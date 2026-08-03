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SPOILERS: How The Micronauts Are Coming To The Energon Universe

SPOILERS: How The Micronauts Are Coming To The Energon Universe, Revealed... you have been warned

Article Summary Micronauts are officially entering the Energon Universe, with the first major tease arriving sooner than expected.

M.A.S.K. #3 sets up the Micronauts debut as Miles Mayhem speaks of breaching the borders of reality.

The cliffhanger reveal points to Baron Karza, the classic Micronauts villain and tyrant of the Microverse.

The post traces Micronauts history, Karza’s comic origins, and what his Energon Universe role could become.

Okay, so yesterday, I ran the gossip that I'd got from San Diego Comic-Con that The Micronauts were next to join The Energon Universe, from Skybound Entertainment, Image Comics and Hasbro, alongside Transformers, G.I. Joe, M.A.S.K. and Rom. But how, who, and in which book? Well, that's why we will need a big spoiler sign. I think we have one hanging around, ah yes, this will do. You have been warned.

Okay, so as a reminder, and to extend the spoiler space further to make sure you are down for this, Micronauts was a 1970s action figure line which became a Marvel Comics series by Bill Mantlo and Michael Golden that ran from the late seventies to the mid-eighties. Micronauts stories were set in the Microverse, a subatomic universe accessible by shrinking, centred on the planet Homeworld and other microscopic worlds. The core team, including Arcturus Rann, Marionette, Acroyear, Bug, and Biotron, fights Baron Karza, a former scientist-turned-immortal armoured dictator who uses "Body Banks" for life extension and genetic experiments. Other publishers, including Image Comics, Devil's Due and IDW, have produced short comic runs, sometimes tying into Hasbro properties like ROM, Transformers, and G.I. Joe. In 2023, Marvel regained rights and began reprinting the classic material in omnibus collections and facsimile editions. And the Microverse concept was also interpreted as the Quantum Realm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now? The Energon Universe has its turn, and it's sooner than I expected based on last weekend's gossip. It's in M.A.S.K. #3, out this Wednesday.

MASK #3

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pye Parr, Pierluigi Casolino (CA) Pye Parr

THE ACTION-PACKED ENERGON UNIVERSE SERIES CONTINUES! Miles Mayhem—are you ready to destroy the world? What secret is Mayhem hiding, even from V.E.N.O.M.? You don't want to wait for a second printing to grab this issue!!! $3.99 8/5/2026

Apologies for the lack of resolution; this is all I have, with Mayhem talking to a character offscreen in a second-to-last-page cliffhanger about breaching the borders of reality. Because yes, it's a final page reveal, not just about Scott Trakker, son of Mark Trakker, which was discussed on the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel…

But Baron Karza. The main villain of the Micronauts franchise. The name "Karza" came from an internal Mego joke, the reverse of an employee's surname, Azrak, and the figure was based on/reworked from the mould of Go Nagai's Kotetsu Jeeg, from Takara.

In the comics, he is a brilliant but power-hungry scientist from the planet Homeworld in the Microverse, an instructor/mentor to young Prince Arcturus Rann, but he then murders the king and queen to seize control of Homeworld and much of the Microverse, establishing a tyrannical empire.

He created the Body Banks, facilities that harvested organs and limbs from the living and dead to grant, or sell, extended life/immortality to those who submitted to him. He enforced rule with armies of Dog Soldiers and other bio-engineered forces and is depicted as a near-immortal cyborg whose advanced black armour grants shape-shifting, including into a centaur, energy blasts, force fields, enhanced durability, intellect, leadership, and other abilities.

IDW Publishing reimagined him as a more complex military figure named Hraal Karza with a different background. What he will be in the Energon Universe, well, we'll have to wait and see…

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