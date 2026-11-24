Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, dan mora, DC All-In, Evan Cagle, mark waid, new gods, ram v

Spoilers: New Gods Now Officially Major Part Of Absolute And DC All-In

Spoilers: New Gods Now Officially Major Part Of Absolute And DC All-In thanks to tomorrow's Justice League Unlimited #25

Article Summary Justice League Unlimited #25 confirms the New Gods are now a major part of Absolute and the wider DC All-In saga.

Ram V’s New Gods was always tied to Darkseid’s death and the Absolute Universe, with issue #8 making that link explicit.

DC All In Saga: The New Gods #1 continues the story in January, with Scott Free leading refugees from occupied New Genesis.

The Justice League may be drawn into Fourth World conflict as visions point toward intervention, war, and regime change.

Do you remember when, two years ago, I reported that The New Gods series by Ram V and Evan Cagle would be as much a part of The Absolute Universe and the broader DC All-In initiative as any other book? And then was mocked in the two years since when that seemingly didn't happen? Spoilers on…

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con as part of the All-In relaunch, the twelve-issue run was pitched from the start as the aftermath of Darkseid's death. Ram V had left Detective Comics for a project described as being at the very heart of All-In. That turned out to be the Fourth World. Ram V later confirmed the book's place in the new cosmology when he told me at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate during Thought Bubble. "Everything in New Gods from #1 onwards is as intimately tied up in the Absolute Universe as Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman".

New Gods #8 pushed the Absolute connection further still. It looked directly at the black hole that formed at the moment of Darkseid's death, the same event that created the Absolute Universe glimpsed in the original DC All In Special. Apokoliptians arrived on Earth alongside Maxwell Lord in search of the newest New God. As noted in coverage of that issue, the series had been teasing the link from the beginning, and #8 made the relationship explicit.

The twelve-issue series concluded, but Ram V indicated more was coming. "There will be more New Gods," he posted. That promise is now taking concrete form in DC All In Saga: The New Gods #1, a 48-page one-shot by Ram V, Alex Paknadel and Joan Urgell scheduled for the 13th of January, 2027. It follows directly from the status quo of the maxiseries. New Genesis is occupied, Scott Free has become Highfather, and the surviving New Gods are refugees on Earth. Fourth World technology is being traded illegally, tensions are rising, and the characters must decide what their future looks like while Darkseid's influence still hangs over the wider All-In Saga.

Ram V described the return in the announcement: "I've been itching to get back to The New Gods. With this one-shot, it was an opportunity to dive back in, check in on where we left them and what they've been up to, and perhaps set up a few things for exciting new New Gods stories to come. As the All In Saga brings the greater story of the DC Universe to a pivotal point, the New Gods must make an important decision about their future, one that will define not only their destinies, but those of the humans and superhumans they've come to call friends."

And tomorrow, before The New Gods get their one shot, with Justice League Unlimited #25, the visions of the future of Justice Leaguers will be explored by Dreamer… with Big Barda fighting Furies, but also reprising the New Gods series.

The Nyctari and Apokoliptians are central antagonistic and displaced forces in the recent New Gods series from two years ago. The Nyctari, created for this series, were an ancient interstellar inquisition, army, and death cult led by Karok Ator, who descends from an Old God named Nyctar, corrupted by the Great Darkness.

Darkseid had previously kept them in check, but with Darkseid gone, they launch a full invasion against both Apokolips and New Genesis.

And forcing the surviving New Gods of New Genesis to evacuate as refugees to Earth, arriving on Earth alongside Maxwell Lord and his resources, searching for the newest New God, the child whose awakening powers are central to Metron's prophecy, Kamal, as a potential key to survival or further catastrophe.

And it seems that the Justice League's destiny is to step up and pursue regime change.

Given that the Justice League wouldn't even help Wonder Woman against Mouse Man over international agreements, or help Superman against Mogul on Warworld, will the Justice League really be up to intervene and start an intergalactic war on the say-so of a dream?

Probably. Time for us all to catch up and re-read New Gods, I think… Justice League Unlimited #25 by Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Dan Mora and Fico Ossio is published tomorrow. New Gods DC All-In One shot in January…

Justice League Unlimited #25 by Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Dan Mora and Fico Ossio

A VISION OF CRISIS! The All In saga reaches a new milestone as the post-K.O. tournament Visions are at last revealed! But first, the league must track down the one precog with enough power to unite this surge of power: the fugitive Dreamer! Will a new core team of the mightiest minds in the DCU be enough to face the future…or will this dream become a nightmare? It's the oversize 25th issue of Justice League Unlimited brought to you by the team that started it all: Mark Waid and Dan Mora…plus Dreamer's journey to unlikely savior by GLAAD Media award-winning writer Nicole Maines and rising star artist Fico Ossio! Do not miss out on the biggest anniversary event in the All In saga! $4.99 11/25/2026

A VISION OF CRISIS! The All In saga reaches a new milestone as the post-K.O. tournament Visions are at last revealed! But first, the league must track down the one precog with enough power to unite this surge of power: the fugitive Dreamer! Will a new core team of the mightiest minds in the DCU be enough to face the future…or will this dream become a nightmare? It's the oversize 25th issue of Justice League Unlimited brought to you by the team that started it all: Mark Waid and Dan Mora…plus Dreamer's journey to unlikely savior by GLAAD Media award-winning writer Nicole Maines and rising star artist Fico Ossio! Do not miss out on the biggest anniversary event in the All In saga! $4.99 11/25/2026 DC ALL IN SAGA THE NEW GODS #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Ram V, Alex Paknadel (A) Joan Urgell (CA) Kyuyong Eom

THE FOURTH WORLD CRASHES THE ALL IN SAGA! Mister Miracle thought he could escape anything. But now, as the new Highfather, he has no choice but to lead the New Gods that have taken refuge on Earth, leaving him with no way to escape. With their homeworld of New Genesis occupied by sinister aliens and Fourth World technology being illegally traded, Scott Free and his people must find a way to peacefully coexist amongst their new neighbors on Earth…or risk losing what little safety they have. Acclaimed writer Ram V returns to the Fourth World alongside co-writer Alex Paknadel and breathtaking artist Joan Urgell for a tale with lasting repercussions across the DCU. $5.99 1/13/2027

(W) Ram V, Alex Paknadel (A) Joan Urgell (CA) Kyuyong Eom THE FOURTH WORLD CRASHES THE ALL IN SAGA! Mister Miracle thought he could escape anything. But now, as the new Highfather, he has no choice but to lead the New Gods that have taken refuge on Earth, leaving him with no way to escape. With their homeworld of New Genesis occupied by sinister aliens and Fourth World technology being illegally traded, Scott Free and his people must find a way to peacefully coexist amongst their new neighbors on Earth…or risk losing what little safety they have. Acclaimed writer Ram V returns to the Fourth World alongside co-writer Alex Paknadel and breathtaking artist Joan Urgell for a tale with lasting repercussions across the DCU. $5.99 1/13/2027 The New Gods Vol. 1: The Falling Sky by Ram V, Jorge Fornes, Evan Cagle

Following the death of Darkseid, a cosmos-shattering prophecy begins, as Ram V and Evan Cagle reshape the mythology of the DC Universe! An old god has died, and the reverberations of his passing are felt across the universe, setting forth the soldiers of an intergalactic army and awakening the latent powers of a mysterious child on Earth. But this has all been foreseen—prophesized by the Source and fed as enigmatic images to its agent, Metron. Now, as Metron brings word of this cosmos-shattering prediction to the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, both worlds are thrown into chaos and conflict. On Earth, Scott Free and Barda find themselves unaware of this incoming chaos while consumed with their most daunting task yet: parenthood. The visionary team of writer Ram V (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr) and artist Evan Cagle (Superman and the Authority) bring the Fourth World to a whole new generation in this epic of cosmic proportions. An old god has died…the New Gods are born! Fans of these compelling and unconventional Jack Kirby creations will be thrilled by this new imagining of the mythos! And current DC fans will be stunned to see how The New Gods fits into the DC All In initiative—and serves as a bridge between the DC Universe and Absolute Universe. This volume collects The New Gods #1-6, the first half of the 12-issue saga.

Following the death of Darkseid, a cosmos-shattering prophecy begins, as Ram V and Evan Cagle reshape the mythology of the DC Universe! An old god has died, and the reverberations of his passing are felt across the universe, setting forth the soldiers of an intergalactic army and awakening the latent powers of a mysterious child on Earth. But this has all been foreseen—prophesized by the Source and fed as enigmatic images to its agent, Metron. Now, as Metron brings word of this cosmos-shattering prediction to the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, both worlds are thrown into chaos and conflict. On Earth, Scott Free and Barda find themselves unaware of this incoming chaos while consumed with their most daunting task yet: parenthood. The visionary team of writer Ram V (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr) and artist Evan Cagle (Superman and the Authority) bring the Fourth World to a whole new generation in this epic of cosmic proportions. An old god has died…the New Gods are born! Fans of these compelling and unconventional Jack Kirby creations will be thrilled by this new imagining of the mythos! And current DC fans will be stunned to see how The New Gods fits into the DC All In initiative—and serves as a bridge between the DC Universe and Absolute Universe. This volume collects The New Gods #1-6, the first half of the 12-issue saga. The New Gods Vol. 2: Edge of Darkness by Ram V., Jorge Fornes, Evan Cagle

Gods have fallen, and Earth must now reckon with what rises to take their place. It began with a prophecy. From the moment those enigmatic words were delivered from the Source, shock waves rocked the very foundation of the universe. History was written, worlds were conquered, and a new light–in the form of a prophesied child—shone upon the DCU. But this child, and his unimaginable power, has attracted the attention of evils both human and Apokoliptian. Now on earth and working alongside the Justice League Unlimited, will the New Gods be able to save the newest member of their tribe before it's too late? This volume collects The New Gods #7–12.

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