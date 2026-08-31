Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, elon musk, fantastic four, kev walker, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four

Spoilers: Sue Storm As Elon Musk In Midnight Fantastic Four

Spoilers: Sue Storm As Elon Musk In Midnight Fantastic Four by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker (Spoilers)

Today, as the Midnight Universe titles have their Final Order Cut-Offs, the last chance for retailers to set their orders, I'm looking at the titles with a little more depth and even analysis, using images and pages already released by Marvel Comics, and you can catch up with other coverage with this Bleeding Cool Midnight tag, I dive into Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker. The comic is so good that Jonathan Hickman had to rewrite his Midnight X-Men from scratch.

"A formula has been eating at me" In a Ghostbusters, Dr Reed Richards, a heavily addicted pill-popping lecturer and researcher, was fired from the New York Institute of Technology, where he taught Victor Von Doom, for unnamed indiscretions. Haunted by dark omens and dark equations, he is convinced that something out there is coming for him.

So naturally he has to break in to get his stuff… such as this "gate", with a little help from Victor. And that's when everything goes kablooey. No more NYT. No more Victor. No more life.

And that's when Elon Musk-alike Sue Storm and her security advisor Ben Grimm come by with an offer. They're here to help. Or rather, help themselves to Reed. With Sue's pilot brother Johnny with the prosthetic legs picking them up, the game is on.

…while in Latveria, someone is trying to bring back Victor…

And looks like they may have succeeded… Victor Von Doom or Victor Frankenstein?

A quick hop to San Francisco for the four, and to Storm Systems HQ…

And whatever they want with Reed Richards, he has his own problems, regarding what on earth (or hell) happened with that gate…

And it turns out that his research may well have implications for what she, too, has been uncovering… we know a little of where their powers might be going, but how they get there, well, that looks like it's still a journey…

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

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