Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: House of X, jonathan hickman, Matteo Della Fonte, midnight, Midnight X-Men

Spoilers: Jonathan Hickman Returns To The House Of X In Midnight X-Men

Spoilers: Jonathan Hickman Returns To The House Of X In Midnight X-Men With Matteo Della Fonte

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman returns to the House Of X in Midnight X-Men, where Magneto rallies non-vampire mutants in a dark new era.

Nightcrawler, Magma and William Stryker stand at the center as human clergy, mutant clergy and vampires strain a fragile peace.

Midnight X-Men unfolds across present day and a decade-old flashback, revealing how the war between vampires and empyres began.

With Trish Tilby exposing mutant vampires and adamantium as a key weakness, the House Of X faces a brutal blood-soaked conflict.

Today, as the Midnight Universe titles have their Final Order Cut-Offs, the last chance for retailers to set their orders, I'm looking at the titles with a little more depth and even analysis, using images and pages already released by Marvel Comics, and you can catch up with other coverage with this Bleeding Cool Midnight tag, I dive into Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte.

As William Stryker, a Cardinal in the Catholic Church in this world beset by vampires, visits Bishop Kurt Wagner, or as we know him, Nightcrawler, and Sister Amara Aquilla, or Magma, with his Purifiers…

And the suggestion that something very bad happened to Magmna's home, and Marvel deepcut, Nova Roma. And now it is time to take it to the vampires. Specifically, the mutant vampires, the empyres, M-pires or empowered vampires, are at war with the vampires, and that war plays out across the world when the sun turns away from it, as long as no one can tell. The peace must hold… but will it?

The ones that did this sort of thing. I mentioned how Midnight X-Men was going to play out in flashback, and so it begins. Set partially on the 6th of October 2026, the present day, and ten years in the past when it all went down.

As Magneto gather non-vampire mutants in his House Of X, with Polaris, Havok, Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Toad, Unus The Untouchable and more…

Trish Tilby is trying to tell the world about mutant vampires, tracked by their absence, and leading a human resistance, vampire Reavers may be even worse…

Time for Gambit, Glob, Psylocke and Empath to add the mix, for a Mutant Vampire Massacre…

And maybe they have a chance. Mutant vampires cannot be killed by a stake through the heart, but they are just as susceptible to adamantium in the Midnight Universe…

Humans, Human Clergy, Mutants, Mutant Clergy, Vampires, Empyres, Enhanced Vampires…how can the peace hold?

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

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