Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: blind bag, David Cousens, greg pak, Lynxana, Nate Cosby, Sebastian Piriz, thundercats

Spoilers! Lynxana Comic Inside Tomorrow's ThunderCats #1 Blind Bag

Spoilers! There's a brand new surprise Lynxana comic book inside tomorrow's ThunderCats #1 blind bag edition

Dynamite is doing something they haven't done before with the new ThunderCats #1 out tomorrow. Every blind bag version of the comic, at a $20 price point, containing the Greg Pak and David Cousens ThunderCats #1 will also include a surprise exclusive bonus comic: ThunderCats: Lynxana #1 by Nate Cosby and Sebastián Píriz, which has not been mentioned until right now.

Dynamite CEO Nick Barrucci tells us "To reward fans who have supported us, we've done something we've never done before. We have a ThunderCats blind bag for the new #1 series, and as a special thank you, we're giving fans an exclusive comic as a bonus. With the support we've had from fans over the years, we wanted to do this for this blind bag. The comic is ThunderCats: Lynxana #1."

ThunderCats: Lynxana #1, by Nate Cosby and Sebastián Píriz, features the first modern comic appearance of its titular character. Lynxana is a ThunderCat bounty hunter who hunts other ThunderCats and was created for the first-ever comic series starring the protectors of Third Earth, originally published in the 1980s by Marvel Comics concurrently with the original animated television show. Lynxana was the ultra-rare comics-exclusive creation who did not appear in the cartoon, nor any subsequent comics to this point. Her debut in ThunderCats #4-6 by David Michelinie and Jim Mooney introduced her as an exiled 'Cat who has now become a bounty hunter who hunts them down. It's been 40 years since fans last saw her, and many may be meeting her for the first time, as she's back on the hunt and sneaks her way into ThunderCats #1 in this unexpected way… It also includes an appearance by SilverHawks squad member, Bluegrass.

Lynxana's story will continue in a to-be-announced direct sequel from Dynamite in February 2027. Then she will crash into the main ThunderCats series and companion ongoing ThunderCats: Cheetara by Saladin Ahmed and Andrea Arcari. Nate Cosby is the packager and editor behind the entire Dynamite era of ThunderCats comics, though he still has a Kickstarter people would like him to return to. "We snuck a Western into the ThunderCats universe," writer Cosby said. "A distress call gets sent out from a shady planet that's home to the roughest bounty hunters in all the galaxy. Bluegrass (of SilverHawks) goes to answer the call, but gets shot down before he can even begin to investigate. What, and WHO, he finds on that planet, is gonna impact the ThunderCats comics franchise for years to come." Collectors can also get alternate variants of Píriz's cover art in black and white, without trade dress, and with a special ThunderCats logo.

THUNDERCATS (2026) #1 CVR I PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Greg Pak (A) David Cousens (CA) Blind Bag

Superstar writer GREG PAK (World War Hulk, Superman/Batman) joins rising star DAVID COUSENS (Cheetara: Worldbreaker) to present a stunning new chapter in the 'Cats history! The THUNDERCATS face a strange, dangerous new life on their Earth, sharing the world with the SILVERHAWKS a multitude of other societies, and the cat-hating MU'TANTS. This is a time for outreach and diplomacy…or it would be, if it weren't for a mysterious omen from the sky that unleashes a beast within team leader LION-O, transforming him into the deadly FERAL KING! $19.99 11/18/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!