC K.O. event. It aims to focus on bold, creator-driven #1 launches and ongoing series that spotlight fan-favourite or underutilised characters. The books are set firmly within the main DC Universe continuity but designed to be largely standalone and new-reader-friendly, with accessibility comparable to the Absolute line, while remaining tied to the core timeline. So the question I have is… will there be a crossover?

Tomorrow sees the launch of Next Level: One Shot #1 by Gerry Duggan and Fernando Blanco, starring DC Comics' assassin Deadshot. He has also recently appeared in the DC Next Level title Deathstroke: The Terminator. I did wonder if this would lead to anything bigger and… well, it looks like it might. Spoilers on…

So, yes, Batman turns up. But he's not the only one. As it turns out, there are superhero drones out there, using the latest technology… And it's all about Rick Flag, and what he has planned for the DC Comics Universe. Rick Flag is the DC Comics elite U.S. military officer recruited by Amanda Waller to serve as the field commander of the Suicide Squad, a black-ops team of imprisoned super-villains sent on high-risk, often suicidal missions in exchange for reduced sentences. Unlike his teammates, he is not a criminal; he is a professional soldier who provides leadership, tactical expertise, combat skill, and (usually) a moral centre for the team. Created by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru for The Brave and the Bold #25 in 1959, and recently given greater prominence thanks to James Gunn on Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, it looks like he may have plans for DC Next Wave lead characters…

… as well as Superman. But naming Vixen, Teen Titans, Dom Patrol, Etrigan and Batman suggests a DC Next Level crossover may be on the cards, as well as maybe Red Hood coming to DC Next Level as well? Note, he's looking at the DNA of the gifted…

Next Level: One Shot #1 by Gerry Duggan, Fernando Blanco

The deadliest assassin in DCU history goes to the Next Level in Next Level: One Shot—and uncovers a conspiracy that will change everything. Writer Gerry Duggan tells the tale of a job gone sideways, a father and his daughter, and a web of super-powered lies that stretches throughout the entire DC Next Level cast of characters…and points the direction to war on the horizon. This epic issue tells you everything you need to know about what's next for Next Level…if you survive the experience.

Here are the other DC Next Level books so far…

Lobo (Skottie Young and Jorge Corona)

Batwoman (Greg Rucka and DaNi)

Deathstroke: The Terminator (Tony Fleecs and Carmine Di Giandomenico)

The Fury of Firestorm (Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre)

Zatanna (Jamal Campbell)

Barbara Gordon: Breakout (Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan)

The Deadman (W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo)

Legion of Super-Heroes (Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman)

Teen Titans (Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo)

The Doom Patrol (Darcy Van Poelgeest and Niko Henrichon)

The Demon (James Harren)

Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death (Michael Walsh)

Vixen (Stephanie Williams and Khary Randolph)

Static ( Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui )

Shadow of the Bat (Deniz Camp and Javier Riodriguez)

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