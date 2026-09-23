Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Anarky, Bad Seeds, Gangs Of Gotham, Gotham Central, stephanie brown

Spoilers: How And Why Stephanie Brown & Anarky Run The Gangs Of Gotham

Spoilers: Christopher Cantwell gives us a Clu about how (and why) Stephanie Brown and Anarky run the Gangs Of Gotham after Batman: Bad Seeds

Article Summary Gangs Of Gotham spins out of Batman: Bad Seeds, with Christopher Cantwell mapping Gotham’s street-level power shift.

Anarky is ordered to unite Gotham’s East End gangs or die, with Arnold Flass acting as his corrupt handler.

Stephanie Brown goes undercover as Clu, rising in the Street Demons while hidden from nearly the entire Bat-Family.

Gangs Of Gotham brings Harvey Bullock, Gordon and rival gangs into a brutal battle for control as Batman stays offstage.

Christopher Cantwell chatted about Gangs Of Gotham with Mike Henderson, and how it spins out of the Batman event Bad Seeds and Gotham Central with Jacob Phillips. I noticed the return of Officer Arnold Flass back from the dead, but it looks like there is more, much more to come. Spoilers ahead…

Christopher Cantwell says, "We brought in some characters from, uh, from the Central Run. There's a rookie named Lynn Baker who comes back. We created some other just-for-fun old-school Gotham City police officers, you know, like there's a transit cop who's running the subways as the power fails."

"We've got the private security officer at the Gotham Arboretum. Harvey Bullock shows up, you know, it's going to be a really fun group."

We've seen Anarky return, making coin by surge-pricing as a Deliveroo driver, but he is forced to play a greater role in Gotham.

"Anarky is tossed into the East End by Torus, Savage and the Minotaur and told to unify the streets. Basically, unify the streets, or we're going to bulldoze them," with Arnold Flass as Anarky's corrupt handler. And that's what sets up Gangs of Gotham, trying to unite competing street factions under threat of destruction. "We've got to create a bunch of amazing gangs that speak to real things. In the world today, there's so much disparity; these are the people who are fighting for the scraps and really fighting. Food, safety and security for your family, characters like Holly Robinson, Magpie, the Ten Eyed Man, there's even a gang of transients and unhoused people who, because they're ignored, are able to act an intelligence apparatus for the streets because people talk and have loose lips around them." How very Baker Street Irregulars.

Stephanie Brown will be embedded in the Street Demons biker gang as their lieutenant, going by the name Clu, without most of the Bat-Family knowing. "She's worked her way up to number two, lieutenant of the gang, but she doesn't look like Steph. We took her mask off, but the way we designed the character, her eyes are kind of blackened with makeup, so she looks unrecognisable. No one else in the Bat family knows she's doing this except for Bruce. So, she feels like she's on her own. She's getting very anxious and a little resentful about being left out there. It's very fun to make this section of Gotham a character and build the ecosystem of it."

Gotham Gangs still has action, gangs fighting and motorcycle chases, Stephanie Brown robbing a liquor store, Gordon solving cases, but Batman won't be appearing, just that his shadow is felt everywhere… here's what has been solicited so far…

BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM CENTRAL #2 (OF 2)

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Jacob Phillips

HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE. Trapped on the last operational subway out of Gotham City, Officers Gordon and Espinoza, Anarky, Dr. Annika Zeller, and private investigator Harvey Bullock find themselves at each other's throats in a deadly pressure cooker situation–with none other than Mr. Zsasz at its center. If that wasn't bad enough, outside the train is a horde of flesh-eating plant monstrosities! Can the motley crew manage to find a way to safety without killing each other first $4.99 10/14/2026

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Jacob Phillips HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE. Trapped on the last operational subway out of Gotham City, Officers Gordon and Espinoza, Anarky, Dr. Annika Zeller, and private investigator Harvey Bullock find themselves at each other's throats in a deadly pressure cooker situation–with none other than Mr. Zsasz at its center. If that wasn't bad enough, outside the train is a horde of flesh-eating plant monstrosities! Can the motley crew manage to find a way to safety without killing each other first $4.99 10/14/2026 GANGS OF GOTHAM #1

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL AND MIKE HENDERSON TAKE ON GOTHAM CITY IN THE AFTERMATH OF BATMAN: BAD SEEDS! Anarky rules! Anarky has been given an ultimatum by the Torus: Unify the 100 low-level street gangs not currently under Torus control–or die. If Lonnie Machin succeeds, he'll get a seat at the table. But if he fails, it's lights out for Anarky. His first stop? Gotham's East End–a complete free-for-all for some of Gotham's nastiest and most uncontrollable individuals. Should be simple enough…right? Spiraling out of the pages of Batman: Bad Seeds and Batman comes Gangs of Gotham, a thrilling, action-packed, street-level criminal saga from Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson! $3.99 11/4/2026

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL AND MIKE HENDERSON TAKE ON GOTHAM CITY IN THE AFTERMATH OF BATMAN: BAD SEEDS! Anarky rules! Anarky has been given an ultimatum by the Torus: Unify the 100 low-level street gangs not currently under Torus control–or die. If Lonnie Machin succeeds, he'll get a seat at the table. But if he fails, it's lights out for Anarky. His first stop? Gotham's East End–a complete free-for-all for some of Gotham's nastiest and most uncontrollable individuals. Should be simple enough…right? Spiraling out of the pages of Batman: Bad Seeds and Batman comes Gangs of Gotham, a thrilling, action-packed, street-level criminal saga from Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson! $3.99 11/4/2026 GANGS OF GOTHAM #2

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson (CA) Ariel Olivetti

ANARKY CLIMBS THE LADDER! With his place in the Street Demons gang secured, Anarky begins his ascent through the ranks of Gotham's underworld. But standing in his way is none other than Stephanie Brown, a.k.a. Clu, who has her own designs for the gang. In order for each of them to reach their goals, Steph and Lonnie need to either work together or stay out of each other's way–and neither option sounds particularly appealing. Making things worse is the arrival of none other than Damian Wayne! One thing's for certain: bat blood will be flowing in the streets tonight! $3.99 12/2/2026

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